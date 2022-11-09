Read full article on original website
Scott Frost Named 'Primary Candidate' For College Football Job
It hasn't taken very long for Scott Frost to become a popular coaching candidate once again. This past weekend, USF fired head coach Jeff Scott. He had an underwhelming 4-26 record with the Bulls. Ever since Scott was relieved of his duties, Jon Gruden has been mentioned as a potential...
Matt Leinart names who has a slight edge between Ohio State and Michigan
Matt Leinart made fans at Big Noon Kickoff unhappy when he said Michigan has a slight edge over Ohio State right now. His reasoning for such blasphemy in Columbus? He says Michigan’s offensive line is stronger and can develop more of a run game. “The fans aren’t going to...
Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment
Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
Urban Meyer leaves Week 11 Big Noon Kickoff broadcast early due to illness
Urban Meyer returned to the broadcast realm this college football season as a part of the FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew. The former head coach was with the crew for Saturday’s on-site broadcast from Columbus for the game between Ohio State and Indiana. Unfortunately, Meyer’s afternoon was cut a...
Ryan Day discusses injury to Miyan Williams, outlook for OSU's RBs entering Week 12
Ryan Day is still dealing with a number of injuries to Ohio State’s running back room. Fortunately, he is optimistic for the status of multiple RBs coming out of Week 11. Already this season, Ohio State has lost Evan Pryor to injury for the season. Chip Trayanum has made the full-time switch back to running back from linebacker, but he was ruled out for Week 11.
Michigan football QB Cade McNamara’s surprising admission after surgery to repair knee injury
Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has been sidelined since Week 3 of the college football season after suffering a knee injury in the team’s win over UConn. It had been several weeks since Michigan football provided an update on the health of the senior signal-caller. McNamara himself provided an update on Thursday, via his Instagram page.
Mickey Joseph updates Mark Whipple's status, Nebraska's play-calling duties vs. Michigan
Mickey Joseph and Nebraska are moving forward in the second half of Week 11 without offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. Coming out of halftime, Whipple will continue getting evaluated after getting wiped out in the first half. On the play, Whipple had his legs slammed into by Wolverine receiver AJ Henning....
Xavier Johnson torches entire Indiana defense with 71-yard TD for Ohio State
Xavier Johnson is getting some emergency reps for Ohio State late in the game against Indiana. If he makes more plays like this touchdown, Johnson could get more action out of the backfield in the future. In Saturday’s game, Miyan Williams was posting a dominant first half with nearly 150...
Minnesota unveils uniforms for Week 11 matchup vs. Northwestern
Minnesota is one of a handful of teams honoring the military this weekend with the Gophers’ annual Salute to Service Members game in Week 11. That matchup will be against Northwestern. For the game, the Gophers will roll with a mostly traditional uniform look with a minor tweak. The...
Michigan basketball signs two four-star recruits for 2023 class
The Wolverines didn’t have to wait long for Papa Kante and George Washington III to make their commitments official. The Michigan men’s basketball program announced on Thursday, the second day of the weeklong early-signing period, that the two 2023 four-star prospects have inked their national letters of intent.
Riley Moss records first interception of 2022 in dramatic fashion
Riley Moss is undoubtedly one of the best defensive backs in the country. Entering 2022, Moss held 10 career interceptions and 22 pass breakups. Unfortunately, Moss entered Saturday’s Week 11 game against Wisconsin still searching for his first pick of the season. He has produced a few takeaways this season, but some of those were wiped away by flags.
Rollercoaster of emotions: Purdue takes advantage of controversial call, scores TD on next play
Purdue will take it however it comes against No. 21 Illinois. The Illini seemed to have an interceptions following a strong Purdue drive, a play that certainly would have given Illinois a major boon with the quarter winding to a close. Instead, officials called pass interference and gave the Boilermakers a first down.
Desmond Howard Reveals His Heisman Trophy Front-Runner
ESPN analyst Desmond Howard appeared on this Friday's episode of "First Take" to discuss a few topics regarding this weekend's slate of college football. When discussing the race for the Heisman Trophy, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has to be the favorite for the award.
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Michigan vs. Nebraska
Two of the most storied programs in college football history go head to head this weekend as the Michigan Wolverines host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are 9-0 and the No. 3 team in the nation. For Michigan, the formula is simple: Win out...
RGIII names surprising B1G frontrunner for Heisman ahead of Week 11
CJ Stroud has long been considered the B1G’s best chance of scoring a Heisman winner. According to former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, there’s another name that should be at the top of the list – Michigan RB Blake Corum. Corum hasn’t been the most popular pick...
Chris Holtmann compares Bruce Thornton to former Ohio State hoops standout after win over Charleston Southern
Chris Holtmann sees familiar energy in Ohio State Buckeye freshman point guard Bruce Thornton that he hasn’t seen in a while. On Thursday night following the 82-56 victory over Charleston Southern for the Buckeyes, Holtmann weighed in on Thornton’s performance and how it compares to a former Buckeye, CJ Walker.
Jim Leonhard addresses Braelon Allen transfer rumors, claims programs are tampering with Wisconsin's roster
Jim Leonhard looks to secure the permanent head coaching position at Wisconsin after taking over for the fired Paul Chryst in Week 5. Part of the job description as interim head coach is keeping his team in order which might include tampering rumors with teams going for Wisconsin star running back Braelon Allen.
Mark Whipple hit, injured on Nebraska sideline during game vs. Michigan
Mark Whipple was drilled and took a hard hit during Saturday’s game for Nebraska. Facing Michigan in Ann Arbor, Whipple was seen getting hit and leveled in his left knee as Wolverine receiver AJ Henning came flying out of bounds. Whipple was seen down on the field for a...
Rapid Reaction: Ranks thinning for Buckeyes, but Ohio State handles Indiana easily
Stop us if you’ve heard this pair of stories before. Ohio State won easily — and the Buckeyes suffered an injury to a significant skill player. On an blustery, wintery day in Columbus, the Buckeyes jumped out early and rolled to a 56-14 victory against overmatched visitor Indiana. But late in the second quarter, Miyan Williams — the feature back in Ohio State’s offense because of lingering injury issues with TreVeyon Henderson — was taken off the field with an injury that sidelined him for the rest of the day.
Juwan Howard discusses how Michigan will defend Emoni Bates Friday
Juwan Howard knows that it will be a difficult task for his Wolverines to guard Eastern Michigan big man Emoni Bates as they meet on Friday. Howard spoke to the press on Thursday to preview the matchup, outlining the plan to stop the Memphis transfer. According to the coach, it’s going to come down to a Wolverine group effort and putting pressure on the forward. The coach stated that almost everyone on the team will get the opportunity to try and guard Bates at some point.
