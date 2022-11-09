ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

penncapital-star.com

Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Update on where major residential developments stand in Conshohocken and Plymouth Meeting

As the end of 2023 approaches, MoreThanTheCurve.com reviewed where the major residential developments (approved and proposed) stand. In total, the approved residential developments are already poised to bring over 2,000 new residents to the 19428 zip code. Once fully realized, everything from traffic to the Borough of Conshohocken’s political ward system will be impacted.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Pennsylvania voters sent the GOP a message on Tuesday. They need to listen.

This commentary originally appeared in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. Though their reasons and motivations may have differed, when they came out to the polls on Tuesday, Pennsylvania voters were sending a clear message about the people they want representing them in Washington and in Harrisburg. They wanted someone who heard the voices of the state’s Black […] The post Pennsylvania voters sent the GOP a message on Tuesday. They need to listen. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kensingtonvoice.com

In Tuesday’s midterm elections, Kensington area voters cite crime, trash, homelessness, and abortion rights as motivations to vote

On Tuesday, Kensington area residents went to the polls to vote for the next Pennsylvania governor and other local, state, and federal seats in the 2022 General Election. Despite the area’s historically low turnout, poll workers said that voters showed up in larger numbers than usual at several polling sites in Harrowgate and Kensington.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Bus Of 50 Migrants Expected To Arrive In Philadelphia

A bus of approximately 50 migrants from Texas is expected to arrive in Philadelphia early next week, city officials announced. The bus is set to leave Del Rio, TX Saturday, Nov. 12 and arrive sometime Monday or Tuesday, Philadelphia officials said. City officials learned about the arrival from a "community...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Republicans Retain Majority in Pennsylvania State Senate

Harrisburg, PA – Republicans in Pennsylvania’s State Senate will retain their majority for the 2023-24 legislative session. As of today, election returns indicate that Republicans will return 28 Members to the Senate, resulting in a 28-22 majority. Contributing to that majority was Senate Republicans sweeping three key swing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Pennsylvania using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending September 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 753 cities and towns in Pennsylvania. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $80,257 over the last 12 months.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Volunteers are needed for AHUB homeless shelter; serving needs of Quakertown, Pennridge, and Palisades areas

Volunteers are needed to support the mission of the Advocates for the Homeless of Upper Bucks (AHUB). AHUB is a non-profit organization which serves the needs of the homeless of the Quakertown, Pennridge, and the Palisades areas. One program under AHUB is a volunteer staffed community ministry called Code Blue which provides shelter and a warm bed and meal to the homeless of Upper Bucks County on cold winter nights when the temperature is 26 degrees or below.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
mainlinetoday.com

16 Places for Thanksgiving Takeout Around the Main Line

Don’t feel like cooking this Thanksgiving? You can pick up turkey and all the sides from these Main Line area restaurants. Thanksgiving is right around the corner! Want to skip out on the hours in the kitchen and ensure you don’t miss a second of the football games? Takeout from these eateries throughout the Philadelphia suburbs is the way to go this Thanksgiving.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

International flags on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to be replaced

The flags that line the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be replaced because they have become worn and tattered, Philadelphia officials said Thursday. The flags were added to the Parkway in 1976 as part of the city's bicentennial celebration. There are now 109 flags representing 108 countries and Puerto Rico adorning the parkway from Love Park to Eakins Oval.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

