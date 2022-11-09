ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

CBS Minnesota

How did Minnesota sports teams get their colors?

MINNEAPOLIS – With the Minnesota Vikings record of 7-1, lots of fans are buying into the purple and gold this season. But why those colors?In fact, how did any of Minnesota's pro sports teams get their maroons, red, blues and greens? For the Vikings' purple and gold, it all started with former Vikings General Manager Bert Rose. He thought purple was bold, and gold was a nod to the state's Scandinavian roots. However, those are also the colors of the University of Washington, where Rose went to college.Did you know the Minnesota Wild's official colors are Iron Range Red, Forest Green,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gopher Wrestling Adds Four in 2023 Signing Class

MINNEAPOLIS - Head Coach Brandon Eggum and the University of Minnesota wrestling program announced the addition of four incoming student-athletes for the Class of 2023, as Max McEnelly, Gavin Nelson, Ethan Riddle, and Rhett Koenig are all set to join the program next season. "We're really excited for this class....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota unveils uniforms for Week 11 matchup vs. Northwestern

Minnesota is one of a handful of teams honoring the military this weekend with the Gophers’ annual Salute to Service Members game in Week 11. That matchup will be against Northwestern. For the game, the Gophers will roll with a mostly traditional uniform look with a minor tweak. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Markus Allen, transfer WR out of Wisconsin, teases visit to B1G West rival

Markus Allen is in the transfer portal after beginning his career at Wisconsin. A member of the 2021 recruiting class for the Badgers, Allen entered the portal following the loss to Michigan State. Now, Allen is in the process of setting up visits while he investigates his next destination. He...
MADISON, WI
cannonfallsbeacon.com

One more match: Bomber volleyball to play for state championship Saturday

The Cannon Falls Bombers volleyball team will play for the Class AA state championship Saturday against top-seed Pequot Lakes in just the second state tournament in program history. Head coach Melissa Huseth, senior libero Kyra Schoenfelder and junior outside hitter Madi Burr were all smiles during the post-match press conference....
CANNON FALLS, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar man killed in crash near Mall of America

(Bloomington MN-) A man killed in a crash near the Mall of America Tuesday afternoon was from Willmar. 23-year-old Abdikadir Issack was riding in a Honda Accord that was being pursued by Bloomington Police on the Lindau Lane ramp to eastbound Interstate 494. When negotiating the turn, the Accord jumped the median, went across the second lane to eastbound 494, left the roadway and struck a pillar.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Unbuckled Driver Killed in Alcohol-Involved Minnesota Crash

White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stillwater man suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol was killed in a Twin Cities crash rollover crash Friday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report indicates 41-year-old Logan Sova was driving a Jeep west on I-694 when he lost control of the vehicle on the snowy and icy freeway. The vehicle then rolled into the right ditch and came to rest at the interchange with White Bear Ave. around 9:10 p.m.
STILLWATER, MN
fox9.com

Daylight, drive-by shooting in Minneapolis leaves 1 dead

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide on Saturday that left one man dead in broad daylight. Officers responded in the late morning to Lyndale Avenue North near North 47th Avenue for the shooting. At the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to North Memorial Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

What's open, what's closed on Veterans Day 2022

Friday, Nov. 11, marks Veterans Day, a day to honor those who have served in the United States military. It's a federal holiday, so some things will be closed. Here's a quick guide to what's open and what isn't:. Government services: Government offices and services are pretty much all closed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

