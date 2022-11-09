Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023
In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
Changes Steelers Will Actually Make This Week
The Pittsburgh Steelers keep talking about changes, but so far, outside of the quarterback, there have been little. Well, with the trade of Chase Claypool and the bye week behind them, it finally feels like something could be stirred up in Week 10. Head coach Mike Tomlin alluded to one change, but there are more coming, and across both sides of the football.
Steelers’ OC Matt Canada Seems To Indicate A Behind The Scenes Battle With Mike Tomlin Has Been Raging Since Training Camp
The Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium. The 2022 Steelers are on life support and if any magic is going to happen it has to start when the Steelers touch the ball against a stout New Orleans defense. Matt Canada has had two weeks to draw up a game plan that will work and for the good of the mental health of Steeler Nation, it must.
Steelers LB TJ Watt To Return On A Limited Snap Count In Week 10, While CB William Jackson III “Hobbled” With Ongoing Back Injury
Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher, TJ Watt will return to the lineup this weekend against the New Orleans Saints. While we await the official announcement for him to be activated off the IR, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin told reporters on Thursday that Watt will play. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year hasn’t played since the team’s Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
New Orleans Saints file last-minute roster moves before kickoff vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
We’re coming up quickly on the New Orleans Saints’ Week 10 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, meaning the black and gold needed to file a handful of last-minute roster moves before. They brought up several players from the practice squad and lost a critical starter to an injury, which doesn’t exactly bode well. But they’ll try to make the best of what they’ve got — and who they’ve got available on Sunday. Here’s what you need to know about each move reported on the daily NFL transactions wire:
Steelers 4 Downs: Franchise has history of rebounding after 2-6 starts
1. 2-6 to 6-2 With no losing seasons in 15 previous years as an NFL head coach, it might be easy to fall into the trap that Mike Tomlin hasn’t been here before — “here” defined as coach of a 2-6 team. With the most wins...
Steelers Keeping T.J. Watt on Snap Count Against Saints
The Pittsburgh Steelers will get a huge lift on defense this week when they take on the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium. All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt has recovered from a torn pectoral muscle and will play for the first time since suffering the injury in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
New Orleans Saints: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Steelers
The New Orleans Saints have lost three of their last four games and are looking turn things around this week. The Saints are hoping to bounce back after a Week 9 loss as they the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here can lift the Saints to second place in the NFC South. Here are our Saints Week 10 predictions as they take on the Steelers.
Steelers Are a Class of Their Own
With all the drama involving one NFL organization, it feels like the right time to shine some light on a team that does it better than anyone - the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over the last four years, I've learned everything there is to know about this franchise and how it's run. It wasn't what I learned about Art Rooney II and the team, though, but rather what I learned about the other 31 organizations that shocked me.
Steelers star plans to play in Week 10
Having identified Week 10 as the T.J. Watt return point for a bit now, the Steelers have not seen anything interfere with that plan. Watt said Friday he will play against the Saints on Sunday. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year does not expect to be on a snap...
Comment from Eagles QB likely 'Hurts' Steelers fans
The truth hurts for the Pittsburgh Steelers. On the "New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce" podcast, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts told the hosts that he thought he'd be drafted by the Steelers in 2020. "Their first pick was in the second round, and I thought ... I was going...
