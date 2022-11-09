ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

World Cup organizers defend Qatar residents as 'real fans'

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Amid skepticism after days of fan parades in Doha and throngs of people greeting team buses arriving at hotels, World Cup organizers insisted Wednesday the atmosphere is authentic. “Numerous journalists and commentators on social media have questioned whether these are ‘real’ fans,” Qatari tournament organizers...
Post Register

EXPLAINER: The AP guides to Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup

Qatar will be the home of the FIFA World Cup beginning Nov. 20, marking the first time the Mideast has hosted the world-watched tournament. This year's World Cup also marks the first time it will be played in November and December, in part due to the sweltering summer heat of this small, energy-rich desert sheikhdom on the Arabian Peninsula.
Post Register

Lloris suggests he will not wear rainbow armband in Qatar

France captain Hugo Lloris has hinted he will not wear a rainbow-colored armband with a rainbow heart design to campaign against discrimination during World Cup games in Qatar. France, the defending World Cup champion, was among eight of the 13 European soccer teams going to Qatar who in September joined...
Post Register

Club teams impacted Italy's failure to qualify for World Cup

ROME (AP) — Loved and admired around the world for producing players like Roberto Baggio and Andrea Pirlo, Italy’s national team struggles for respect at home. In a country where club teams rule and provincialism stretching back to medieval times still prevails, the Azzurri are often considered an afterthought — or even an inconvenience.
Post Register

Climate talks deal with fast coming deadlines, slow progress

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — With an end-of-the-week deadline rushing at them faster than agreements are coming out of them, negotiators at the U.N. climate summit are in a difficult spot. Talks in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh got off to a plodding start and are behind...
Post Register

At climate summit, Brazil's Lula says deforestation to stop

SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Six weeks before taking power, Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Wednesday began a series of public appearances and meetings at the U.N. climate summit being held in Egypt. As da Silva arrived in a pavilion, hundreds of people gathered, with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy