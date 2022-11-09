Read full article on original website
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
Stacey Abrams says she will be Georgia governor if voters can navigate Gov. Kemp’s 'voter suppression'
Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams argued that she will win her election on Tuesday if voters can "navigate" the alleged voter suppression systems installed in her state by her opponent Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga. She spent a good portion of her interview with MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi on Saturday...
Laxalt says ‘victory window’ has narrowed in Nevada Senate race as count continues
Adam Laxalt, the Republican candidate for Senate in Nevada, said on Saturday that his “victory window” has narrowed as recent ballot releases have continued to break in favor of incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D). Laxalt is leading by just over 850 votes as of Saturday morning, after...
House leans Republican with key Senate races uncalled
Control of Congress remains uncertain as of early Wednesday morning — with dozens of House contests still uncalled and five outstanding Senate races. The big picture: The House is leaning toward GOP-control and five pivotal races will determine which party takes control of the Senate. The results in key...
Herschel Walker orders 1,000 fake police badges for Georgia Senate campaign
Republican candidate Herschel Walker is hawking fake police badges to supporters in an effort to take advantage of what pundits considered a gaffe in his tight Georgia U.S. Senate race. Days after Walker whipped out an “honorary badge” during a high-stakes debate with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, the retired football...
Georgie Republicans worry about runoff as Trump-backed Herschel Walker falls short
Georgia Republicans woke up Wednesday morning filled with dread at the prospect of another runoff for a U.S. Senate seat and no small tinge of regret for having nominated a Donald Trump-backed candidate who underperformed the rest of their statewide ticket. Overall, it had been an excellent night for the...
Gonzales wins Texas border district, eyes holding White House accountable on immigration
One of the harshest critics of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies was elected to a second term in Congress on Tuesday.
Sen. Mike Lee wins one of the most competitive Senate races Utah has seen in decades
Republican Sen. Mike Lee took an early lead over independent challenger Evan McMullin in the Utah Senate race, according to early poll results. There is not a Democratic candidate in the Utah Senate race.
Warnock campaign lays out strategy for Georgia Senate runoff, calling Walker 'completely unqualified'
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign laid out its strategy for what is shaping up to be an expensive runoff in Georgia for his seat on Dec. 6, projecting confidence about victory in a memo Thursday. “Reverend Warnock will win the runoff by continuing the strategic investments in paid communication and...
Fox News Poll: Walker gains ground in Georgia Senate race
After two overtime U.S. Senate elections in 2020, the Peach State is poised for another nail-biter as Republican candidate Herschel Walker has closed the gap with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Georgia law stipulates a 50% requirement for victory, and with the closeness of the race, the battle may be headed for a runoff.
A Red Wave Didn’t Give Republicans the House But Gerrymandering Probably Will
House Republicans failed to win the House on Election Day. But their earlier wins in the redistricting wars may still be enough for them to flip the House. Republicans aggressively gerrymandered a number of states over the past two years, redrawing congressional district lines to give them new seats, protect their vulnerable incumbents, and go hard after Democrats in states like Florida, Georgia, Ohio, and Texas. Democrats tried this as well in many places—but their efforts were stymied by court decisions in places like New York and limited by blue- and swing-state measures designed to end gerrymandering, the process where politicians get to pick their voters by redrawing political boundaries.
Stacey Abrams Has Lost Again In Her Second Bid To Become Georgia Governor
Polls had shown Kemp leading Abrams in the run-up to Tuesday’s vote, with the final Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll putting the Republican incumbent at least seven points ahead.
Midterm election results: These key races have yet to be called
Several key races in the United States midterm elections have yet to be resolved as mail-in ballots are still being counted across the nation.
Elissa Slotkin Wins Reelection In Michigan House Race The Whole Country Was Watching
Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) is projected to win reelection in what turned out to be one of the most intense and expensive races anywhere in the country, according to the Associated Press. Slotkin, first elected to Congress as part of the 2018 backlash against former President Donald Trump, was running...
John King shows Democrats' possible but very difficult path to keep the House
CNN's John King looks at close House races across the country and explains how Democrats could possibly keep control of the chamber.
Warnock, Walker advancing to runoff in Georgia Senate race
Both Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker did not secure the necessary 50% required under Georgia state law to win the bid for U.S. Senate, forcing a runoff election in December. NBC News' Ellison Barber and Kristen Walker explain how Georgians voted and the initial reaction from the White House. Nov. 9, 2022.
Georgia Senate candidates hit campaign trail as Trump factor could again aid Warnock
Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker were back on the campaign trail Thursday, two days after an election in which neither of them received a majority of votes. The two are set to face off in a Dec. 6 runoff that is likely to be brutal and expensive. Depending on the outcome of close races in Nevada and Arizona, the winner could determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.
270towin.com
Election Update: Uncalled Senate Races
As of 6:00 AM Eastern Wednesday morning, Senate races in Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada remain uncalled. All other races have been called for the incumbent party. This includes Wisconsin, where our results provider, Decision Desk, has called it for Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. That race has not yet been called by the Associated Press.
Lisa Murkowski, Kelly Tshibaka Have To Wait To See Who Won Alaska's Senate Seat
The polls closed Tuesday night, but Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and her Republican challenger, Kelly Tshibaka, will have to wait weeks to see who won their election under their state’s new system of ranked choice voting. In Alaska’s new system, which voters approved in 2020, Tuesday’s election functioned as...
