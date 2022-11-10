England head coach Matthew Mott is reluctant to roll the dice on Dawid Malan and Mark Wood at the T20 World Cup final and suggested the pair will need a lot of luck to be fit for Sunday.Injuries to Wood’s right hip and Malan’s left groin meant they missed Thursday’s semi-final thrashing of India and the quick turnaround in fixtures leaves them major doubts to face Pakistan at the MCG.Wood has been the fastest bowler at the tournament and taken nine wickets in four matches and while Malan has had his struggles, the former top-ranked T20 batter is a dependable...

