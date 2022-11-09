ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Rihanna Releases Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show Worldwide — Stream & Shop The Collection

By Rebecca Friedman
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vlhx4_0j555xwB00
Dennis Leupold for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Nothing Rihanna does ever falls short of iconic.

The "Umbrella" singer dropped an all new collection of stylish couture alongside the Amazon Prime Video exclusive worldwide release of her Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 Show.

The stunning star opened up about the exceptional event in a press release, explaining how she was most proud that "so much evolution" has occurred to make each show and fashionable launch progressively gets better than the rest.

"We started off in Barclays, then last year we even went to this beautiful hotel — super exciting location, really fun show and we wanted to beat that," Rihanna explained of this year's show, which featured performances by global musical artists Anitta , Burna Boy , Don Toliver and Maxwell . "Last year was one of those shows that you just had to beat it. and this year I feel like we did it. It was chaotic."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CbrTO_0j555xwB00
Dennis Leupold for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

"We were outside. We were literally in the middle of nature. We hired snake wranglers, like this is serious out there but we did it beautifully." the decorated artist continued of the "fashionable fever dream" show. "This is going to be the show to beat for next year. Next years is going to be the real challenge."

GWYNETH PALTROW'S CAREER CONTINUES TO THRIVE AS MARRIAGE WITH BRAD FALCHUK SPIRALS — SHOP HER BRANDS

"Keeping the show fresh and unique is actually my only goal because its kind of pointless if we are going to be redundant," the Fenty Beauty founder explained regarding the trend-setting seductive styles featured along the runway. "The talent actually has a lot to do with it. From choreographers, to the lighting, to the DP, to the directors... theres so many producers, so many dancers, performers... there's so much talent in this show. That's what actually makes it. it the thing that evolves its the thing that changes and molds into this new creation every time."

She continued, "The collection this year is all about self expression. its all about personal evolution, personal empowerment and you are going to see that in all of the categories — the style, the design, even in the show. The show has evolved, it's a whole new dynamic. It's special, its huge, you'll feel that the scale in a magnitude that we've never had before for our show. So it's all going to blend and work together, and it's going to be worth it. I can't wait for you guys to see what we did. It's insane."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16B2o3_0j555xwB00
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
SHOP NOW

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 collection retails at savagex.com and amazon.com .

RACHAEL RAY GETS CANDID ABOUT HER LOVE OF FOOD & HER PARTNERSHIP WITH HOME CHEF — SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rk9wn_0j555xwB00
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
SHOP NOW

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 Show can be streamed at primevideo.com .

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

'Lose The Belt!': Fans Claim Kelly Clarkson 'Needs To Fire Her Stylist' After Singer Steps Out To CMA Awards

Kelly Clarkson’s fans are sharing their honest feelings about the 40-year-old's "frumpy" outfit choice for the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9.The "Because of You" singer donned a denim dress design to the honorable night in Nashville — and later took to Instagram to share style details with her unimpressed Instagram followers."Kelly Kelly Kelly, you are such a beautiful, hard working, funny, talented and amazing woman," one of the country singer's supporters wrote, before candidly stating, "sorry I have to say this to you but your wardrobe stylist or wardrobe assist or who ever is assigned to dress [you]...
NASHVILLE, TN
OK! Magazine

Porsha Williams' Amazon Drop Is Finally Here! — Shop Now

Porsha Williams might have left the Real Housewives of Atlanta, but that doesn't mean she's done building her empire. The reality star just launched her Amazon drop collection featuring unique silky pieces that compliment the Atlanta native's personal style.On Monday, November 7, the mother-of-one shared a lengthy Instagram post celebrating the Amazon release. "The wait is ALMOST over… Porsha Williams x Amazon the Drop launches THIS WEDNESDAY, 11/9!!! I created this collection for all the powerful women out there who want a look to match. Each piece in my line was created especially by me for YOU." "The collection will...
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon May Keep Having Kids To 'Validate His Masculinity,' Psychologist Speculates

Amid news that TV personality Nick Cannon is expecting his third baby with Abby De La Rosa, one psychologist has started questioning the Wild 'n Out host’s motives in continuously expanding his family.Fathering 12 children with six different women — twins with ex Mariah Carey; three children with Brittany Bell; another set of twins with pregnant Abby De La Rosa; one son with Bre Tiesi, one daughter with LaNisha Cole and one son who passed away with Alyssa Scott, who is currently expecting her second child with the star — psychologist Jo Hemmings speculated Cannon may be seeking validation...
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Aniston's Natural Beauty Is On Display In These Makeup-Free Photos

