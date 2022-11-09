Gehlen Catholic Schools held their annual Veterans Day Prayer Program to honor all of the veterans of our communities. This was opened with the flag presentation and singing of our National Anthem, followed by prayer, and a comedy skit about Veterans Day. Deacon Paul Gengler stated that we need to make sure to thank a Veteran not just today but everyday for the freedoms that we have here in this great nation. A special guest was honored with the Distinguished Alumna Award. Colonel Kimberly Kuhn graduated from Gehlen in 1985 and she spent 25-years in the United States Army.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO