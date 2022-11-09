Read full article on original website
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
Officer Arrested on DWI Charge in DallasMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Denton Voters Approved Measure to Decriminalize MarijuanaLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersPlano, TX
Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummiesjustpene50Prosper, TX
Coppell Sustainable Food Organization provides updates on local farmers market, community gardens
The Coppell Sustainable Food Organization members gave a presentation to the Coppell City Council last month addressing the use of SNAP and EDT dollars at the Coppell Farmers Market and an update on the Coppell Community Gardens. Compared to 2021, the Coppell Sustainable Food Organization increased EBT (SNAP) participation at...
Mesquite sets plan for economic growth; appraisal value expected to double in 10 years
Mesquite is looking to engage its business community more as economic development grows. At a Monday City Council meeting, Mesquite Economic Development Director Kim Buttram presented five goals for economic growth.
Allen recognized for revitalization efforts; see what's in store for downtown
The city of Allen was recognized by the Texas Downtown Association for its unique approach to downtown revitalization, led by the Downtown Allen Steering Committee which comprised entirely of community members. As the city works toward revitalizing its downtown, it’s working with a consultant to propose changes to the Allen...
Old Town Wine House becomes part of the growth in Lewisville
Amy Fannin and Pam McWhorter are both long-time residents of Lewisville, going to high school together and eventually becoming business partners as the owners of Old Town Wine House. The pair would frequent downtown Grapevine and go on the wine trails and do wine tastings in the area, which is...
Coppell City Council address arts center staffing, Moore Road construction
The Coppell City Council met Tuesday, Nov. 8 to discuss additional staffing for the Coppell Arts Center and the construction of the Moore Road Boardwalk Project. In the Coppell Arts Center’s first year of usage, it had 364 days with events or rehearsals, 81 minimum operating weekly hours, 166 total events for the 2021-22 season, and 182 events currently booked for the 2022-23 season.
Celina Business Briefs: Gift tour approaches and more updates
The City of Celina and Celina Economic Development Corporation invite you to join in on a festive gift tour in Celina during the peak of the holiday gift shopping season. Purchase a ticket to participate in the Gift Tour and receive a festive holiday bag with a map to all participating stores. At each store, you will receive a special gift to fill your bag and enjoy shopping for all of your loved ones while enjoying refreshments.
Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick reacts as city's bond election shows signs of passage in unofficial results
The unofficial results are in for the city of Carrollton bond election and voters across Collin, Dallas, and Denton counties have shown signs of approval for five propositions in the city’s bond election. “The Citizens of Carrollton have spoken, with a clear mandate in support of all Propositions of...
Mesquite News Roundup: Downtown Mesquite organization receives honor & more
Downtown Mesquite was honored recently with the Best Economic Game Changer Award at the Texas Downtown Conference in San Marcos. The Front Street Station project received the honor due to its economic development impact, including a new restaurant, property sales, leases and property improvements. Mesquite BBQ was a finalist for Best Downtown Business in the competition, which drew more than 140 entries statewide.
Understanding the growth of DART's public transit across North Texas
As the population has grown throughout North Texas, communities have turned to public transportation to alleviate traffic and get to key destinations in a more efficient way. See where public transit is headed with Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s Gordon Shattles:. How has public transit grown across North Texas?
McKinney News Roundup: grants available, Christmas tree initiative and more updates
Downtown McKinney is importing a 34-foot Blue Spruce Christmas tree to adorn the city’s square. "We need your help to make this tree shine," the city stated in a newsletter.
City of Mesquite explores traffic calming measures on Pioneer Road
The city of Mesquite is exploring ways to manage speeds on Pioneer Road. At a Monday City Council meeting, Traffic Engineering Manager Eric Gallt presented three alternative road designs to reduce speeds between Cartwright and McKenzie roads. Mesquite City Manager Cliff Keheley said that the city had received several complaints regarding speeding.
PHOTOS: Over 150 moments from Frisco's 2022 community parade
Frisco hosted its annual community parade down Main Street the morning of Saturday, Nov. 12, featuring veterans, Frisco ISD school groups and more. The parade is a collaboration between the city of Frisco, FISD, the Frisco Chamber of Commerce and the Frisco Veterans Advisory Committee, according to the event website.
Frisco Business Briefs: Omni PGA Frisco open for wedding reservations and more updates
The Omni PGA Frisco Resort announced Monday that it is now open for wedding bookings in advance of its Spring 2023 opening. According to a press release, the complex offers an array of versatile indoor and outdoor venues situated across the mile-long property.
Mesquite lifts boiling order
The City of Mesquite has lifted a boil water notice that was issued on Nov. 9. Samples collected on Wednesday have been tested and confirm that water is safe for drinking and cooking. The City issued the notice due to a drop in system pressure in the Markout Water System...
The Lakeside Journal News Roundup: The Colony applications, new library program
Registration is now open for The Colony’s annual Parade of Lights. Groups or organizations are encouraged to register for free and will help kick off the holiday season. The Parade of Lights starts at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The route begins at Peters Colony Elementary parking lot and proceeds west on Nash to Blair Oaks and then south to The Colony Five Star Complex. To register, visit The Colony’s Parks and Recreation Department’s website.
McKinney looks at next steps for airport discussions following final bond committee meeting
McKinney is looking ahead to next steps as it considers the future of the McKinney National Airport. On Nov. 9, a 37-person bond committee met for the final time as part of a process to examine the potential for the future of the TKI, the McKinney National Airport.
McKinney Business Briefs: StadiumDrop finds central location at Serendipity Labs, Medical City McKinney honored and more
StadiumDrop, a company paving the way for in-seat delivery at venues across the nation, has deepened its roots in North Texas. McKinney has become a central location for StadiumDrop employees, who now gather at Serendipity Labs off Highway 121 and Alma. Adam McAbee, Co-Founder, and COO of StadiumDrop, shared about...
Coppell News Roundup: fire extinguisher class, fire department Class 1 rating, and more
On Thursday, Nov. 17 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Life Safety Park, the public is invited to join for a free fire extinguisher safety class. Topics will include types of fire extinguishers, recommended maintenance and placement in the home, proper uses and techniques, and proper disposal. Participants will be given an opportunity to practice their skills by extinguishing a range fire on a realistic training prop. Registration is highly encouraged, but not required.
Mesquite issues water boil notice
The City of Mesquite is advising all water customers in Kaufman County served by the Markout Water Supply system to boil drinking water and water used for cooking until further notice. At noon on Thursday, Nov. 10, a disruption in service from the city’s water supply, due to routine maintenance,...
Meet the woman behind Pilates in the Plaza in Old Town Lewisville
Audrey Green-Redier teaches free Pilates classes to anyone who is interested at the Wayne Ferguson Plaza in Old Town Lewisville every Thursday evening. While classes are coming to a close this season, she plans to return next year because of the success the program has had. Green-Redier is the owner...
