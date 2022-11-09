Stop us if you’ve heard this pair of stories before. Ohio State won easily — and the Buckeyes suffered an injury to a significant skill player. On an blustery, wintery day in Columbus, the Buckeyes jumped out early and rolled to a 56-14 victory against overmatched visitor Indiana. But late in the second quarter, Miyan Williams — the feature back in Ohio State’s offense because of lingering injury issues with TreVeyon Henderson — was taken off the field with an injury that sidelined him for the rest of the day.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO