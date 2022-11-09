NWS Birmingham has issued a FREEZE WARNING that will go into effect tonight at 9 pm for the following counties in Central Alabama: Autauga, Bibb, Chambers, Chilton, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lowndes, Marengo, Perry, Pickens, Shelby, Sumter, Tallapoosa, and Tuscaloosa. The warning is currently set to expire at 9 am Sunday morning.

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO