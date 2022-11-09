ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment

Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day discusses injury to Miyan Williams, outlook for OSU's RBs entering Week 12

Ryan Day is still dealing with a number of injuries to Ohio State’s running back room. Fortunately, he is optimistic for the status of multiple RBs coming out of Week 11. Already this season, Ohio State has lost Evan Pryor to injury for the season. Chip Trayanum has made the full-time switch back to running back from linebacker, but he was ruled out for Week 11.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota unveils uniforms for Week 11 matchup vs. Northwestern

Minnesota is one of a handful of teams honoring the military this weekend with the Gophers’ annual Salute to Service Members game in Week 11. That matchup will be against Northwestern. For the game, the Gophers will roll with a mostly traditional uniform look with a minor tweak. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit News

Michigan basketball signs two four-star recruits for 2023 class

The Wolverines didn’t have to wait long for Papa Kante and George Washington III to make their commitments official. The Michigan men’s basketball program announced on Thursday, the second day of the weeklong early-signing period, that the two 2023 four-star prospects have inked their national letters of intent.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Riley Moss records first interception of 2022 in dramatic fashion

Riley Moss is undoubtedly one of the best defensive backs in the country. Entering 2022, Moss held 10 career interceptions and 22 pass breakups. Unfortunately, Moss entered Saturday’s Week 11 game against Wisconsin still searching for his first pick of the season. He has produced a few takeaways this season, but some of those were wiped away by flags.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Spun

Desmond Howard Reveals His Heisman Trophy Front-Runner

ESPN analyst Desmond Howard appeared on this Friday's episode of "First Take" to discuss a few topics regarding this weekend's slate of college football. When discussing the race for the Heisman Trophy, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has to be the favorite for the award.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Michigan vs. Nebraska

Two of the most storied programs in college football history go head to head this weekend as the Michigan Wolverines host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are 9-0 and the No. 3 team in the nation. For Michigan, the formula is simple: Win out...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

RGIII names surprising B1G frontrunner for Heisman ahead of Week 11

CJ Stroud has long been considered the B1G’s best chance of scoring a Heisman winner. According to former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, there’s another name that should be at the top of the list – Michigan RB Blake Corum. Corum hasn’t been the most popular pick...
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Rapid Reaction: Ranks thinning for Buckeyes, but Ohio State handles Indiana easily

Stop us if you’ve heard this pair of stories before. Ohio State won easily — and the Buckeyes suffered an injury to a significant skill player. On an blustery, wintery day in Columbus, the Buckeyes jumped out early and rolled to a 56-14 victory against overmatched visitor Indiana. But late in the second quarter, Miyan Williams — the feature back in Ohio State’s offense because of lingering injury issues with TreVeyon Henderson — was taken off the field with an injury that sidelined him for the rest of the day.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard discusses how Michigan will defend Emoni Bates Friday

Juwan Howard knows that it will be a difficult task for his Wolverines to guard Eastern Michigan big man Emoni Bates as they meet on Friday. Howard spoke to the press on Thursday to preview the matchup, outlining the plan to stop the Memphis transfer. According to the coach, it’s going to come down to a Wolverine group effort and putting pressure on the forward. The coach stated that almost everyone on the team will get the opportunity to try and guard Bates at some point.
YPSILANTI, MI

