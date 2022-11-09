PCSB Bank’s Michelle A. Nicholas Receives Prestigious Awards -Featured on 914 INC.’s Women in Business and City & State’s Westchester Power 100 Lists

Read full article on original website
Related
theharlemvalleynews.net
Pawling Library hires Director
We are pleased to announce that Christopher Fisher has been hired as the new Director at Pawling Library. Chris brings to Pawling years of experience in a Connecticut library, and a passion for building community in a small town. Pawling Library Board President Amy Emke adds, “I want to thank Stephanie Mc Laughlin and our Search Committee for their diligent search for our new library director. Our library lucked out in finding Chris, who not only has a wealth of library experience and expertise, but also has loads of enthusiasm for our Pawling community, where he has many friends.”
theharlemvalleynews.net
Obituary, Verlina Marie (Sutherland) Cunningham
Verlina Marie (Sutherland) Cunningham, of Millbrook, NY passed away on November 9, 2022. She was born in Detroit, Michigan May 8, 1946 to the late Norman J Sutherland and Elinor I (Briggs) Sutherland. She is also predeceased by her sister Toni Sutherland and brother David Sutherland. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Obituary, Brad Bergholc
Brad Bergholc, 53, a resident of Holmes NY for 17 years, previously from Lake Carmel, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Hailing from Brooklyn, he was born on January 1, 1969, and was the son of the late John W. Bergholc and Andree G. O’Brien of Fishkill, NY.
theharlemvalleynews.net
State Police investigate fatal crash in Woodbury
On November 10, 2022, at about 9 a.m., State Troopers from SP Monroe responded to a motor vehicle crash on State Route 32 near Falls Lane in the town of Woodbury. The investigation determined that a 2014 Freightliner box truck and a 2012 Ford Econoline van crashed head on. The...
Comments / 0