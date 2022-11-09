Following a decade in professional kitchens, including Michelin-starred restaurants, Poppy O’Toole is trying on a new apron: social influencer. O’Toole has amassed more than 2 million TikTok followers since joining the platform in 2020, where her fans eat up the self-proclaimed Potato Queen’s recipes. O’Toole joined James Stafford, head of partnerships and community at TikTok, for a fireside chat with Adweek’s Rebecca Stewart during Social Media Week Europe. The conversation focused on how TikTok reignited O’Toole’s passion for food and cooking and how she built up a loyal following centered around potatoes.

