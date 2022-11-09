ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Everything You Need to Know About Jacque Vaughn, the New Brooklyn Nets Head Coach

By Jack Dougherty
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago

Almost immediately after the Brooklyn Nets parted ways with head coach Steve Nash last week, suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka arose as the most likely replacement. From a strict basketball perspective, Udoka would’ve been the best choice. But considering the Nets are already drowning in a tidal wave of controversy thanks to Kyrie Irving , Brooklyn decided against bringing even more scandal into the building.

Instead, the Nets chose to remove the interim tag from Jacque Vaughn’s title and make him the full-time head coach. So, who exactly is Jacque Vaughn, and what should you know about him before he officially takes the reins?

Jacque Vaughn played 12 years in the NBA and won a title with the Spurs

Almost every NBA head coach played basketball competitively before taking their seat on the bench. In Vaughn’s case, he played at the highest level for 12 years.

Vaughn was a high school phenom growing up in Pasadena, Calif. He was ranked the No. 2 point guard in the 1993 class and participated in the McDonald’s All-American Game his senior year. He went on to play for four years at Kansas University, where he started 125 games and averaged 9.6 points and 6.4 assists.

Vaughn was selected 27th overall by the Utah Jazz in the 1997 NBA Draft. He played for four years in Utah before finishing out his last eight seasons in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, New Jersey Nets, and San Antonio Spurs.

Vaughn never averaged more than 6.6 points or 4.3 assists in a single season, but he did win a championship with the Spurs in 2007. The point guard came off the bench and played in every playoff game that year.

Vaughn has 12 years of coaching experience but hasn’t been a successful head coach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P6wmw_0j54k9yl00
Head coach Jacque Vaughn of the Brooklyn Nets talks with Kevin Durant during a game | Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

RELATED: Ben Simmons Embarrassingly Takes His Anger Out on a Referee After Yet Another Dreadful Performance for the Nets

After retiring from the NBA in 2009, Vaughn quickly joined the coaching world by joining the Spurs as an assistant in 2010. He only needed two years with Gregg Popovich to showcase his coaching acumen, as he landed the head job with the Orlando Magic in 2012.

Vaughn spent two full seasons as the head coach of the Magic, but he was fired in the middle of the 2014-15 season after leading the team to a 58-158 record in two and a half years.

A year later, Vaughn joined the Nets as an assistant coach. He served as the interim head coach for 10 games in 2019-20 after Kenny Atkinson’s firing, and the team went 7-3 with him at the helm. Vaughn has remained with the team ever since, and he’s finally been rewarded with the full-time head coaching job. His deal runs through the 2023-24 season.

Vaughn is 47 years old, has been with the Nets since 2016, and has 226 games of experience as an NBA head coach. He’s gone just 65-161 in those games, so Brooklyn is hoping the results are a bit more successful this time around.

Have thoughts on this topic? Keep the conversation rolling in our comments section below.

The post Everything You Need to Know About Jacque Vaughn, the New Brooklyn Nets Head Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

The stark contrast for Kevin Durant, Nets when Kyrie Irving sits out

Whether it’s because of Kyrie Irving’s absence or a change in philosophy with a new coach, the Brooklyn Nets are thriving with Kevin Durant being the lone bus driver. In the four games they have played so far without Irving (and since firing Steve Nash for that matter), the Nets have turned into one of the best offensive and defensive teams in the NBA. As Stat Muse pointed out, they rank seventh in offense and first in defense. They have also won three matches in the process, with their lone defeat in that span coming at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Commercial Appeal

Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction

Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
MEMPHIS, TN
FanBuzz

Jacque Vaughn is Getting His Shot With the Nets, But it Should've Happened Sooner

We're barely three weeks into the NBA season, and the Brooklyn Nets have been nothing short of a circus. Where to begin? Kyrie Irving brewing tension over his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccine last season? James Harden then forcing his way out? Kevin Durant asking owner Joe Tsai to fire Steve Nash and Sean Marks? Kyrie's tweet about an antisemitic movie? His drawn-out apology? Firing Nash? Being on the cusp of hiring former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, who's in the middle of scandal involving a Celtics female staff member?
BROOKLYN, NY
Sportscasting

‘The Last Dance’ Redux: Michael Jordan Has a Rough Shooting Night Against His Future Team as the Bulls Take a Bad Loss to the Wizards to Drop to .500

The "Last Dance" Bulls dropped to .500 with a loss to the Wizards on November 12, 1997. The post ‘The Last Dance’ Redux: Michael Jordan Has a Rough Shooting Night Against His Future Team as the Bulls Take a Bad Loss to the Wizards to Drop to .500 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

218K+
Followers
33K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy