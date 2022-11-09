ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KOMO News

Child injured in apparent road rage shooting in Renton, in serious condition

RENTON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) is currently investigating a shooting in Renton that injured a child. The shooting happened near Rainier Avenue South and South Grady Way just after 2:30 p.m. Friday. WSP said a 9-year-old boy was shot in a road rage incident and is suffering life threatening injuries.
RENTON, WA
KING 5

Child shot during road rage incident in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — A 9-year-old boy was shot in a suspected road rage incident Friday afternoon. The shooting happened on northbound 167 near Grady Way in Renton around 3 p.m. on Friday, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP). The child was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries....
RENTON, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Police Blotter: Nov. 1-8, 2022

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business after refusing to leave when requested by manager. 23800 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business after causing a disturbance with staff. 23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business after being caught...
EDMONDS, WA
q13fox.com

Detectives investigate string of armed robberies in King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Police are searching for suspects in multiple gas station robberies in King County this week. At about 5:15 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to an armed robbery at 757 Rainier Avenue South in Renton. According to investigators, two armed men robbed a store and fled on foot. The suspects were described as wearing gray hoodies, dark sweatpants and face masks.
KING COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Child, 9, shot in suspected road rage incident near Seattle

The Washington State Patrol says a child was shot and has life-threatening injuries after an incident involving two vehicles in suburban Seattle. Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter Friday afternoon that the shooting happened on northbound State Route 167 in Renton near Interstate 405 and that the child was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Johnson said the suspect vehicle in the incident is a Ford Mustang and that anyone with information about its location should call the State Patrol.
RENTON, WA
kentreporter.com

Child, 9, shot in mouth in apparent road rage in Renton

A 9-year-old with life-threatening injuries has been sent to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after what has been described as a road rage shooting in Renton. Reports of the shooting were made around 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, near Grady Way and Rainier Avenue. Alhough little is yet known about what caused the shooting, the suspect was driving a Ford Mustang and is still at large, according to Washington State Patrol.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Felony charges filed against man for King County armed carjacking spree

A 22-year-old man was charged with multiple felonies this week in connection to a series of armed carjackings in Kent, Bellevue and Seattle on Monday. The King County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Maar Rambang with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree identity theft.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Man After He Shoots Through Neighbor’s Door

Police arrested a man and seized his firearm Friday afternoon after he shot several rounds into a neighbor’s apartment while in a state of crisis. At 1:15 p.m., a 911 caller in the 200 block of Yesler Way reported a bullet coming through the door to his apartment. Just after that call, the suspected shooter also called in to say he would meet police in the lobby with his unloaded firearm.
SEATTLE, WA
kentreporter.com

Man faces charges in 3-vehicle carjacking spree that started in Kent

A 22-year-old Tacoma man faces robbery, assault and other charges after a wild, three-vehicle carjacking spree that started in Kent, continued in Bellevue and Seattle, and ended in Renton. King County prosecutors charged Maar Teng Rambang Nov. 9 with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and...
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Police arrest suspect who shot through neighbor's front door in Yesler Terrace neighborhood

SEATTLE - Police arrested a man after he fired several shots into a neighbor’s apartment in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace Neighborhood on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 1:15 p.m., someone called 911 saying that a bullet came through the door of his apartment building near the corner of Yesler Way and 8th Ave. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSP identifies man killed in Highway 395 crash

CHEWELAH, Wash. – The man killed in a crash on Highway 395 south of Chewelah has been identified as 52-year-old Christopher Sanders of Poulsbo.  The Washington State Patrol said Sanders was driving southbound near Jump Off Rd and lost control while attempting to negotiate a turn. His car crossed the center line and struck a northbound car.  Both Sanders and...
CHEWELAH, WA

