Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
One Idaho ski area to open this weekend
MULLAN, Idaho — Ski and snowboard season begins in Idaho Saturday -- at least on one mountain. Lookout Pass will open two lifts, Chair 1 and Chair 4, on Nov. 12 and 13. Hours for the limited early-season opening are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with opening weekend rates of $35 for adults between the ages of 18 and 61, and $25 for youth 7 to 17 years old and seniors ages 62 to 79.
Why wildlife officials killed the bear roaming Spokane County instead of capturing it
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After Fish and Wildlife officers killed an elusive bear that was roaming the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley, many are wondering why they didn’t capture it instead. To put it short, it was mainly because of the behavior of the bear, and it was getting too comfortable around humans. The bear had been eating people’s...
Idaho has More of This Resource Than all Other Lower 48 States
Idaho has rivers. A lot of them. According to Only In Your State, Idaho has more river miles than any other state in the lower 48. These are great for fishing, boating, and all sorts of tourist activities. It’s also great for the economy. Early Idaho survived by loading agricultural products, precious metals, and timber onto barges. These were shipped downriver and made their way to coastal cities where there was great demand as the country was growing.
Coeur d'Alene postpones annual leaf pickup as more snow is expected in the forecast
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Citizens of Coeur d'Alene, you can stop pushing leaves into the streets. The city won't be coming for them — not as scheduled on Monday, and likely not until next year. Todd Feusier, director of the Streets and Engineering Department, said Thursday that Leaf...
bonnersferryherald.com
Legals for November, 10 2022
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE To be sold for cash at a Trustee's Sale on February 23, 2023, 11:00 AM at the Boundary County Courthouse, 6452 Kootenai Street, Bonners Ferrv, ID 83805, the following described real property situated in Boundary County, State of Idaho ("Real Property"): The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Boundary, State of Idaho, and is described as follows: A tract of land in the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NE 1/4 SE L') of section Sixteen (16), Township Sixty-Two (62) North, Range Two (2) East, of the Boise Meridian, Boundary County, Idaho; more particularly described as follows: Commencing at a point on the West line of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NE 1/4 SE 1/4 ) of said Section Sixteen (16) that is South 00° 14' 04" East, 408.00 feet from the Northwest Corner of said Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NE 1/4 SE 1/4 ); Thence parallel to the North Line of said Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NE1/4 SE1/4) North 89° 44' 58" East, 451.00 feet to the Northwest Corner of that parcel described in Instrument No. 194276; Thence South 00°14'04" East, 107.00 feet to the point of beginning; Thence continuing South 00°14'04" East, 107.00 feet to a point; Thence North 89°44'58" East, 96.00 feet to a point, said point being 107.00 feet South of the Southeast Corner of that parcel described in Instrument No. 194276; Thence North 00°14'04" West, 107.00 feet to a point being the Southeast corner of that parcel described in Instrument No. 194276; Thence South 89°44'58" West, 96.00 feet to the point of beginning. Together with a non-exclusive easement sixty (60) feet in width over, under and across the following described parcel: A tract of land in the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NE 1/4 SE 1/4 ) of section sixteen (16), township sixty-two (62) North, range two (2) East, of the Boise Meridian, Boundary County, Idaho; more particularly described as follows: Commencing at a point on the West line of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NE 1/4 SE 1/4 ) of said section Sixteen (16) that is South 00°14'04" East, 408.00 Feet from the Northwest corner of said Northeast quarter of the Southeast quarter (NE 1/4 SE 1/4 ); thence North 89°44'58" East, 391.00 feet to the point of beginning; thence South 00°14'04" East, 214.00 feet to a point; thence North 89°44'58" East, 60.00 feet to a point, said point being the Southwest Corner of the above described parcel; thence North 00°14'04" West, 214.00 feet to a point on the North Line of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NE 1/4 SE 1/4 ); thence South 89°44'58" West, 60.00 feet to the point of beginning Commonly known as: 172 Cherry Lane, Moyie Springs, ID 83845 Jason A. Wright and Amber Charland Wright, as Trustors conveyed Real Property via a Trust Deed dated December 31, 2020, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Beneficiary, as nominee for United Security Financial Corporation, its successors and assigns as Beneficiary, in which Fidelity National Title Company was named as Trustee. The Trust Deed was recorded in Boundary County, Idaho, on February 2, 2021, as Instrument No. 285360, of Official Records. The Deed of Trust was assigned for value as follows: Assignee: Servis One, Inc. DBA