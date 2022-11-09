Read full article on original website
Early voting to be added to Michigan Constitution
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Proposal 2, which amends the state constitution to expand voting access, passed with 60% of voters in favor. Once approved by the canvassers, the proposal would become part of the constitution after 10 days- meaning it would apply to all following elections. Local governments will have...
Reaction to passage of Proposal 3
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly 2.5 million Michigan residents voted to have reproductive rights enshrined in the state constitution. But, the passage of Proposal 3 does not mean the end of the abortion debate. When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, 2022 it pushed the abortion...
Pediatric RSV illness is putting a strain on local hospitals
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Families are concerned about their children as cases of RSV climb in Michigan. Many hospitals with in-patient pediatric treatment beds are reporting that they are at capacity. The University of Michigan's Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor reported overnight that they are 100% full and most patients have RSV.
Protesters rally outside court hearing for accused animal abuser in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Earlier this month, an innocent dog was brutally murdered by an enraged neighbor. Protesters took action and rallied for justice before Terry Louise Key II appeared in court for a hearing on Thursday. Key was filmed on the victim's Ring camera attacking Coco on Oct. 26...
Jury convicts Flint man of starving and torturing dogs
A Genesee County jury found 55-year-old Anthony Dewayne Polite guilty on one count of animal cruelty and two counts of killing or torturing an animal. Jury convicts Flint man of starving and torturing dogs. A Genesee County jury found 55-year-old Anthony Dewayne Polite guilty on two counts of animal cruelty...
Police: Flint Township woman called in bomb threats to school district
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township woman is accused of calling in bomb threats to a school district. According to police, a 31-year-old woman was arrested for the threats against Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools. The woman was formally charged on Wednesday in court. Investigators said the calls were made...
Dawn of winter means its time to get snow removal equipment ready
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - As warm fall temperatures give way to wintry weather in Mid-Michigan, it's time to get snow removal equipment ready. Timothy Wagner, who owns Timothy's Tractor Parts in Burton, gives insight on how to properly equip winter equipment. "The cold weather is starting to set in this weekend...
Caro resident turns die cast collecting into a business
CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - Kristopher Yates shows that it's still OK to be a kid at heart. He owns a unique business that stemmed from his hobby of collecting die cast and model cars. It grew into Kris's Diecast Collectables, Customs, RCs and More. His basement is filled with hundreds...
Ex-Flint firefighter can't believe he missed room where children were found in Pulaski fire
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One of the two Flint firefighters disciplined after they didn't find two children in a house fire is speaking out for the first time, telling ABC12 he is not a liar. He was the first firefighter that arrived at the Pulaski Street home in Flint on...
Elderly woman with dementia missing from Grand Blanc
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc Township Police are asking for the public's help in finding an elderly women with dementia. Police say 74-year-old Diann Shuck from Grand Rapids was visiting her family in Grand Blanc Wednesday. Around 4:30 p.m., shuck went to the store and never returned. She...
Holly Academy students honor veterans with parade and medals
HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - Students at Holly Academy saluted the veterans in their families and in the community on Friday. It's the final part of a week-long event where students learn about the armed forces and the people who serve in them. Students made crafts and presents for visiting vets,...
Isabella County man dies after police say semi runs stop sign
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 31-year-old man died after a semi-truck ran a stop sign and slammed into his car Wednesday evening. The Isabella County Sheriff's Office says the 31-year-old from Weidman was driving his car south on Coldwater Road in Sherman Township around 5:35 p.m. A...
Justice for murdered Family Dollar security guard; family begins to heal
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Following guilty verdicts for three defendants charged in the May 2020 shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard, his family is hoping justice will help them start the healing process. Calvin "Duper" Munerlyn was shot in the head on May 1, 2020, while working at...
Three defendants found guilty on all charges in murder of Family Dollar security guard
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Three defendants charged in the shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard have been found guilty on all charges. Sharmel Teague, Larry Teague and Ramonyea Bishop were all found guilty of first degree premeditated murder and felony firearm. According to prosecutors, Sharmel Teague got into...
3 suspects found guilty of murder in 2020 Family Dollar security guard shooting
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - All three suspects accused in the shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard in Flint were convicted on Thursday. A Genesee County jury returned guilty verdicts against 47-year-old Larry Teague, 47-year-old Sharmel Teague and 25-year-old Ramonyea Bishop after about two days of deliberations. The three...
Body found after house fire in Genesee Township
GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person was found dead after firefighters put out a house fire in Genesee Township on Friday morning. The Genesee Township Fire Department responded to a residence on Drexel Avenue around 5:55 a.m. for reports of a fire. The first crews on the scene found the front of the home engulfed in flames.
McDonald's brings back breakfast bagel lineup
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - McDonald's across Mid-Michigan are bringing back their popular line of breakfast bagels. McDonald's says customers have been asking for the bagels since they last left the menu years ago. The bagels came back to locations in Mid-Michigan this week. The lineup includes:. The Steak, Egg & Cheese...
