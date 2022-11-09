Read full article on original website
Two historic aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
DALLAS (AP) — Two historic military aircraft collided and crashed Saturday during an air show in Dallas, exploding into a ball of flames and sending black smoke billowing into the sky. It was not clear how many people were on board. Emergency crews raced to the crash scene at the Dallas Executive Airport, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the city’s downtown. News footage from the scene showed crumpled wreckage of the planes in a grassy area inside the airport perimeter. Dallas Fire-Rescue told The Dallas Morning News that there were no reported injuries among people on the ground. Anthony Montoya saw the two planes collide. “I just stood there. I was in complete shock and disbelief,” said Montoya, 27, who attended the air show with a friend. “Everybody around was gasping. Everybody was bursting into tears. Everybody was in shock.”
Tony Finau handles the wind, keeps Houston Open lead at 4
HOUSTON (AP) — Tony Finau had his highest score of the week and it felt as though it was his best in a cold wind Saturday. He kept bogeys off his card, had a 2-under 68 and kept his lead at four shots going into the final round of the Houston Open.
New Orleans 65, St. Francis (Ill.) 63
ST. FRANCIS (ILL.) (0-1) Charles 6-7 0-0 15, Fayhee 3-10 2-2 8, Anabitarte 3-6 1-2 7, Gerner 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 3-7 0-0 9, Phillips 2-3 0-0 5, McGlasson 1-3 0-0 2, Maxwell-Topia 0-0 0-0 0, Do.Joachim 4-7 0-0 10, Mobayed 1-1 0-0 2, Karli 1-2 0-0 2, Ochiaka 0-1 0-0 0, Tecle 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 25-49 3-4 63.
Washington 121, Utah 112
UTAH (112) Markkanen 8-14 0-0 17, Olynyk 4-10 0-0 10, Vanderbilt 3-6 0-0 7, Clarkson 8-18 0-0 18, Conley 1-8 1-1 3, Fontecchio 0-0 0-0 0, Azubuike 1-1 0-0 2, Gay 3-6 0-0 8, Kessler 1-2 0-0 2, Alexander-Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Beasley 6-13 0-0 16, Horton-Tucker 3-7 5-6 12, Sexton 6-9 4-4 17. Totals 44-94 10-11 112.
Utah Valley St. 73, N. Arizona 69
N. ARIZONA (0-3) Mains 2-5 0-0 5, Towt 3-11 0-0 6, Cone 2-11 2-2 8, X.Fuller 1-5 0-0 2, Lloyd 5-12 2-2 14, Wistrcill 5-9 2-2 14, Fort 4-8 1-2 12, Haymon 2-4 1-2 6, Richards 0-1 0-0 0, Campisano 1-1 0-0 2, McLaughlin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-67 8-10 69.
Interim Wisconsin coach Jim Leonhard: 'Teams are tampering with other teams' players'
Interim Wisconsin football coach Jim Leonhard says that "teams are tampering with other teams' players."
Texas St. 70, Rhode Island 66
TEXAS ST. (2-1) N.Martin 3-4 1-2 7, Morgan 4-8 4-6 12, Davis 7-9 0-0 15, Dawson 1-4 0-0 2, Harrell 9-18 7-10 26, Drinnon 1-4 0-0 2, Sykes 2-4 0-0 4, Love 1-3 0-1 2, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Mason 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 12-19 70. RHODE ISLAND (0-2)
Colorado 77, Jackson St. 53
JACKSON ST. (0-2) Woodard 2-5 3-4 7, Jackson 1-8 0-2 2, Boler 1-6 2-2 4, Covington 1-13 5-6 7, Martino 1-6 1-2 4, Crump 4-7 2-2 10, Hickmon 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, White 4-7 4-4 12, Breland 0-0 0-0 0, Luckett 2-6 1-2 5, Hunter 0-0 2-3 2, Totals 16-59 20-27 53.
New Jersey 4, Arizona 2
New Jersey220—4 First Period_1, New Jersey, Tatar 3 (Hischier, Zetterlund), 6:29. 2, Arizona, Guenther 3 (Maccelli, Valimaki), 9:04 (pp). 3, New Jersey, Hughes 5 (Tatar, Severson), 9:27. Second Period_4, Arizona, Keller 5 (Boyd, Moser), 8:19 (pp). 5, New Jersey, Boqvist 1 (Haula, Siegenthaler), 11:19. 6, New Jersey, Hamilton 4...
