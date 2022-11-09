Read full article on original website
African Industrial Company Launches a Pan-African Shipping Company
As the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) agreement gains steam, African manufacturing is expected to grow while also creating new opportunities in commodities and industrial operations. As many African countries transition to develop indigenous industrial and agricultural production, it is also giving rise to a new demand for dedicated shipping companies to provide a full range of maritime and logistics services for the mining and industrial sectors.
Netherlands Awards Lease for Integrating Offshore Wind and Solar Power
The Netherlands announced the awarding of a new offshore lease for the first of two new wind farms which it believes represent the future of offshore energy generation. As part of the tender, the government required concepts that make better use of the full capacity. They called for new solutions for fully integrating all the electricity generated into the Dutch energy system while also maximizing the use of the area designated for the wind farm.
Report: Most Nations are Behind Schedule on Offshore Wind Targets
The renewable-power industry has been sounding the alarm about permitting hurdles and inflation for months, but a new report released during COP27 suggests the real-world impact of these factors. Only three nations are on track to hit their 2030 goals for offshore wind power capacity, primarily due to the long timeline for permit reviews.
Turkish Fishing Vessel Sustains Blast Damage in Possible Mine Strike
On Wednesday, a Turkish fishing vessel was damaged in an explosion off the coast of Igneada, and the crew believes that they may have struck a naval mine. If true, it would be far from the first drifting mine encountered in the southwestern Black Sea this year. The Ahmet Mollaoglu...
Indonesia Refloats Stranded Tanker Blacklisted by U.S.
In a surprise development, Indonesia reported that the stranded VLCC Young Yong was refloated and moved to an anchorage on November 10. Earlier in the week, the Indonesia Navy had said it could take as long as a month to refloat the vessel while a controversy was brewing over the origin of the oil aboard following the U.S. linking the vessel to efforts to raise money for Iran.
Cosulich Bulker Stranded in Mariupol for Nine Months is Freed
Italian shipping company Fratelli Cosulich is reporting that it was successful in recovering one of its bulk carriers that had been trapped in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol for nearly nine months. The vessel departed the war-torn city controlled by separatists loyal to Russia despite threats that the ship along with its cargo would be nationalized by the self-proclaimed People's Republic of Donetsk.
Fincantieri Delivers First Viking Cruise Ship With Hydrogen Fuel Cell
The cruise industry is taking its first tentative steps toward the use of hydrogen fuel cells as the next generation of power. Both MSC and Viking are claiming firsts in the installation of the technologies as prototype systems aboard their latest cruise ships. Fincantieri, which built the cruise ship for Viking points out that it is particularly important not only for the development of the technology but also for the rules and regulations on the use of hydrogen on board a cruise ship.
