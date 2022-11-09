Read full article on original website
wrrnetwork.com
CWC Campus Funding Approved by Teton County Voters
A $10-million project to design and construct a campus in Jackson for Central Wyoming College was approved by Teton County voters in Tuesday’s mid-term elections. The measure was passed 5,740 votes to 3,712. The ballot issue will help provide funding for CWC’s 21,000 square foot permanent campus building on a two-acre parcel of land just west of Jackson Hole High School.
buckrail.com
A first look at 3580 W Morley Dr, Teton Village
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
buckrail.com
New task force of county leaders launched to address affordable housing
JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson/Teton County Housing Director April Norton has been appointed to the National Association of Counties (NACo) Housing Task Force, comprised of over 30 county leaders from across the United States. The group was formed to identify county-led solutions and innovations for addressing America’s housing affordability and...
buckrail.com
No trailers on Teton Pass begins Nov. 15
WILSON, Wyo. — On Tuesday, trailer restrictions go into effect on Teton Pass for the winter season. Trailers are banned from using The Pass until April 1. According to WYDOT, “any deviation from these requirements will increase the crash probability and threaten your life and the lives of other drivers on the pass.”
eastidahonews.com
Ashton couple gets to keep temporary disability ramp for one year after public hearing
ASHTON — A local couple will be able to keep a temporary disability ramp outside their home for the next year after it was originally denied because it didn’t meet city code. What happened. Karon Robertson and her husband, George, live in Ashton. Karon said her husband has...
buckrail.com
Cache Creek groomed for winter recreation
JACKSON, Wyo. — It sure looks like winter out there Jackson Hole, let all the snow activities commence!. Recently, Friends of Pathways packed several laps in on Cache Creek up to Noker Mine, Hagen, Hagen Highway and the lower part of the sidewalk near the trailhead. “It should be...
eastidahonews.com
Recount underway in Teton County after sealed box of ballots discovered
DRIGGS – Election officials in Teton County found a box of uncounted ballots Wednesday after tabulating the unofficial results in Tuesday night’s election. The discovery of uncounted ballots could change the outcome of this election. Democrat Bob Heneage was unofficially declared the winner in the District 3 county...
eastidahonews.com
Grizzly sow and cubs put down in Tetonia
TETONIA – On Nov. 9 and 10, Idaho Fish and Game euthanized a sow grizzly and two cubs after the bears increasingly showed little fear toward humans and became habituated to areas near homes in the Tetonia area northwest of Driggs. Euthanization is never a desired outcome. However, there...
buckrail.com
Pet of the Week: Meet Aboo
DRIGGS, Ida. — Did you know that October is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month? Meet Aboo, a gregarious guy making his golden years look good!. Aboo is adoptable from our Shelter, PAWS of Teton Valley, located at 15 S 1750 East in Driggs, Idaho. Please call 208-354-3499 for more information.
buckrail.com
Part of Moose-Wilson Road remains closed due to construction
MOOSE, Wyo. — According to Grand Teton National Park (GTNP), the southern portion of the Moose-Wilson Road, including the Granite Canyon Trailhead remains closed due to construction activities. The park plans to have the road and trailhead open for winter recreation on Dec. 16. The northern section of the...
buckrail.com
Risk factors to keep in mind as winter amps up
JACKSON, Wyo. — With recent, significant snowfall in Teton County, residents should be aware of winter risk factors like sliding roofs, buried hydrants and dangerous driving conditions. Here are a few things to stay on top of this season:. First, pay attention to roof vent pipes and stay diligent...
buckrail.com
Roadhouse to acquire Melvin Brewing
JACKSON, Wyo. — Roadhouse Brewing Co. has signed a purchase agreement to acquire Melvin Brewing and its operations, according to representatives from both brewing companies. “We’re buying Melvin Brewing Company,” Colby Cox, co-founder and CEO of Roadhouse Brewing Co., told Buckrail this morning. While closing of the...
1 Dead After Semi Plows Into SUV on Icy Road in Grand Tetons
An Australian woman is dead after the SUV she was riding in was hit by a semi in Grand Teton National Park late Tuesday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The collision happened around 11:10 a.m. near mile marker 172 on U.S. Highway 89, about 17 miles north of Jackson.
buckrail.com
Pre-order your poinsettias from Teton Habitat
JACKSON, Wyo. — Are you ready for the holidays? Support Teton Habitat by pre-ordering your poinsettias now! Each November, Teton Habitat ushers in the holiday season with a poinsettia sale. You can find our poinsettias at local businesses, Teton Area non-profit offices, and maybe even your neighbor’s windowsill! Proceeds from each plant will support Teton Habitat’s work to build truly affordable housing for local families.
eastidahonews.com
Two taken to hospital following crash in Bonneville County
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 8:01 a.m. on Friday westbound US 26 at milepost 339.5, east of Idaho Falls, in Bonneville County. The driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was stopped at a stop sign on 45th East. The driver...
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Madison County runaway teen found safe in Nevada
ARCHER — A 16-year-old local boy reported as a runaway to deputies was last spotted in Utah on Tuesday. Sgt. Isaac Payne, a spokesman with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, provided new photos of Jeffery Guddat on Wednesday. The teen is from Archer, and disappeared from Madison County...
buckrail.com
Ratboys join Guster at the Center
JACKSON, Wyo. — College rock of the ‘90s brings to mind R.E.M., The Pixies, Sonic Youth. Jambands of that era bring to mind Phish, Widespread Panic, and moe. Guster has often been described as falling somewhere in between. They represented the pop side of college rock early in their career around the 1997 album, Goldfly, though the jamband correlation dates them to an era more than accurately describing any musical resemblance. From early 2000’s to their most recent and eighth release, 2009’s Look Alive, the progression towards synth-ladened, ‘80s-inspired, polished brit-pop has placed them in popular TV shows and department store speakers. The quartet will take stage Friday at the Center Theatre after opener Ratboys.
eastidahonews.com
Comedian from eastern Idaho returning home for performances after serious accident 10 months ago
IDAHO FALLS – Comedian Ryan Hamilton still has plenty to laugh about, despite being hospitalized earlier this year after being hit by a bus in Salt Lake City. The 46-year-old Ashton man will be performing at the Colonial Theatre in downtown Idaho Falls later this month for the second year in a row. Hamilton suffered 10 broken ribs, a broken arm and a punctured lung following an accident in January.
eastidahonews.com
Man charged after allegedly having checkbooks, debit card and truck that didn’t belong to him
IDAHO FALLS — A 31-year-old was arrested after allegedly using a vehicle that wasn’t his and having a debit card and checkbooks that didn’t belong to him either. According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Idaho State Police, on Tuesday, around 1:45 p.m., a trooper stopped a 1999 green GMC Sierra pickup that was pulling into a Flying J gas station parking lot in Bonneville County for a report of a stolen vehicle.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: 73-year-old missing man found safe
ST. ANTHONY — Deputies from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 73-year-old man. Robert (Bob) Deitz was last seen Thursday night wearing a red jacket and blue jeans. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, Deitz is driving a white 2012 Chevy Silverado four-door...
