4 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lewis County (Lewis County, WA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Lewis County on Friday. According to the Washington State Patrol, the accident happened near the unincorporated village of Cora at around 2 p.m. Gregory Harrington, 62, of Edgewood, was driving a Ford F-150 truck moving east when he attempted to pass...
KOMO News
Child injured in apparent road rage shooting in Renton, in serious condition
RENTON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) is currently investigating a shooting in Renton that injured a child. The shooting happened near Rainier Avenue South and South Grady Way just after 2:30 p.m. Friday. WSP said a 9-year-old boy was shot in a road rage incident and is suffering life threatening injuries.
81-Year-old Man Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bellevue (Bellevue, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Thursday night. The accident happened at 148th avenue northeast in Bellevue. An 81-year-old driver was seriously injured in the car-moped collision. The victim was taken to the Harborview medical center with critical injuries. It is unknown what caused the collision and...
auburnexaminer.com
VRFA Blotter: Head-On Collision Results in Use of Jaws of Life, Airlift Transport
The Valley Regional Fire Authority responded to 303 calls for service for the week of November 1-7, 2022 (last week 292). Year to Date our Valley Professional Firefighters have responded to a total of 13,377 calls for service. This is a 4.4% increase from 2021 (12,818). Calls for Service Breakdown:
Child shot during road rage incident in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — A 9-year-old boy was shot in a suspected road rage incident Friday afternoon. The shooting happened on northbound 167 near Grady Way in Renton around 3 p.m. on Friday, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP). The child was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries....
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Police Blotter: Nov. 1-8, 2022
23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business after refusing to leave when requested by manager. 23800 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business after causing a disturbance with staff. 23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business after being caught...
q13fox.com
Detectives investigate string of armed robberies in King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Police are searching for suspects in multiple gas station robberies in King County this week. At about 5:15 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to an armed robbery at 757 Rainier Avenue South in Renton. According to investigators, two armed men robbed a store and fled on foot. The suspects were described as wearing gray hoodies, dark sweatpants and face masks.
Child, 9, shot in suspected road rage incident near Seattle
The Washington State Patrol says a child was shot and has life-threatening injuries after an incident involving two vehicles in suburban Seattle. Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter Friday afternoon that the shooting happened on northbound State Route 167 in Renton near Interstate 405 and that the child was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Johnson said the suspect vehicle in the incident is a Ford Mustang and that anyone with information about its location should call the State Patrol.
ilovekent.net
Kent Police investigating fatal train vs pedestrian accident on BNSF tracks
Kent Police is investigating a fatal train vs pedestrian accident on the BNSF tracks in downtown Kent on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9, 2022. Police say that eastbound and westbound on Gowe, Willis and Titus streets are all blocked at the train tracks until future notice.
kentreporter.com
Child, 9, shot in mouth in apparent road rage in Renton
A 9-year-old with life-threatening injuries has been sent to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after what has been described as a road rage shooting in Renton. Reports of the shooting were made around 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, near Grady Way and Rainier Avenue. Alhough little is yet known about what caused the shooting, the suspect was driving a Ford Mustang and is still at large, according to Washington State Patrol.
KOMO News
Felony charges filed against man for King County armed carjacking spree
A 22-year-old man was charged with multiple felonies this week in connection to a series of armed carjackings in Kent, Bellevue and Seattle on Monday. The King County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Maar Rambang with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree identity theft.
q13fox.com
Investigation underway into deadly bus crash in Seattle
Police are searching for surveillance video that shows a deadly crash involving a King County metro bus. It happened Thursday in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood.
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The Area
TACOMA, Wash. — Years ago, a tragedy struck. A man was murdered while on the job. Now, twenty-seven years after the death of a beloved Tacoma store owner, the investigator who worked the case is still hopeful there will be some resolution of justice.
Suspect arrested for downtown Sumner fire that destroyed businesses
Police have arrested a woman they suspect started the three-alarm fire that destroyed multiple businesses on Sumner’s Main Street. The update came as a release on the city’s website two weeks after the initial blaze, which sent crews from dozens of fire agencies to downtown Sumner around 3 a.m. October 28.
Police: 9-year-old shot during reported road rage incident
RENTON, Wash. — A young boy is in critical condition after a possible road rage shooting near Seattle on Friday. According to KIRO-TV, the Washington State Patrol responded to a reported road rage incident just before 3 p.m in Renton, according to Lt. Chris Knoll. Police said that the...
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Man After He Shoots Through Neighbor’s Door
Police arrested a man and seized his firearm Friday afternoon after he shot several rounds into a neighbor’s apartment while in a state of crisis. At 1:15 p.m., a 911 caller in the 200 block of Yesler Way reported a bullet coming through the door to his apartment. Just after that call, the suspected shooter also called in to say he would meet police in the lobby with his unloaded firearm.
kentreporter.com
Man faces charges in 3-vehicle carjacking spree that started in Kent
A 22-year-old Tacoma man faces robbery, assault and other charges after a wild, three-vehicle carjacking spree that started in Kent, continued in Bellevue and Seattle, and ended in Renton. King County prosecutors charged Maar Teng Rambang Nov. 9 with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and...
Chronicle
Auto Theft Task Force Arrests Five, Recovers 15 Stolen Vehicles in Pierce County
A regional auto theft task force arrested five people Tuesday and recovered 15 stolen vehicles near Tacoma and Fife in an operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies. Officials with the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force located vehicles reported stolen from Puyallup, Tukwila, Seattle, Des Moines, the Chehalis Reservation and...
q13fox.com
Police arrest suspect who shot through neighbor's front door in Yesler Terrace neighborhood
SEATTLE - Police arrested a man after he fired several shots into a neighbor’s apartment in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace Neighborhood on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 1:15 p.m., someone called 911 saying that a bullet came through the door of his apartment building near the corner of Yesler Way and 8th Ave. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.
WSP identifies man killed in Highway 395 crash
CHEWELAH, Wash. – The man killed in a crash on Highway 395 south of Chewelah has been identified as 52-year-old Christopher Sanders of Poulsbo. The Washington State Patrol said Sanders was driving southbound near Jump Off Rd and lost control while attempting to negotiate a turn. His car crossed the center line and struck a northbound car. Both Sanders and...
