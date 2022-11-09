NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE To be sold for cash at a Trustee's Sale on February 23, 2023, 11:00 AM at the Boundary County Courthouse, 6452 Kootenai Street, Bonners Ferrv, ID 83805, the following described real property situated in Boundary County, State of Idaho ("Real Property"): The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Boundary, State of Idaho, and is described as follows: A tract of land in the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NE 1/4 SE L') of section Sixteen (16), Township Sixty-Two (62) North, Range Two (2) East, of the Boise Meridian, Boundary County, Idaho; more particularly described as follows: Commencing at a point on the West line of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NE 1/4 SE 1/4 ) of said Section Sixteen (16) that is South 00° 14' 04" East, 408.00 feet from the Northwest Corner of said Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NE 1/4 SE 1/4 ); Thence parallel to the North Line of said Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NE1/4 SE1/4) North 89° 44' 58" East, 451.00 feet to the Northwest Corner of that parcel described in Instrument No. 194276; Thence South 00°14'04" East, 107.00 feet to the point of beginning; Thence continuing South 00°14'04" East, 107.00 feet to a point; Thence North 89°44'58" East, 96.00 feet to a point, said point being 107.00 feet South of the Southeast Corner of that parcel described in Instrument No. 194276; Thence North 00°14'04" West, 107.00 feet to a point being the Southeast corner of that parcel described in Instrument No. 194276; Thence South 89°44'58" West, 96.00 feet to the point of beginning. Together with a non-exclusive easement sixty (60) feet in width over, under and across the following described parcel: A tract of land in the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NE 1/4 SE 1/4 ) of section sixteen (16), township sixty-two (62) North, range two (2) East, of the Boise Meridian, Boundary County, Idaho; more particularly described as follows: Commencing at a point on the West line of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NE 1/4 SE 1/4 ) of said section Sixteen (16) that is South 00°14'04" East, 408.00 Feet from the Northwest corner of said Northeast quarter of the Southeast quarter (NE 1/4 SE 1/4 ); thence North 89°44'58" East, 391.00 feet to the point of beginning; thence South 00°14'04" East, 214.00 feet to a point; thence North 89°44'58" East, 60.00 feet to a point, said point being the Southwest Corner of the above described parcel; thence North 00°14'04" West, 214.00 feet to a point on the North Line of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NE 1/4 SE 1/4 ); thence South 89°44'58" West, 60.00 feet to the point of beginning Commonly known as: 172 Cherry Lane, Moyie Springs, ID 83845 Jason A. Wright and Amber Charland Wright, as Trustors conveyed Real Property via a Trust Deed dated December 31, 2020, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Beneficiary, as nominee for United Security Financial Corporation, its successors and assigns as Beneficiary, in which Fidelity National Title Company was named as Trustee. The Trust Deed was recorded in Boundary County, Idaho, on February 2, 2021, as Instrument No. 285360, of Official Records. The Deed of Trust was assigned for value as follows: Assignee: Servis One, Inc. DBA BSI Financial Services Assignment Dated: August 17, 2022 Assignment Recorded: August 17, 2022 Assignment Recording Information: Instrument No. 292273 Shelly M. Casares is the Successor Trustee pursuant to a Substitution of Trustee recorded in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Boundary, State of Idaho on September 15, 2022 at Instrument No. 292539, of Official Records. The Beneficiary has declared a default in the terms of said Deed of Trust due to Trustor's failure to make monthly payments beginning October 1, 2021, and each month subsequent, which monthly installments would have been applied on the principal and interest due on said obligation and other charges against the property or loan. By reason of said default, the Beneficiary has declared all sums owing on the obligation secured by said Trust Deed immediately due and payable. The total amount due on this obligation is the principal sum of $152,978.46, interest in the sum of $2,995.52, escrow advances of $1,285.58, other amounts due and payable in the amount of $2,556.90, for a total amount owing of $159,816.46, plus accruing interest, late charges, and other fees and costs that may be incurred or advanced. The Beneficiary anticipates and may disburse such amounts as may be required to preserve and protect the property and for real property taxes that may become due or delinquent, unless such amounts of taxes are paid by the Trustors. If such amounts are paid by the Beneficiary, the amounts or taxes will be added to the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust. Other expenses to be charged against the proceeds of this sale include the Trustee's fees and attorney's fees, costs and expenses of the sale, and late charges, if any. Beneficiary has elected, and has directed the Trustee to sell the above described property to satisfy the obligation. The sale is a public sale and any person, including the Beneficiary, may bid at the sale. The bid price must be paid immediately upon the close of bidding by certified funds (valid money orders, certified checks or cashier's checks). The conveyance will be made by Trustee's Deed, without any representation or warranty, including warranty of title, express or implied, as the sale is made strictly on an as-is, where-is basis, without limitation, the sale is being made subject to all existing conditions, if any, of lead paint, mold or other environmental or health hazards. The Trustors, successor in interest to the Trustors, or any other person having an interest in the property, or any person named in IRC § 45-1506, has the right, at any time prior to the Trustee's Sale, to pay to the Beneficiary, or the successor in interest to the Beneficiary, the entire amount then due under the Deed of Trust and the obligation secured thereby (including costs and expenses actually incurred and attorney's fees) other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred and by curing any other default complained of herein that is capable of being cured by tendering the performance required under the obligation or to cure the default, by paying all costs and expenses actually incurred in enforcing the obligation and Deed of Trust with Successor Trustee's and attorney's fees. In the event that all defaults are cured the foreclosure will be dismissed and the foreclosure sale will be canceled. The scheduled Trustee's Sale may be postponed by public proclamation up to 30 days for any reason. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Successor Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The above Trustors are named to comply with IRC § 45-1506(4)(a). No representation is made that they are, or are not, presently responsible for this obligation. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Dated this 12th day of October, 2022. Shelly M. Casares Substitute Trustee 376 East 400 South, Suite 300, Salt Lake City, UT 84111 Telephone: 801-355-2886 Office Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8AM-5PM (MST) File No. ID10623 BFH LEGAL #10959 AD #566853 OCTOBER 20, 27 NOVEMBER 3, 10, 2022.

