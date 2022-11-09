ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

wbrz.com

Chairs thrown, taser fired during brawl at Scotlandville High

BATON ROUGE - Up to 12 students are facing disciplinary action after a huge fight broke out at Scotlandville High on Thursday. The East Baton Rouge School System said the fight started around 1 p.m. between two students before "several other individual fights broke out" in the surrounding group. Video showed a violent fight between students, during which multiple chairs were thrown in a classroom.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Eunice News

LeBouef wins police chief race

Eunice voters opted for experience and elected Kyle LeBouef as their next chief of police with 54% of the vote. There were 2,362 votes cast in the election, which represents a 40.3% turnout. LeBouef was followed by by Cody Andrepont with 23% and Varden Guillory with 23%. Beginning in 1980, LeBouef served 19 years with the Eunice Police Department rising to lieutenant. He next served with the…
EUNICE, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary Community School District School Board honors retiring administrator and student

The Zachary Community School Board honored Zachary High School Student Gabreyela Gonzalez Nov. 1 for recently being nominated for the Youth Leadership Award. Gonzalez received the honor from Mark Cooper, the chief of staff of the Governor’s Office and Governor John Bel Edwards. She was recognized for her efforts in initiating the City of Zachary’s anti-litter campaign and was named a 2022 Everyday Hero.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

New leader named to lead literacy revamp in Baton Rouge schools

The architect of the ongoing revamp of literacy instruction in East Baton Rouge Parish has left for a job in her home state of Georgia after 21 months on the job and the parish school system is replacing her with the longtime head of its early childhood program. Supt. Sito...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana Supreme Court upholds Kenneth Gleason murder conviction

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Supreme Court has reinstated the murder conviction of a man that took his own life while appealing that conviction. In April of 2021, Gleason was found guilty of first-degree murder after being linked to a series of shootings that left two Black men dead, Donald Smart and Bruce Cofield.
BATON ROUGE, LA