BSI Financial Services Assignment Dated: August 17, 2022 Assignment Recorded: August 17, 2022 Assignment Recording Information: Instrument No. 292273 Shelly M. Casares is the Successor Trustee pursuant to a Substitution of Trustee recorded in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Boundary, State of Idaho on September 15, 2022 at Instrument No. 292539, of Official Records. The Beneficiary has declared a default in the terms of said Deed of Trust due to Trustor's failure to make monthly payments beginning October 1, 2021, and each month subsequent, which monthly installments would have been applied on the principal and interest due on said obligation and other charges against the property or loan. By reason of said default, the Beneficiary has declared all sums owing on the obligation secured by said Trust Deed immediately due and payable. The total amount due on this obligation is the principal sum of $152,978.46, interest in the sum of $2,995.52, escrow advances of $1,285.58, other amounts due and payable in the amount of $2,556.90, for a total amount owing of $159,816.46, plus accruing interest, late charges, and other fees and costs that may be incurred or advanced. The Beneficiary anticipates and may disburse such amounts as may be required to preserve and protect the property and for real property taxes that may become due or delinquent, unless such amounts of taxes are paid by the Trustors. If such amounts are paid by the Beneficiary, the amounts or taxes will be added to the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust. Other expenses to be charged against the proceeds of this sale include the Trustee's fees and attorney's fees, costs and expenses of the sale, and late charges, if any. Beneficiary has elected, and has directed the Trustee to sell the above described property to satisfy the obligation. The sale is a public sale and any person, including the Beneficiary, may bid at the sale. The bid price must be paid immediately upon the close of bidding by certified funds (valid money orders, certified checks or cashier's checks). The conveyance will be made by Trustee's Deed, without any representation or warranty, including warranty of title, express or implied, as the sale is made strictly on an as-is, where-is basis, without limitation, the sale is being made subject to all existing conditions, if any, of lead paint, mold or other environmental or health hazards. The Trustors, successor in interest to the Trustors, or any other person having an interest in the property, or any person named in IRC § 45-1506, has the right, at any time prior to the Trustee's Sale, to pay to the Beneficiary, or the successor in interest to the Beneficiary, the entire amount then due under the Deed of Trust and the obligation secured thereby (including costs and expenses actually incurred and attorney's fees) other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred and by curing any other default complained of herein that is capable of being cured by tendering the performance required under the obligation or to cure the default, by paying all costs and expenses actually incurred in enforcing the obligation and Deed of Trust with Successor Trustee's and attorney's fees. In the event that all defaults are cured the foreclosure will be dismissed and the foreclosure sale will be canceled. The scheduled Trustee's Sale may be postponed by public proclamation up to 30 days for any reason. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Successor Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The above Trustors are named to comply with IRC § 45-1506(4)(a). No representation is made that they are, or are not, presently responsible for this obligation. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Dated this 12th day of October, 2022. Shelly M. Casares Substitute Trustee 376 East 400 South, Suite 300, Salt Lake City, UT 84111 Telephone: 801-355-2886 Office Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8AM-5PM (MST) File No. ID10623 BFH LEGAL #10959 AD #566853 OCTOBER 20, 27 NOVEMBER 3, 10, 2022.
KTVB
Here are the opening plans for Spokane, North Idaho ski resorts
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Some ski resorts in the Spokane area and North Idaho are planning to open this weekend and others through the month, as the next chance of snow is expected to arrive on Thursday, even though it's minimal. Five ski resorts around the Inland Northwest are...
Kootenai Health opens new detox unit in Coeur d'Alene, the only unit of its kind in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health opened a new detox unit to help meet the needs of those in the community struggling with addictions. The unit, known as the Adult Recovery Unit, is the only unit of its kind in North Idaho. It is designed to safely assist people with chronic alcohol or opioid use disorders as their bodies adjust to life without substances while they are trying to get out of their addictions.
State bringing in dogs, another trap to catch bear in Spokane County neighborhood
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash - Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is setting up another trap and bringing in dogs to try to trap a bear that's been spotted in the Northwood neighborhood near Spokane Valley.
Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office stretched by Hayden’s growth
HAYDEN, Idaho — Hayden just passed a levy to fund six more sheriff’s deputies for the city, adding to the four deputies already assigned specifically to Hayden. The city of Hayden contracts with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office for additional law enforcement services. In 2010, Hayden contracted an independent study, which found that Hayden needs at least 20 deputies for...
Idaho Man Busted Cooking Chickens In Yellowstone Hot Spring
This is not a new story, but we thought it was worth revisiting as everyone is getting ready to cook birds for their Thanksgiving dinners. This is the wrong way to do it. This was weird, even by 2020 standards. A group of people, including a man from Idaho Falls, was recently busted in Yellowstone National Park while they were cooking a chicken in one of the park's geothermal hot springs.
bonnersferryherald.com
Kootenai Valley Rifle Club places third
In the spring of 2022, members of the Kootenai Valley Rifle Club shot in the NRA Sectional rifle match at their home range. They compete with .22 caliber rifles, single shot, at a distance of 50 feet indoor. A sectional match is one in which a shooter obtains their national ranking. Matches are held across the United States, the scores are sent into the NRA then combined with others to see how everyone did. After months of waiting the results are in.
KXLY
Early November snowpack the most since 1997
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a fantastic start to the snowpack in the Spokane River watershed and the Northwest and Northern Rockies as a whole. From the Cascades to North Idaho to Western Montana, the water stored in the snowpack this month is three to four times more on November 10th than average.
FOX 28 Spokane
Large response to crash on Trent and Argonne blocks traffic
MILLWOOD, Wash. – A multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Trent and Argonne is causing substantial backups. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), roads are expected to be closed for an extended period of time. WSP Trooper Ryan Senger said multiple people were transported to the hospital with...
Minor Injuries Reported In Multi-Crash Crash In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
The Police department reported a two multi vehicle crash in Spokane on friday afternoon. According to Washington state patrol, the accident happened near the Maple street exit downtown. One of the crashes involved five cars and the other accident was a four car crash. Minor injuries were reported in both...
KXLY
Here’s what you need to know before driving through the Idaho passes
LOOKOUT PASS, Idaho — Lookout Pass is opening Saturday for skiers and snowboarders. While passes are clear for right now, the conditions could change at any minute. Closures on November 4, trapped drivers on Lookout Pass for several hours. Jens Hegg waited for two and a half hours in...
'They need homes': North Idaho animal shelter struggling to get big dogs adopted
HAYDEN, Idaho — Miguel is closing in on six months at the Kootenai Humane Society, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The terrier/pit bull mix transfer from California is almost 5 years old, friendly with a kind face. “Such a sweetheart. He’s a big, strong...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Chewelah (Chewelah, WA)
52-year-old Christopher Sanders of Poulsbo was traveling southbound on Highway 395 south of Chewelah near jump off-road. He hit a northbound vehicle with his car after it crossed the centerline. Sanders’ passenger and himself were both thrown from the vehicle. Along with the other driver, his passenger was taken...
Are Natural Disasters the Fate for Idahoans, or are we all Safe?
Every state seems to have its fair share of good and bad when it comes to weather. Despite the beautiful weather year round in Florida they still have hurricanes, and despite the perfect conditions in California, they can have massive earthquakes. No place is immune from natural disasters in this country, but which places are the most dangerous, and which can sleep better knowing they are safer than other states? How does Idaho compare when it comes to the threat of natural disasters?
Does an Early Snowfall in Idaho Mean a Harsh Winter is Coming?
While winter doesn’t officially begin in 2022 until December 21st, we have already experienced one heavy snowfall that came weeks earlier than normal. What does that mean, if anything, for the upcoming winter season?. What Does The Recent Snowfall In Idaho Mean For the 2022-2023 Winter Season?. Some parts...
bonnersferryherald.com
From the Archives - Nov. 10, 2022
It is always exciting when new artifacts make their way into the museum's collection. These three Kootenai stone tools were just donated by the Gertrude Baker estate. To hold a stone tool in ones hand is an awe-inspiring experience when you realize that a tribal member personally created the tool specifically for their own needs, and held that same tool in their hands. The Kootenai Tribe relied upon the tools for their very survival.
Comments / 0