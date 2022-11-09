ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers sign Larry Rountree III; Dicker, Sarell elevated

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers signed running back Larry Rountree III to their active roster on Saturday, and kicker Cameron Dicker and offensive tackle Foster Sarell were elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. Rountree, a sixth-round pick...
Michael Penix Jr. helps No. 25 Washington stun No. 6 Oregon, 37-34

On Saturday night, the No. 25 Washington Huskies pulled off an upset victory over the No. 6 Oregon Ducks, 37-34. A Peyton Henry 43-yard field goal with 51 seconds left in the fourth quarter clinched the win for Washington, but the play of junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. ed the way for the Huskies' offense.
