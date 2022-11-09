ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

WATCH: The Rolling Stones tribute by the Ohio State Marching Band

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— The Ohio State University Marching Band played a tribute to The Rolling Stones Saturday during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Indiana at Ohio Stadium. TBDBITL played five Stones songs while showcasing six different formations: ”Start Me Up,” ”It’s Only Rock ’n Roll,” ”Jumpin’...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to concerning Ohio State news

Entering the 2022-23 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson was seen by many as potentially the top running back in the entire country. But due to a few lingering injuries, he hasn’t always been available for the Buckeyes this season. And it looks like he’s going to miss another game on Saturday when Ohio State takes on the Indiana Hoosiers.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

High school football regional semifinal scores and highlights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The third week of high school playoffs in Ohio mark the halfway point of the postseason. Four games separate several local teams from the ultimate goal — winning a state championship. Below are the regional semifinal games that were featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. Pickerington Central […]
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart share thoughts on Heisman resume of CJ Stroud

Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart think C.J. Stroud is on track to become the next Heisman winner. Leinart stated that Stroud’s limited pass performance last weekend against Northwestern shouldn’t hold much stock when considering his Heisman worthiness. 40 mph+ wind gusts and heavy rain forced the Buckeyes to abandon their first game plan due to the weather.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Left Ohio State Game Early Today - Here's Why

Urban Meyer was at Ohio Stadium with the rest of FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" crew this Saturday to preview a matchup between Indiana and Ohio State. He did not stay for the network's halftime show. FOX's Rob Stone announced that Meyer left because he's feeling under the weather. Fortunately, it...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Chris Holtmann mentions student attendance after low numbers through Buckeyes' first 2 games

Chris Holtmann was asked the low attendance numbers through the first two game of the season. He revealed his thoughts on the matter. Ohio State is 2-0 after wins over Robert Morris and Charleston Southern. The Buckeyes recently beat the Buccaneers by a score of 82-56 on Thursday. While the wins are happening, one thing that the team has not had is a lot of attendance at the game so far.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Semi Accident on I-70

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a semi accident on Interstate 70. The accident took place before 2pm between the Adamsville and Airport Exit. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said that one semi is on its side and may be leaking. Jadwin said the eastbound passing lane...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
