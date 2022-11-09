Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama Commit Earns Class 6A Mr. Football in Mississippi
Alabama commitment Brayson Hubbard was named Class 6A Mr. Football in the state of Mississippi for the second consecutive year on Thursday. The Ocean Springs quarterback committed to the Crimson Tide on June 26, securing another pick up for Alabama from the class of 2023. Hubbard received other offers from schools such as Mississippi State, Southern Miss, and Troy.
ourmshome.com
State Playoffs: Greyhounds, Gators, Bulldogs earn wins
Several streaks continued Friday night in the Mississippi prep football state playoffs, while other seasons came to a sudden end as well. In Class 6A, Ocean Springs moved to 11-0 for the second consecutive season, as the home-standing Greyhounds knocked off Northwest Rankin 49-21. Ocean Springs jumped out to a...
Vicksburg Post
Warren Central lands first-round knockout of Gulfport in Class 6A playoffs
GULFPORT — When they rolled out of town Friday morning, Warren Central’s football players were sent off by a horde of well-wishers lining Highway 27 and even waving to them from the I-20 overpass in Bovina. It was a heartwarming scene that inspired the Vikings so much, they...
ourmshome.com
MCC Baseball Complex in Pascagoula renamed ‘Lee Tingle Park’
The City of Pascagoula renamed the MCC Baseball Complex on Orchard Rd. after new Resurrection head baseball coach Lee Tingle this week. Tingle, who took the helm of the Class 1A state champion Eagles after the retirement of Johnny Olsen, was recently diagnosed with a rare brain disease. A Pascagoula...
utv44.com
Deion Sanders on the importance of the Gulf Coast Challenge: "This is a time for unity..."
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The ultimate HBCU experience is happening right here in Mobile. The Jackson State Tigers will battle it out against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs of the Southwestern Athletic Conference at Ladd-Peebles Stadium tomorrow. "This is a time for unity for all of us. I don't think...
Mississippi Press
Singing River, MGCCC break ground on state’s first healthcare training academy
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Officials with Singing River Health System and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, along with Gov. Tate Reeves, broke ground Thursday afternoon on what will be the first healthcare apprenticeship center in Mississippi. The Singing River Healthcare Academy, expected to open in 2024, will expand upon the...
WLOX
Mississippi Coast Coliseum hosts Ron Meyers Christmas City Gift Show
For this first Veterans Day celebration at Gulfport High School, everybody had their roles to play. The school's principal says he plans to have the Veterans Day event next year as well. Jackson County celebrates Veterans Day. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Pascagoula and Resurrection High School students were also...
WDAM-TV
Mike Ezell- Winner of 4th Congressional District
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Tuesday night was one to celebrate for Pascagoula native Mike Ezell, as he now represents the 4th Congressional District in the Magnolia State. However, the newly-elected winner says his work as sheriff is not done yet. “I’m proud to be the sheriff of Jackson County,” Ezell...
Mississippi Press
New RESTORE projects announced, including $5.5 million each for North Washington; Front Beach project
BILOXI, Mississippi -- Gov. Tate Reeves announced 15 new RESTORE Act projects, with more than half of the $49 million allocated going to projects in Jackson County, including improvements to the North Washington Avenue corridor and Ocean Springs Front Beach. Reeves made the announcement Thursday during the 7th annual Restoration...
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Brick & Spoon | First Gulf Coast Brunch Festival coming to Gulfport
For this first Veterans Day celebration at Gulfport High School, everybody had their roles to play. Over the weekend unusual and unique gifts will draw in a crowd. Woolmarket Elementary School honor those who served for Veterans Day. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The school's principal says he plans to...
WTOK-TV
Two Mississippi Lottery players hit $50,000 winning Powerball numbers
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A ticket sold in California hit all the Powerball® numbers, claiming the $2.04 billion jackpot after a delayed Tuesday drawing, due to technical difficulties. But even though the big win didn’t happen in Mississippi, a couple of players in the state did pretty well for...
theadvocate.com
Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi
Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
WLOX
Pascagoula-Gautier School District considering new ‘flex schedule’ for 2023-24 school year
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula-Gautier School District is holding two parent-community stakeholder meetings to discuss a ‘flex school calendar,’ a tentative plan being researched and discussed for the PGSD in the 2023-24 school year. The plan would implement a nine-weeks-on, two-weeks-off schedule, similar to the Gulfport...
WALA-TV FOX10
8 Mobile County public schools on state’s list of failing schools
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eight public schools in Mobile County appear on the Alabama State Department of Education’s list of failing schools for 2022. The list, released in accordance with the Alabama Accountability Act, includes 79 schools from across the state. In Mobile, the failing schools include:. Ben C....
Student at Alabama high school accused of assaulting administrator on campus
A student at B.C. Rain High School is accused of assaulting a school administrator at the school.
WPMI
Alert Cancelled for missing Citronelle men
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating brothers Roscoe Russell and James Charles Scott. Roscoe Scott is a 52-year-old white male and James is a 55-year-old white male. Both may be living with a condition that may...
WLOX
Neighbors in Jackson County worry about open burning too close to homes
You can watch the complete interview with Congressman- elect Mike Ezell Sunday morning on WLOX News this week. Gov. Reeves announces 15 new Coast RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Once implemented, these projects will join the total of more than $795 million already being...
Many residents at R.V. Taylor Plaza, Thomas James Place are relocating due to plans of demolition
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two apartment complexes that are decades old will soon be torn down. The federal government says it is too costly to renovate R.V. Taylor Plaza and Thomas James Place. Opting instead to tear down most of the complexes’ units, displacing hundreds of low-income families. However, The Mobile Housing Authority has found […]
Sea Coast Echo
Reeves announces more than $8M in RESTORE funding for Hancock County projects
Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday announced 15 new RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million for the Gulf Coast, including more than $8 million for three separate Hancock County projects. . “I remain fully committed to ensuring that every dollar meant for our Gulf Coast, stays on our Gulf Coast,” Reeves said...
WLOX
Gulfport man arrested following Biloxi shooting
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Joshua Thomas Haskin, 19, has been arrested following a shooting on Thursday afternoon in Biloxi. According to Capt. Thomas Goldsworthy, Biloxi PD responded to the 200 block of Magnolia Street for an alleged shooting at around 2:30 p.m. It was there that officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Comments / 0