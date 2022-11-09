Read full article on original website
Related
rhinotimes.com
Alan Branson Files Complaint Over LLC’s Participation In Nov. 8 Election
Former Guilford County Commissioner Alan Branson, a Republican who lost the at-large Board of Commissioners race in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election, has filed a complaint protesting the participation of a limited liability corporation (LLC) in the election. Branson filed the complaint with Guilford County Board of Elections and the...
Mount Airy News
Commercial rural rezoning revisited
The historic Surry County Courthouse in Dobson has been undergoing renovations to the basement level. The county commissioners approved a request to allocate funds to complete the final two rooms rather than wait for the next round of bids and construction. (File photo) Efforts remain underway by residents of the...
nsjonline.com
NC House Republicans fall one seat short of supermajority
WINSTON-SALEM — The good news for N.C. House Republicans is they won a total of 71 seats in the General Assembly – the bad news, however, is it takes 72 to earn a supermajority. Tuesday night’s election results took down a total of seven state House incumbents: six...
Replacement candidate wins seat on Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Two weeks ago, Susan Miller was not on the ballot for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education. As of Tuesday, she has a seat at the table. Miller, the Republican Party’s ballot replacement for the late Stan Elrod, earned 20.3% of the vote and one of four seats serving District 2 […]
Taylorsville Times
Chad Pennell sweeps Sheriff seat
In a major upset in local politics, Republican challenger Chad Pennell of the Ellendale Community has secured the seat of Alexander County Sheriff from current Sheriff Chris Bowman, a Democrat, who has held the office since 2009. Pennell garnered 10,471 votes (68.68%) to Bowman’s 4,776 (31.32%), according to unofficial results from the Alexander County Board of Elections.
rhinotimes.com
Election Leaves No Doubt That Guilford County Is Blue
The statewide races in North Carolina indicate just how large the Democratic majority is in Guilford County. 13th District Congressman Ted Budd, according to unofficial results, won election to the US Senate with 1,891,342 votes for 50.7 percent over Democrat Cheri Beasley with 1,755,716 votes for 47 percent. However, Beasley...
Mount Airy News
Women’s business conference attracts 160+
Leigh Brown, a speaker, Realtor and author, speaks to the assembly to kick off the conference. (Serena Bowman photo) Mount Airy resident Dr. Sue Brownfield talks of her career as the former director of marketing and product development process at General Motors. She was one of the first women in Michigan to earn her doctorate degree in engineering and to work for GM in a leadership position. (Dawn Bagale photo)
Mount Airy News
Secretive Project Cobra awaits Mount Airy vote
Project Cobra is the code name for a potential private investment of $1,969,710 for the consolidation of a warehouse and distribution center located in Surry County that both the city of Mount Airy and the county have been contemplating making incentive offers to. The board of county commissioners Monday voted...
Mount Airy News
Dobson candidate dies as election looms
DOBSON — The death of a town council candidate in Dobson has put a damper on the campaign season in Surry County. Sharon Gates-Hodges died last Friday at age 65, just 11 days before the Nov. 8 general election. Gates-Hodges, a resident of Freeman Street in the county seat,...
‘Texas Pete’ maker moves to dismiss lawsuit accusing North Carolina brand of false advertising
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem company behind Texas Pete hot sauce asked a judge Thursday to toss out the pending class action lawsuit accusing the company of false advertising because Texas Pete isn’t actually made in Texas. The class action lawsuit, filed by plaintiff Philip White on Sept. 12, claims that T.W. Garner Food […]
Mount Airy News
Veterans reunite after COVID hiatus
Lunch is being served to veterans during a luncheon in their honor held at Surry Community College. A veteran offers a crisp salute during the national anthem at a veterans appreciation luncheon at Surry Community College, Nov. 10. Surry Community College President Dr. David Shockley welcomes the assembled back to...
Virginia MetalFab to Occupy Thomasville Furniture in Appomattox
Appomattox based Virginia MetalFab will be moving its operations to the 800,000 sq ft manufacturing facility that was previously occupied by Thomasville Furniture. In 2011 Thomasville Furniture closed its doors leaving a void in the Appomattox economy and community. This expansion into the Thomasville facility will allow Virginia MetalFab much needed space to further expand […]
wataugaonline.com
Flood Watch for Watauga, Ashe &, Wilkes – Friday November 11, 2022
00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Patrick- Including the cities of Stuart, Dobson, Floyd, Independence, Galax,. West Jefferson, Boone, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Sparta, and. Wilkesboro. 124 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022. …FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…. WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. possible. WHERE…Portions of North Carolina...
earnthenecklace.com
Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?
Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Charles Wayne Tolbert
Charles Wayne Tolbert, 83, of Pulaski, VA, passed on November 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Goldie Tolbert, sister, Barbara Powers Ingram, and his eldest son, Michael Wayne Tolbert. Cherishing his memory is his wife of more than 65 years, Carol Tolbert, daughter, Lynne...
getnews.info
USPA Nationwide Security Readies Temporary Guards in Greensboro ahead of Black Friday Rush
“Security Guard Services in Greensboro, NC – USPA adds hundreds of nationwide security guards to their roster ahead of Black Friday. The temporary security guard services will encompass loss prevention, fire watch and general security services in Greensboro and across the USA for the holiday season.”. While the demand...
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United States
A pizzeria in North Carolina was ranked as one of the best in the country.Wikipedia. One of the biggest debates in the foodie world is which state has the best pizza. Although there have been a plethora of articles and even television shows talking about the topic, one major national publication recently released an article naming the Top 50 Pizzerias in the United States and a pizzeria in North Carolina made the list. In this article, we will reveal which pizzeria in North Carolina made the list as well as others around the country that made the list.
Franklin News Post
Martinsville man acquitted of attempting to kill Henry County deputy
MARTINSVILLE — A Martinsville man was found not guilty last week in Henry County Circuit Court of attempted capital murder of a Henry County deputy sheriff. In April 2021, Derrick Devon Martin, 52, stole a Henry County ambulance and led police on a 45-minute chase before he was caught by a dog in a field on County Line Road, a press release from the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office stated.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for methamphetamine distribution, conspiracy
Israel Ramos Ponce, 24, of Winston Salem was sentenced Thursday, October 13, 2022 to 151 months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Ponce pleaded guilty on May 18 to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Davidson County inmate taken back into custody, Department of Public Safety says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate who escaped from Davidson County has been found. Johnny Porche allegedly escaped from Davidson Correctional Center in Lexington on Monday after he scaled a fence early in the morning. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says that Porche was found Thursday night by deputies with the Madison […]
Comments / 0