The cruise industry is taking its first tentative steps toward the use of hydrogen fuel cells as the next generation of power. Both MSC and Viking are claiming firsts in the installation of the technologies as prototype systems aboard their latest cruise ships. Fincantieri, which built the cruise ship for Viking points out that it is particularly important not only for the development of the technology but also for the rules and regulations on the use of hydrogen on board a cruise ship.

2 DAYS AGO