Jackson County, MS

Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Commit Earns Class 6A Mr. Football in Mississippi

Alabama commitment Brayson Hubbard was named Class 6A Mr. Football in the state of Mississippi for the second consecutive year on Thursday. The Ocean Springs quarterback committed to the Crimson Tide on June 26, securing another pick up for Alabama from the class of 2023. Hubbard received other offers from schools such as Mississippi State, Southern Miss, and Troy.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ourmshome.com

State Playoffs: Greyhounds, Gators, Bulldogs earn wins

Several streaks continued Friday night in the Mississippi prep football state playoffs, while other seasons came to a sudden end as well. In Class 6A, Ocean Springs moved to 11-0 for the second consecutive season, as the home-standing Greyhounds knocked off Northwest Rankin 49-21. Ocean Springs jumped out to a...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ourmshome.com

MCC Baseball Complex in Pascagoula renamed ‘Lee Tingle Park’

The City of Pascagoula renamed the MCC Baseball Complex on Orchard Rd. after new Resurrection head baseball coach Lee Tingle this week. Tingle, who took the helm of the Class 1A state champion Eagles after the retirement of Johnny Olsen, was recently diagnosed with a rare brain disease. A Pascagoula...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Mississippi Coast Coliseum hosts Ron Meyers Christmas City Gift Show

For this first Veterans Day celebration at Gulfport High School, everybody had their roles to play. The school's principal says he plans to have the Veterans Day event next year as well. Jackson County celebrates Veterans Day. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Pascagoula and Resurrection High School students were also...
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

Mike Ezell- Winner of 4th Congressional District

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Tuesday night was one to celebrate for Pascagoula native Mike Ezell, as he now represents the 4th Congressional District in the Magnolia State. However, the newly-elected winner says his work as sheriff is not done yet. “I’m proud to be the sheriff of Jackson County,” Ezell...
PASCAGOULA, MS
theadvocate.com

Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi

Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

8 Mobile County public schools on state’s list of failing schools

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eight public schools in Mobile County appear on the Alabama State Department of Education’s list of failing schools for 2022. The list, released in accordance with the Alabama Accountability Act, includes 79 schools from across the state. In Mobile, the failing schools include:. Ben C....
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Alert Cancelled for missing Citronelle men

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating brothers Roscoe Russell and James Charles Scott. Roscoe Scott is a 52-year-old white male and James is a 55-year-old white male. Both may be living with a condition that may...
CITRONELLE, AL
WLOX

Gulfport man arrested following Biloxi shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Joshua Thomas Haskin, 19, has been arrested following a shooting on Thursday afternoon in Biloxi. According to Capt. Thomas Goldsworthy, Biloxi PD responded to the 200 block of Magnolia Street for an alleged shooting at around 2:30 p.m. It was there that officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
BILOXI, MS

