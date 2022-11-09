We're in full-on holiday mode, and our collective to-do lists are about get a whole lot longer. For those out there who aren't gift-purchasing procrastinators (like me), Women's Health offers loads of good options, from a collection of sentimental personal presents to a gaggle of gag gifts to a sexy selection of items for you and your special someone. 'Tis the season, and we want to make sure you're as prepared as possible. It's our gift to you.

2 DAYS AGO