World Cup organizers defend Qatar residents as 'real fans'
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Amid skepticism after days of fan parades in Doha and throngs of people greeting team buses arriving at hotels, World Cup organizers insisted Wednesday the atmosphere is authentic. “Numerous journalists and commentators on social media have questioned whether these are ‘real’ fans,” Qatari tournament organizers...
He didn't watch soccer until he was in high school. Now Matt Turner is USA goalkeeper in World Cup
Matt Turner, who came to high school with little soccer experience, could be the starting goalkeeper for Team USA in the World Cup.
EXPLAINER: The AP guides to Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup
Qatar will be the home of the FIFA World Cup beginning Nov. 20, marking the first time the Mideast has hosted the world-watched tournament. This year's World Cup also marks the first time it will be played in November and December, in part due to the sweltering summer heat of this small, energy-rich desert sheikhdom on the Arabian Peninsula.
Lloris suggests he will not wear rainbow armband in Qatar
France captain Hugo Lloris has hinted he will not wear a rainbow-colored armband with a rainbow heart design to campaign against discrimination during World Cup games in Qatar. France, the defending World Cup champion, was among eight of the 13 European soccer teams going to Qatar who in September joined...
Club teams impacted Italy's failure to qualify for World Cup
ROME (AP) — Loved and admired around the world for producing players like Roberto Baggio and Andrea Pirlo, Italy’s national team struggles for respect at home. In a country where club teams rule and provincialism stretching back to medieval times still prevails, the Azzurri are often considered an afterthought — or even an inconvenience.
Climate talks deal with fast coming deadlines, slow progress
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — With an end-of-the-week deadline rushing at them faster than agreements are coming out of them, negotiators at the U.N. climate summit are in a difficult spot. Talks in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh got off to a plodding start and are behind...
At climate summit, Brazil's Lula says deforestation to stop
SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Six weeks before taking power, Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Wednesday began a series of public appearances and meetings at the U.N. climate summit being held in Egypt. As da Silva arrived in a pavilion, hundreds of people gathered, with...
Drone hits Israeli-linked tanker; Iran frees 2 Greek tankers
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman amid heightened tensions with Iran, officials said Wednesday. Meanwhile, Greece said Iran freed two Greek oil tankers held by Tehran since May. The...
