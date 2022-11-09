Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
LCG announced free paper shredding event for Lafayette residents
The event will take place at the Robicheaux Recreation Center at 1919 Eraste Landry Road from 8 a.m.-noon.
Fired Lafayette Police Sgt. who got job back wants to take Lieutenant exam
Reinstated Lafayette Police Sgt. Wayne Griffin is aiming for a new rank
Lafayette business leader Brach Myers announces bid for Louisiana House seat in 2023
Brach Myers, a Lafayette business and civic leader, announced Thursday he is running for House District 45 in 2023. The seat is currently held by State Rep. Jean-Paul Coussan, who recently announced he is running for the State Senate on the same ballot. “I’m humbled by this outpouring of support...
Chairs thrown, taser fired during brawl at Scotlandville High
BATON ROUGE - Up to 12 students are facing disciplinary action after a huge fight broke out at Scotlandville High on Thursday. The East Baton Rouge School System said the fight started around 1 p.m. between two students before "several other individual fights broke out" in the surrounding group. Video showed a violent fight between students, during which multiple chairs were thrown in a classroom.
LeBouef wins police chief race
Eunice voters opted for experience and elected Kyle LeBouef as their next chief of police with 54% of the vote. There were 2,362 votes cast in the election, which represents a 40.3% turnout. LeBouef was followed by by Cody Andrepont with 23% and Varden Guillory with 23%. Beginning in 1980, LeBouef served 19 years with the Eunice Police Department rising to lieutenant. He next served with the…
Residents voice Evangeline Thruway safety concerns
In Lafayette, residents are voicing concerns for safety after another deadly crash on Evangeline Thruway.
Zachary Community School District School Board honors retiring administrator and student
The Zachary Community School Board honored Zachary High School Student Gabreyela Gonzalez Nov. 1 for recently being nominated for the Youth Leadership Award. Gonzalez received the honor from Mark Cooper, the chief of staff of the Governor’s Office and Governor John Bel Edwards. She was recognized for her efforts in initiating the City of Zachary’s anti-litter campaign and was named a 2022 Everyday Hero.
Inside the shakeup of Baton Rouge's school board: Incumbents fall, interest groups notch wins
Tuesday was a bad night to be an incumbent on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. Of the seven incumbents whose names were on the ballot, voters re-elected only two outright, Mark Bellue and Dadrius Lanus. And Bellue narrowly escaped defeat by just 21 votes. Coming into the election,...
Graig “Twin” LeBlanc elected Opelousas Chief of Police in Nov. 8 election
Graig "Twin" LeBlanc has been elected as Opelousas Chief of Police.
Louisiana mayor killed in car wreck while seeking re-election Tuesday
The mayor of a small south Louisiana town was killed in a car crash in the midst of her re-election bid just hours before polls closed on Tuesday.
Political rookie to take on 18-year incumbent in runoff for Louisiana Public Service Commission seat
A December runoff for a seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission could have a significant impact on the future of the state’s energy policy, with an 18-year incumbent facing off against a young Baton Rouge activist backed by environmental groups. The Public Service Commission oversees Louisiana’s public utilities...
Lafayette Police identify woman caught on camera posing as nurse at local hospital
Lafayette Police say they have identified the woman who was seen on camera posing as a nurse at a local hospital
LPSO needs help identifying homicide victim
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a homicide victim.
Graig 'Twin' LeBlanc unseats Martin McLendon to become Opelousas’ next police chief
Graig “Twin” LeBlanc unseated Martin McLendon in the Opelousas police chief’s race on Tuesday. LeBlanc won 53% of the vote – 2,580 votes – to McLendon’s 2,260 votes. Both men ran as Democrats. A third candidate in the race, Lawrence “Gum” Richard, was disqualified before election day.
Kyle LeBouef elected Eunice Chief of Police in Nov. 8 election
Kyle LeBouef has been elected as Eunice Chief of Police.
Family of Baker infant killed during police pursuit on I-10 files lawsuit against Miss. law enforcement officials
GULFPORT, Miss. (WAFB) - A Mississippi grand jury ruled the officers involved in the shooting death of a 3-month-old from Baker, La. will not face any charges but the infant’s family has filed a lawsuit against several law enforcement groups and officers. La’Mello Parker was killed during a shootout...
Lafayette Army vet has served 55 years in healthcare
Horace Benoit is a well loved surgical tech at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital who also served two years in the Army.
New leader named to lead literacy revamp in Baton Rouge schools
The architect of the ongoing revamp of literacy instruction in East Baton Rouge Parish has left for a job in her home state of Georgia after 21 months on the job and the parish school system is replacing her with the longtime head of its early childhood program. Supt. Sito...
Attorney General demands answers after DOTD proposes shutting down I-10 to one lane in either direction
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorney General Jeff Landry is calling on the Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to be transparent over his plans to significantly reduce the number of travel lanes on I-10 in Baton Rouge for one year or more beginning in 2024. Attorney...
Louisiana Supreme Court upholds Kenneth Gleason murder conviction
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Supreme Court has reinstated the murder conviction of a man that took his own life while appealing that conviction. In April of 2021, Gleason was found guilty of first-degree murder after being linked to a series of shootings that left two Black men dead, Donald Smart and Bruce Cofield.
