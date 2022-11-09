ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

1 dead, over a dozen sick from outbreak tied to deli meat sold in California and other states

By CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

CBS13 News AM News Update - 11/9/22 03:26

A food poisoning outbreak tied to deli meat and cheese has sickened 16 people, including one who died, U.S. health officials said Wednesday.

Most were hospitalized and one illness resulted in the loss of a pregnancy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Many reported eating meat or cheese from deli counters where investigators detected listeria in open packages of sliced meats and in the environment. The bacteria was found at two NetCost Market locations in New York, but health officials said that's not likely the only source of the listeria outbreak because some sick people didn't shop at the store.

NetCost did not immediately respond to an email for comment.

Those sickened were from New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey and California. The death was reported in Maryland, the CDC said.

Eleven of those who fell ill are of Eastern European background or speak Russian and investigators are trying to figure out why.

Listeria is a persistent germ that can be hard to get rid of from surfaces and equipment. Symptoms of listeria poisoning include fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea. It is especially dangerous for the elderly, pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems.

3d ago

It's really time to educate ourselves on growing gardens. Less meat more vegetables. Not everyone can grow a garden due to living arrangements but if it's possible I would consider it. Praying for the families affected as well as all mankind....

Reply(29)
60
Teresa Rao
3d ago

every day there is a recall on foods salmonella or plastic found in foods and then there's hair products, cleaning products and even dog food. just to suspicious to me !!!!

Reply(12)
28
Jennifer Sullivan
3d ago

can't depend on anything anymore and deli meats and cheeses are not cheap.. I just paid like 9 dollars for a half a pound of pepperoni. everything kills

Reply(4)
12
Sacramento, CA
