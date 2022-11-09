ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angel Cabrera sentenced to more jail time, says 'prison has done me good'

By Adam Schupak
 3 days ago
Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

It could potentially be a few more years before former two-time major champion Angel Cabrera tees it up again.

Cabrera was convicted of assault for a second time on Monday, according to Agence France Presse. The 53-year-old, who is serving time in a prison in his native Argentina, was sentenced to an additional two years and four months of prison time for assaulting Micaela Escudero, a former girlfriend.

He already was serving time for assaulting, threatening and harassing Cecilia Torres Mana, who was Cabrera’s partner between 2016 and 2018.

“Many say prison is bad, but it’s not the case, prison has done me good,” Cabrera said at the trial, according to local press.

Angel Cabrera watches a bunker shot as his coach Charlie Epps looks on during a practice round at the 2011 British Open at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, England. ( Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Charlie Epps, Cabrera’s longtime instructor and friend, however, said that he and Cabrera’s supporters are encouraged that his sentence could be reduced to just one more year for good behavior.

“He says prison has done him well. And that he needed it and boy do I know that,” said Epps, speaking via phone from this week’s PGA Tour event in his hometown of Houston. “First year he was embarrassed and didn’t want any company but now this past year he’s accepted a few visits from his friends and, and they see he’s well, they see him, a guy that has learned from this…He did a couple of dumb things that he should know (not to do) and he repents – that alcoholism was such a wicked disease.”

Epps said that Cabrera, who last competed on the Champions Tour at the Pure Insurance Open in September 2020, still dreams of playing golf when he is released from jail.

“Hopefully, when he ever gets his stuff together and gets out, he’ll be welcomed back by the senior tour. There’s been cases before people get in trouble and they live for another day. So, I’m praying for that,” he said.

Cabrera, 53, is losing what are considered to be some of the peak years for players on PGA Tour Champions. He won the 2007 U.S. Open and the 2009 Masters and 53 professional tournaments worldwide.

“He’s a strong dude,” Epps said. “It took him seven years to get on Tour and, you know, (age) 37, when he won his first major, so he’s got a lot of stuff that a lot of people don’t have. He’s got that internal fortitude and I think it’d be a helluva story once he gets out. I’m gonna back him as much as I can.”

idania esparza
2d ago

He's an idiot for saying jail time has done him good, only to repeat the initial bad behavior! I hope his name becomes Suzy!

Banana Bread
2d ago

I think he says it's good because he can't control himself from putting his hands on grown women. He may be one of those who doesn't understand or accept that he does not own another person nor have the right to abuse.

Queen of Clean
2d ago

notice how he blames his violence to women on alcohol. He will do it again

