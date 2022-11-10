Read full article on original website
England Announce World Cup Squad, Manchester United Trio Included
England have announced their squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and a Manchester United trio has been selected
Gareth Southgate admits Tammy Abraham’s ‘poor run of scoring’ cost him England World Cup squad place
Gareth Southgate admits Tammy Abraham’s “poor run of scoring” ultimately cost him a place in the England squad for the World Cup.Southgate preferred Callum Wilson as back-up to Harry Kane when releasing his 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar.The Newcastle forward has hit six goals and made two more in the Premier League this season, with Abraham scoring just his third Serie A goal against Sassuolo last night, with one assist.“Tammy has had a poor run of scoring form at the wrong time,” Southgate admitted. “It's not a case where we're three to four weeks away from the...
England fans question selection of 'injury prone' Newcastle striker Callum Wilson over Brentford 'penalty specialist' Ivan Toney in the Three Lions' 26-man World Cup squad
A vocal section of England fans have questioned why Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has been picked over Brentford's Ivan Toney to head off to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Southgate has officially announced his 26-man squad ahead of the upcoming tournament in Qatar, which begins for them against Iran on November 21.
Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are tracking Leeds youngster Cody Drameh as they target January move for the England Under 21 full-back after he starred on loan at Cardiff last season
Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are keeping tabs on Leeds youngster Cody Drameh ahead of the January transfer window. England under-21 full back Drameh joined Leeds from Fulham last summer and spent the second half of the season on loan at Cardiff. He made such an impression for the Welsh club...
James Maddison MISSED Gareth Southgate's phone call to tell him he was in England's 26-man squad for the World Cup, reveals Brendan Rodgers... before Leicester boss reveals his star man came to training 'full of the joy of the world' after being told
Brendan Rodgers has revealed that James Maddison initially failed to answer Gareth Southgate's call informing him he had realised his dream of making England's World Cup squad. The Leicester playmaker forced his way into the final party thanks to his superb recent performances but missed the England manager's original phone...
Official: Five Manchester City Players Named In England's World Cup Squad
Five Manchester City players have been named in Gareth Southgate's England squad ahead of the upcoming World Cup.
Jamie Carragher thinks Gareth Southgate should walk away from being England manager after World Cup 2022
"If I was Gareth Southgate, and no matter what happened in this tournament, I would walk away," the former England defender stated
Jurgen Klopp defends Trent Alexander-Arnold’s England inclusion
Jurgen Klopp has insisted England can trust Trent Alexander-Arnold to defend against top-quality opponents when one mistake could cost them their place in the World Cup.Alexander-Arnold has appeared England’s fourth-choice right-back under Gareth Southgate, who has said Kieran Trippier has a better “all-round game” than the Champions League winner but, with Reece James injured, the Liverpool player was named in their squad for the tournament in Qatar.And last weekend, Gary Neville, England’s most-capped right-back and former coach, said: “In this moment in time, I can’t see how Gareth can go into a knockout game in a World Cup playing...
Gareth Southgate reveals how James Maddison forced his way into England World Cup squad
Gareth Southgate explains his reasons for picking James Maddison in England's World Cup squad.
What is England's route to the World Cup final?
England's potential route through to the final of the 2022 World Cup and the opponents they could face.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 Group B Team Guides: England
Nobody’s calling this the Group of Death. Maybe they should – it’s the only one in which all four teams are ranked inside FIFA’s Top 20. Highest finish: Winner (1966) Key players: Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Harry Kane. What we’re excited to watch: England enters the...
Dawid Malan and Mark Wood injury doubts ahead of England’s T20 World Cup final
England head coach Matthew Mott is reluctant to roll the dice on Dawid Malan and Mark Wood at the T20 World Cup final and suggested the pair will need a lot of luck to be fit for Sunday.Injuries to Wood’s right hip and Malan’s left groin meant they missed Thursday’s semi-final thrashing of India and the quick turnaround in fixtures leaves them major doubts to face Pakistan at the MCG.Wood has been the fastest bowler at the tournament and taken nine wickets in four matches and while Malan has had his struggles, the former top-ranked T20 batter is a dependable...
West Ham 0-2 Leicester: Player ratings as clinical Foxes continue impressive form
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between West Ham and Leicester - 12 November 2022.
BBC
Potter on Gallagher's 'nice story', Jorginho fitness and 'galvanised' Newcastle
Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Chelsea’s game at Newcastle United on Saturday. He is delighted for Conor Gallagher, who was selected in Gareth Southgate’s England World Cup squad: "It’s a fantastic honour for him and it’s a nice story. He’s come through the club, been out on loan and worked really hard."
Cristiano Ronaldo dazzles in training as he shows off his ball-juggling skills in front of team-mates... with the Man United forward in good spirits ahead of Portugal's World Cup squad announcement
Cristiano Ronaldo looked in good spirits as he showed off his fancy footwork in training ahead of Manchester United's Carabao Cup tie with Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Thursday. The 37-year-old has endured a difficult campaign to date for United, starting just four league games for Erik Ten Hag's...
The best England player reactions to their 2022 World Cup call-ups
England stars have taken to Twitter and Instagram to share their happiness at being picked for Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2022 World Cup.
Cody Gakpo reveals the five teams he would be 'honoured' to play for
Cody Gakpo has picked out five clubs he'd like to play for.
'You're looking for forwards with that point of difference': Rio Ferdinand suggests that Tammy Abraham would have been a useful addition to Gareth Southgate's England squad... as he claims the Three Lions boss picked attackers with 'similar attributes'
Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Tammy Abraham would have been a useful addition in Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad. Southgate named his final list of 26 names on Thursday, ahead of the Three Lions kicking off their tournament against Iran on November 21. Abraham was left out by the...