TV and movie star Jennifer Aniston has been a red carpet staple since she burst onto the Hollywood scene in the '90s, but the actress has proved she doesn't need a glam outfit, teased hair or even a touch of cosmetics to feel confident."I feel the best in who I am today, better than I ever did in my 20s or 30s even, or my mid-40s," she recently declared. "We needed to stop saying bad s**t to ourselves. You’re going to be 65 one day and think, 'I looked f***ing great at 53.'"Scroll down to see the star flaunt her...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Shares She 'Let Go Of Everything' While Finalizing Her Divorce From Kanye West

Is Kim Kardashian opening up about her divorce? The reality star recently shared a cryptic message hinting at her split from Kanye West. The declaration of self-love came as a surprise for fans who might remember that during her ex-husband's public outburst and accusations, the SKIMS founder remained quiet. But as the mother-of-four gets closer to finalizing her breakup, it looks as though she is dropping hints to followers on why she chose the single life.
OK! Magazine

Jessie James Decker Shows Off Her Toned Physique At The 2022 BMI Country Awards — Photos

Jessie James Decker turned heads at the 2022 BMI Country Awards on Tuesday, November 8, as the singer dazzled in a deep blue ensemble alongside her spouse, Eric Decker. The mother-of-three couldn't help but smile while posing next to her husband on the red carpet. The Kittenish founder sported a curve-hugging mini dress, long-sleeve gloves and a matching pair of strappy heels, while Eric wore a gray blazer, black pants and a matching T-shirt. The camera was able to catch the joyous grins fans have grown accustomed to seeing on Erica & Jessie: Game On and on their social...
OK! Magazine

Opening New Windows! Everything To Know About Melinda Gates' New Man

(Internet) Exploring her romantic options! Roughly 18 months after longtime couple Bill and Melinda Gates revealed they were ending their 27-year marriage, it seems the famed businesswoman has recently opened new Windows in her love life!Over the past few months, rumors have swirled, claiming that the famed philanthropist has been cozying up with yet another famous face — former Fox News anchor Jon Du Pre.First spotted attending a basketball game together back in April, the pair appears to have gotten more serious recently, taking a visit to a five-star hotel in Newport Beach, Calif., alongside members of their respective families.BILLIONAIRE...
OK! Magazine

Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend! Khloé Kardashian Launches Diamond Holiday Line Amid Daughter True's 'The Kardashians' Necklace Drama — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Diamonds are a tots best friend?. Mom-of-two Khloé Kardashian recently made headlines after revealing the high-end birthday gift her daughter, True Thompson,...
OK! Magazine

Hilary Duff Slams 'Disgusting & Heartless' Publisher Of Late Ex Aaron Carter's 'Unverified' Memoir: 'It's Really Sad'

Hilary Duff is furious with the publisher of Aaron Carter's unfinished memoir, Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life. After an excerpt released claims the two childhood stars lost their virginities to each other at the ages of 13 and 12, respectfully, the Lizzie McGuire actress couldn't help but call out the "disgusting" motives behind Ballast Books for advertising the tome.
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Announces Birth Of Third Baby With Abby De La Rosa: 'Get Ready Because The World Is Yours'

Nick Cannon is a dad... again! The proud father announced the birth of his third child with Abby De La Rosa on Friday evening, November 11, in a heartfelt Instagram post. "A BEAUTIFUL DAY for 'BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON' to arrive!" the Drumline star wrote next to a picture of himself, De La Rosa and their newborn. "Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself." FANS BELIEVE NICK CANNON & ALYSSA SCOTT ARE...
OK! Magazine

Cheryl Burke Wonders Who She 'Would' Be If Her 'Worst-Made Choices' Faded 'Into The Background' After Messy Split

