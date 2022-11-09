Biden asks for meeting with GOP leaders on inflation and war in Ukraine

Related
Paul Ryan blames 'Trump hangover' for underwhelming GOP midterm results
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan called former President Donald Trump a “drag on the ticket” and said Republicans should have “done better” in Tuesday’s midterm elections.
Jumping ship: Winsome Sears joins list of Republicans calling for end to Trump era
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears said Thursday she "could not support" former President Donald Trump if he decides to run for president again in 2024, joining other Republicans who began denouncing the idea en masse following the midterm elections. "I just couldn’t," Sears told Neil Cavuto on Fox Business. "We...
White House says Russia casualty numbers 'striking,' calls for end to Ukraine war
National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Russian war casualties are "quite staggering" and called for an end to the war in Ukraine on Thursday. Sullivan made an appearance during the afternoon White House press briefing and was asked how long Russia could operate with such high casualties, which are now said to top 100,000 soldiers killed or wounded.
White House won't name Republicans Biden believes will reject election results
The White House declined Thursday to specifically identify who President Joe Biden was referring to in his speech about “MAGA Republicans” threatening democracy by refusing to recognize this year’s election results. Biden said that MAGA Republicans were only a minority of the party, but his critique goes...
Can the Republicans really impeach Joe Biden? Yes they can!
With Republicans convinced that they have the midterm elections in the bag they are hauling out their big guns. As I've mentioned before, they have unveiled plans to hold the debt ceiling hostage in order to force President Biden to give tax cuts to their wealthy benefactors (which explains why so many of them are pouring late money into the campaign) and also to reestablish their old-time conservative movement bonafides by gutting Social Security and Medicaid.
Pence slams Biden for 'feckless leadership,' says 'help is on the way' from GOP in midterms
Less than three weeks before Election Day, former Vice President Mike Pence predicted Republican victories and "the beginning of a great American comeback."
If Democrats lose Arizona's U.S. Senate race, they've got a huge Kyrsten Sinema problem
No one knows who will win the U.S. Senate race in Arizona. The latest Fox News poll conducted Oct. 26-30 has Mark Kelly up by 2 points and within the margin of error. A toss-up. ...
Biden is the most engaged president of the last 13 years
Is President Joe Biden a great president or an utter failure? With less than a week before the midterm elections, a CNN poll has his approval rating among likely voters at 42%. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 40% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance. But while his poll numbers are low and Democrats are now predicted to lose their House majority, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues Biden’s record and performance as president are more complex. While he doesn’t necessarily agree with Biden’s economic policies, Zeihan believes Biden’s wisdom, government experience and degree of humility help make him the most engaged president of the last 13 years.
How the White House is bracing for potential charges against Hunter Biden
If Hunter Biden is indicted, "the best thing politically" for his father would be for Hunter to plead guilty, one communications expert told Insider.
Republicans 'should not be impeaching President Biden,' Mayra Flores says
A pro-Trump House Republican and outspoken critic of President Joe Biden's border policies now opposes the idea of impeachment, pivoting with GOP leaders who are less interested in the controversial political move. Rep. Mayra Flores, a Latina who won a special election in June for the Brownsville/South Padre Island border...
Hunter, James Biden on the witness list if Republicans take control of the Senate
The Senate Judiciary Committee, with a GOP gavel, intends to seek testimony from Hunter Biden, James Biden, and their business associates as part of its oversight duties.
In major break with Biden administration, 30 House progressives call for ceasefire in Ukraine
In a dramatic break with the Biden administration on the eve of the midterm elections, 30 House Democrats sent a letter to President Biden urging him to engage in direct talks with Russian President Vladmir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. In addition to bilateral talks, signatories to the letter, initiated by Progressive Congressional Caucus chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., urged the White House to support a mutual ceasefire and diplomatic efforts to avoid a protracted war that threatens more human suffering and spiraling global inflation, as well as nuclear war through intention or miscalculation.
Newt Gingrich suspects Trump is reconsidering a 2024 run after midterm results
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said Wednesday that he believes former President Donald Trump may be reconsidering his plans for another presidential run.
Swalwell attacks Tim Scott for 'so stupid' support of parental rights in education
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) attacked Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) on Twitter Wednesday, calling his support for parental authority in their children's education "so stupid."
Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?
Republicans could win a majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterms as voters grow frustrated over rising inflation and gas prices under Joe Biden’s leadership.If the GOP were to gain the House, Democratic priorities such as access to abortion, cutting carbon emissions, and a renewed assault weapons ban are likely to be sidelined.Trump loyalists could find themselves in power, such as far-right member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.Here’s what a GOP House could mean for Mr Biden.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midtermsWhat are the US midterm elections and when are they due?Jeremy Hunt calls on families to ‘balance books’ as Bank hikes interest rates
Republican wins New York’s 4th District, flipping key House seat red
Republican Anthony D'Esposito won the House race for New York’s 4th Congressional District, edging out Democratic opponent Lauren Gillen and flipping the seat red for the first time in more than two decades.
Stimulus update: $3,200 one-time payments must be claimed before deadline in just five days
In less than a week, the chance for millions of people to receive an existing form of relief worth up to thousands of dollars will be gone. The deadline for individual filers with little or no income to complete a simplified tax return to see if they qualify for unclaimed COVID-19 stimulus payments or child tax credits is on Nov. 15. As many as 9 million or 10 million people who have not yet received these payments, which may be worth a combined total of up to $3,200, may be eligible, according to the Government Accountability Office.
Twitter official behind Hunter Biden laptop censorship leaving company
Yoel Roth, the Twitter official who led Twitter's decision to censor the New York Post's stories about Hunter Biden's laptop before the 2020 election, is leaving the company.
Biden’s real body man
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. DREW CONTRERAS has one of the trickiest jobs in the world: he’s the personal trainer for...
Judge orders two voting machines in New Jersey county opened to obtain results
A judge ordered two voting machines opened in a New Jersey county so voting results can be retrieved after a poll worker had failed to retrieve them properly.
