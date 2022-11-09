ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, TX

Allen recognized for revitalization efforts; see what's in store for downtown

The city of Allen was recognized by the Texas Downtown Association for its unique approach to downtown revitalization, led by the Downtown Allen Steering Committee which comprised entirely of community members. As the city works toward revitalizing its downtown, it’s working with a consultant to propose changes to the Allen...
ALLEN, TX
Old Town Wine House becomes part of the growth in Lewisville

Amy Fannin and Pam McWhorter are both long-time residents of Lewisville, going to high school together and eventually becoming business partners as the owners of Old Town Wine House. The pair would frequent downtown Grapevine and go on the wine trails and do wine tastings in the area, which is...
LEWISVILLE, TX
Coppell City Council address arts center staffing, Moore Road construction

The Coppell City Council met Tuesday, Nov. 8 to discuss additional staffing for the Coppell Arts Center and the construction of the Moore Road Boardwalk Project. In the Coppell Arts Center’s first year of usage, it had 364 days with events or rehearsals, 81 minimum operating weekly hours, 166 total events for the 2021-22 season, and 182 events currently booked for the 2022-23 season.
COPPELL, TX
Celina Business Briefs: Gift tour approaches and more updates

The City of Celina and Celina Economic Development Corporation invite you to join in on a festive gift tour in Celina during the peak of the holiday gift shopping season. Purchase a ticket to participate in the Gift Tour and receive a festive holiday bag with a map to all participating stores. At each store, you will receive a special gift to fill your bag and enjoy shopping for all of your loved ones while enjoying refreshments.
CELINA, TX
Mesquite News Roundup: Downtown Mesquite organization receives honor & more

Downtown Mesquite was honored recently with the Best Economic Game Changer Award at the Texas Downtown Conference in San Marcos. The Front Street Station project received the honor due to its economic development impact, including a new restaurant, property sales, leases and property improvements. Mesquite BBQ was a finalist for Best Downtown Business in the competition, which drew more than 140 entries statewide.
MESQUITE, TX
Understanding the growth of DART's public transit across North Texas

As the population has grown throughout North Texas, communities have turned to public transportation to alleviate traffic and get to key destinations in a more efficient way. See where public transit is headed with Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s Gordon Shattles:. How has public transit grown across North Texas?
DALLAS, TX
City of Mesquite explores traffic calming measures on Pioneer Road

The city of Mesquite is exploring ways to manage speeds on Pioneer Road. At a Monday City Council meeting, Traffic Engineering Manager Eric Gallt presented three alternative road designs to reduce speeds between Cartwright and McKenzie roads. Mesquite City Manager Cliff Keheley said that the city had received several complaints regarding speeding.
MESQUITE, TX
PHOTOS: Over 150 moments from Frisco's 2022 community parade

Frisco hosted its annual community parade down Main Street the morning of Saturday, Nov. 12, featuring veterans, Frisco ISD school groups and more. The parade is a collaboration between the city of Frisco, FISD, the Frisco Chamber of Commerce and the Frisco Veterans Advisory Committee, according to the event website.
FRISCO, TX
Mesquite lifts boiling order

The City of Mesquite has lifted a boil water notice that was issued on Nov. 9. Samples collected on Wednesday have been tested and confirm that water is safe for drinking and cooking. The City issued the notice due to a drop in system pressure in the Markout Water System...
MESQUITE, TX
The Lakeside Journal News Roundup: The Colony applications, new library program

Registration is now open for The Colony’s annual Parade of Lights. Groups or organizations are encouraged to register for free and will help kick off the holiday season. The Parade of Lights starts at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The route begins at Peters Colony Elementary parking lot and proceeds west on Nash to Blair Oaks and then south to The Colony Five Star Complex. To register, visit The Colony’s Parks and Recreation Department’s website.
THE COLONY, TX
Coppell News Roundup: fire extinguisher class, fire department Class 1 rating, and more

On Thursday, Nov. 17 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Life Safety Park, the public is invited to join for a free fire extinguisher safety class. Topics will include types of fire extinguishers, recommended maintenance and placement in the home, proper uses and techniques, and proper disposal. Participants will be given an opportunity to practice their skills by extinguishing a range fire on a realistic training prop. Registration is highly encouraged, but not required.
COPPELL, TX
Mesquite issues water boil notice

The City of Mesquite is advising all water customers in Kaufman County served by the Markout Water Supply system to boil drinking water and water used for cooking until further notice. At noon on Thursday, Nov. 10, a disruption in service from the city’s water supply, due to routine maintenance,...
MESQUITE, TX
Meet the woman behind Pilates in the Plaza in Old Town Lewisville

Audrey Green-Redier teaches free Pilates classes to anyone who is interested at the Wayne Ferguson Plaza in Old Town Lewisville every Thursday evening. While classes are coming to a close this season, she plans to return next year because of the success the program has had. Green-Redier is the owner...
LEWISVILLE, TX

