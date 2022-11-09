Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Jewish community seeks education, peace surrounding antisemitism after finding stickers and drawings near and on campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
Football: Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State rolls Indiana 56-14The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
The 5 Top Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Columbus, Ohio
If you're considering relocating your family to Columbus, keep reading to learn about some of the best family-friendly areas in Ohio's capital.
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Today sawmill crash
Columbus continues debate on flavored tobacco ban. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WQf9FB. Three shot in north Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3teBNKu. Grant to help Columbus women's nonprofit expand. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3G3DIcd. Measles outbreak closes Columbus childcare facility. Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health are investigating a measles outbreak tied to one...
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Today thursday forecast
NBC4’s Mike Jackson shares health update in his own …. NBC4's Mike Jackson shares health update in his own words. Columbus nonprofit connects struggling veterans with …. Columbus nonprofit connects struggling veterans with rescue dogs. NBC4’s Mike Jackson shares health update in his own …. NBC4's Mike Jackson...
NBC4 Columbus
WATCH: The Rolling Stones tribute by the Ohio State Marching Band
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— The Ohio State University Marching Band played a tribute to The Rolling Stones Saturday during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Indiana at Ohio Stadium. TBDBITL played five Stones songs while showcasing six different formations: ”Start Me Up,” ”It’s Only Rock ’n Roll,” ”Jumpin’...
Columbus student charged after bringing handgun to school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police responded to a Columbus public school on Wednesday after they say a 15-year-old student brought a firearm into the building. Officers arrived at South High School around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday after reports that a student brought a handgun into school and was arguing with security personnel, Columbus police said. Staff […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters respond to Sofidel in Circleville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple fire crews have responded to the Sofidel facility along Route 23 in Circleville. According to initial reports, smoke was seen coming from the converting warehouse at the facility. There is no word at this time about the seriousness of the fire. Additional assistance was...
NBC4 Columbus
With federal student debt forgiveness blocked by judge, Ohio students, schools wait and see
Watch NBC4 Weather Traffic News Sports Local 4 You Contests Jobs About. A federal judge in Texas blocked President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program Thursday, calling it "unlawful," and the decision has left some in Columbus concerned. With federal student debt forgiveness blocked by …. A federal judge in...
sciotopost.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol Chillicothe Post Trooper of the Year
Chillicothe – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Corey J. Cottrill has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Chillicothe Post. The selection of Trooper Cottrill, age 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Chillicothe Post. Trooper Cottrill was selected for this award by his peers, because of his enthusiastic work attitude, leadership abilities, community engagement, and his level of professionalism with his supervisors, peers, and the public.
Columbus police: Teen shot over bag of pot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A teenager is recovering after police said he was shot by another teen who stole his bag of marijuana. According to Columbus police, the shooting took place around Chestershire Road and Whitehead Road at approximately 12:46 p.m. Police said the victim, a 17-year-old boy, and the suspect, identified as a boy […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Meteorologist Maddie Kirker joins 10TV's 'Wake Up CBUS'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV welcomes Meteorologist Maddie Kirker as she joins the “Wake Up CBUS” team later this month with a hyperfocus on your morning forecast and helping plan your day, week and weekend. Maddie will be joining “Wake Up CBUS” anchors Angela An, Tracy Townsend, Clay Gordon and Gabriela Garcia to help our viewers start their day.
WHIZ
Semi Accident on I-70
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a semi accident on Interstate 70. The accident took place before 2pm between the Adamsville and Airport Exit. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said that one semi is on its side and may be leaking. Jadwin said the eastbound passing lane...
Former OSU player Harry Miller honored at Art of Recovery auction
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Ohio State football player was honored Friday at the annual Art of Recovery Art Auction. Harry Miller received this year’s Recovery Award, which recognizes a community member who promotes recovery and ending the stigma surrounding mental health. Miller gained national attention after announcing he was medically retiring from football […]
NBC4 Columbus
Mayor announces largest budget proposal in Columbus history
Mayor announces largest budget proposal in Columbus …. Mayor announces largest budget proposal in Columbus history. Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, …. Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, D.C. Fraternity hosts turkey giveaway to feed families. Fraternity hosts turkey giveaway to feed families. PrimaryOne Health...
How Columbus will spend its $1.5 billion bond package
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Voters authorized Columbus this week to spend $1.5 billion to bolster its affordable housing supply, revamp a county courthouse, and upgrade a litany of other city services. The series of bond issues and charter amendments were designed to enhance Columbus’ ability to provide services, enhance outdated infrastructure, and tweak the municipal […]
Woman bit, punched Columbus police officer, records say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman is facing charges after police say she bit and punched an officer. About 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a complaint of a woman who was banging her head on a vehicle and threatening to fight neighbors who were attempting to help her. When officers arrived, the woman, […]
columbusunderground.com
Historic Apartments Near Grandview Demolished
The Windsor Arms, a three-story apartment complex built in 1926, is in the process of being demolished. Located at 1485 W. Third Ave. and owned by a company associated with the Wagenbrenner family (Wagbros Company 124 LTD), the two-building complex had structural issues that couldn’t be resolved, according to Jeff Wagenbrenner, the Principal/Owner of Wagenbrenner Real Estate.
Olga, Columbus Zoo’s beloved sassy siamang, dies at 33
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A devoted mother, excellent learner and cherished primate named Olga died in early November at the Columbus Zoo. Olga, a 33-year-old siamang, was euthanized Nov. 2 after her health rapidly declined, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced in a Facebook post Friday. When Olga’s appetite and energy started declining, health team […]
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Man shot while driving in Hilltop neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 23-year-old man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition following a shooting while driving in the Hilltop neighborhood on Thursday. Authorities responded to S. Brinker Ave. and W. Mound St. around 11 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. […]
Guns in schools: Big Walnut community members debate weapons proposal
SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — Community members took part in a forum held at Big Walnut High School on Saturday, debating whether teachers and staff should be armed. Big Walnut Local Schools held the meeting to allow public comment on several proposed changes to weapons policies on campus. The proposed policies could allow teachers and other […]
Comments / 0