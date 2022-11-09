PCSB Bank’s Michelle A. Nicholas Receives Prestigious Awards -Featured on 914 INC.’s Women in Business and City & State’s Westchester Power 100 Lists

We are pleased to announce that Christopher Fisher has been hired as the new Director at Pawling Library. Chris brings to Pawling years of experience in a Connecticut library, and a passion for building community in a small town. Pawling Library Board President Amy Emke adds, “I want to thank Stephanie Mc Laughlin and our Search Committee for their diligent search for our new library director. Our library lucked out in finding Chris, who not only has a wealth of library experience and expertise, but also has loads of enthusiasm for our Pawling community, where he has many friends.”