Cheryl Burke is in her feelings after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Matthew Lawrence.The Dancing with the Stars pro is feeling reflective going into the weekend, as she took to her instagram Story on Friday, November 11, to offer a message about thinking what life would be like without everything in one's past weighing them down.Burke shared a photo of her screen showing a wise quote on a website called Tiny Buddha that read, "Imagine what it would feel like to be okay, right here, at exactly this moment in life."CHERYL BURKE BLAMES HER DAD'S INFIDELITY & HER 'GROOMING EXPERIENCE'...
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Step Out In Coordinated Athleisure Wear After Actor Completes NYC Marathon

It looks like Ashton Kutcher didn't need long to recover from the NYC Marathon! Just two days after the actor completed the 26.2-mile race, he was back in athletic attire while grabbing a cup of Joe with wife Mila Kunis, who happened to match his aesthetic. On Tuesday, November 8, the dad-of-two stepped out in Los Angeles clad in a black long-sleeve shirt that repped his nonprofit, Thorn, in addition to black Nike shorts and a pair of sneakers, while his leading lady donned a black hooded sweatshirt, black bike shorts and a pair of kicks.While the That '70s Show...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Queen Consort Camilla 'Definitely' Watches Netflix's 'The Crown,' King Charles' Former Staffer Insists

It seems even Queen Consort Camilla isn't immune to the allure of Netflix! While it's long believed that members of the monarchy are less than pleased with the streaming service's royal family-based drama series The Crown, Kristina Kyriacou, one of King Charles' former communications directors, thinks Camilla tunes in for the new episodes."I think the Queen Consort will have definitely been watching it. I don't think the King will have the time," she spilled during an appearance on the Thursday, November 10, episode of the British talk show Phil and Holly This Morning. "I don't think it's a program which...
OK! Magazine

Cardi B, Offset & Quavo Somberly Attend Takeoff's Wake As Thousands Gather For Late Migos Rapper's 'Celebration of Life'

Cardi B and husband Offset joined cousin Quavo to pay respects at fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s wake on Thursday, November 10.This was the estranged trio’s first appearance together as a united front since the tragic death of the 28-year-old on Tuesday, November 1.In photos obtained by OK!, Cardi B, Offset and Quavo wore formal black attire as they stepped into a black SUV following the late rapper’s intimate service.INSIDE TAKEOFF, QUAVO, OFFSET & CARDI B'S FAMILY WOES PRIOR TO THE LATE MIGOS RAPPER'S TRAGIC DEATHThe somber appearance of the award-winning artists occurred one day prior to Takeoff’s “Celebration of Life”...
OK! Magazine

Lindsay Lohan Swoons Over New Hubby Bader Shammas: 'It's Amazing I Met My Person'

It seems idyllic Christmas movies aren’t the only locale where actress Lindsay Lohan has found love lately.Earlier this week, Lohan, who recently made her long-awaited return to acting in Netflix’s new holiday flick, Falling For Christmas, got candid about her off-screen love life, swooning over her husband Bader Shammas during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.'It's great. It's amazing I met my person,” the newlywed star told host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 10. “You never know if you're going to find that in life and he's an amazing guy, man. I love him and we're...
OK! Magazine

Duggar Fans Slam Jeremy Vuolo For 'Cringey' Attempt At Social Media Trend

Awkward! Jeremy Vuolo, 35, took to Instagram to join in on a photography-based social media trend, but followers were far from impressed, accusing the former reality star of "trying desperately to remain relevant" two years after the end of the Duggar family's hit TLC show.The controversy began when the soccer player turned minister shared a video with a still image that read: "I'm a photographer and I took this photo."JIM BOB & MICHELLE DUGGAR 'FEAR THE WORST' COULD BE REVEALED IN DAUGHTER JINGER'S UPCOMING MEMOIRThe caption quickly transitioned into a clearly amateur, black-and-white photograph of his wife, Jinger, 28, as...
OK! Magazine

Lindsay Lohan Reveals Whether 'Freaky Friday' Sequel Is Happening After Rumors Swirl

Is Lindsay Lohan ready to star in Freaky Friday 2? When asked by a paparazzi, Adam's Apple on YouTube, if the red-headed beauty had any more information about the flick, she replied, "Oh, I am not sure. It would be great!"The Mean Girls alum, 36, was then asked if she would make new music in the future. "I don't know yet, I am leaving that to my sister," she said, referring to her sister Aliana Lohan, who is also a singer. "I just wrapped another movie, then I am going to start another one after the new year. Keep working!"In...
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

153K+
Followers
4K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy