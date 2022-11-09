Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Jewish community seeks education, peace surrounding antisemitism after finding stickers and drawings near and on campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
Football: Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State rolls Indiana 56-14The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Counting down Top 10 Ohio 2023 prospects and where Ohio State stands with each
National Signing Day and the start of the Early Signing Period for the class of 2023 is just over a month away. Ryan Day, Mark Pantoni and the Ohio State staff signed a 2022 recruiting class that was ranked No. 4 in the country in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.
Recruits who were in The Shoe react to Ohio State 56 Indiana 14
The Buckeyes poured it on today for a 56-14 win over Indiana. Bucknuts has reactions from a number of recruits who were at the game.
NBC4 Columbus
WATCH: The Rolling Stones tribute by the Ohio State Marching Band
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— The Ohio State University Marching Band played a tribute to The Rolling Stones Saturday during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Indiana at Ohio Stadium. TBDBITL played five Stones songs while showcasing six different formations: ”Start Me Up,” ”It’s Only Rock ’n Roll,” ”Jumpin’...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to concerning Ohio State news
Entering the 2022-23 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson was seen by many as potentially the top running back in the entire country. But due to a few lingering injuries, he hasn’t always been available for the Buckeyes this season. And it looks like he’s going to miss another game on Saturday when Ohio State takes on the Indiana Hoosiers.
Indiana vs. No. 2 Ohio State: How to watch, injury updates, game notes, betting odds
---------- When: Noon ET on Saturday, November 12. Where to watch FOX: Local channel, FOX Sports app, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, Vidgo, or YouTube TV. TV commentary crew: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline) Radio: IU Radio Network; Sirius/Online: XM (98...
Ohio State's Kamryn Babb makes first on-field impact after years of off-field influence
For many who watched Ohio State’s game against Indiana, it was just another win for the Buckeyes, the 28th straight against the Hoosiers. The Scarlet and Gray had a fast start, going up 21-0 in the first quarter, before cruising to a 56-14 win. For Kamryn Babb, his family...
Urban Meyer Asked Who Has "The Edge" Before Michigan-Ohio State Game
The highly-anticipated showdown between Ohio State and Michigan sits just two weeks away. While the game won't be taking place this weekend, Fox's pregame show asked an important question. Do the Wolverines or Buckeyes have the edge in that showdown?. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was the first...
How you could win OSU vs. Michigan tickets
Legal sports betting won't officially kick off in the Buckeye State until January 1, 2022, but already JACK Entertainment is gearing fans up for its arrival by offering a chance to score some big-ticket prizes.
It was a rough day for IU, but playing for only the second time, QB Dexter Williams flashed some signs
It may take looking through a lot of muck on an otherwise dismal day for Indiana, but quarterback Dexter Williams did some things that are kinda interesting, if you take a long-lens view. The sophomore from Mount de Sales Academy in Macon, Ga., entered the game in relief of starter...
High school football regional semifinal scores and highlights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The third week of high school playoffs in Ohio mark the halfway point of the postseason. Four games separate several local teams from the ultimate goal — winning a state championship. Below are the regional semifinal games that were featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. Pickerington Central […]
Ohio high school football playoffs: OHSAA brackets, scores, live updates (11/11/22)
The 2022 Ohio high school football playoffs continue on Friday night (November 11) with regional semifinals games across the state. With seven divisions and four regions per division, there are 56 playoff games on the schedule this weekend, with Divisions I, II, III, and V playing on Friday night ...
Ohio State football vs. Indiana: Will the weather be better?
The Ohio State football team struggled in Evanston last week against Northwestern. The weather is a large reason to blame. It was windy and rainy during the game, with winds gusting over 50 mph at times. It made throwing the ball nearly impossible for the Buckeyes. Ryan Day said it...
saturdaytradition.com
Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart share thoughts on Heisman resume of CJ Stroud
Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart think C.J. Stroud is on track to become the next Heisman winner. Leinart stated that Stroud’s limited pass performance last weekend against Northwestern shouldn’t hold much stock when considering his Heisman worthiness. 40 mph+ wind gusts and heavy rain forced the Buckeyes to abandon their first game plan due to the weather.
Urban Meyer Left Ohio State Game Early Today - Here's Why
Urban Meyer was at Ohio Stadium with the rest of FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" crew this Saturday to preview a matchup between Indiana and Ohio State. He did not stay for the network's halftime show. FOX's Rob Stone announced that Meyer left because he's feeling under the weather. Fortunately, it...
Coach TV: Tom Allen's press conference following Indiana's 56-14 loss at No. 2 Ohio State
Watch and listen to what Indiana head coach Tom Allen had to say following the Hoosiers' 56-14 loss against No. 2 Ohio State at Buckeye Stadium.
saturdaytradition.com
Chris Holtmann mentions student attendance after low numbers through Buckeyes' first 2 games
Chris Holtmann was asked the low attendance numbers through the first two game of the season. He revealed his thoughts on the matter. Ohio State is 2-0 after wins over Robert Morris and Charleston Southern. The Buckeyes recently beat the Buccaneers by a score of 82-56 on Thursday. While the wins are happening, one thing that the team has not had is a lot of attendance at the game so far.
Ohio State basketball vs. Charleston Southern preview: TV info, key players, starters, prediction
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State basketball team will continue a stretch of home games to open the season when it hosts Charleston Southern on Thursday. This will be the first meeting between the two programs. The Buckeyes opened the season with a 91-53 home win over Robert Morris on Monday. The Buccaneers beat Division II team Toccoa Falls, 83-52.
Missing: Shawn Miller
FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing and help bring them safely home.
WHIZ
Semi Accident on I-70
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a semi accident on Interstate 70. The accident took place before 2pm between the Adamsville and Airport Exit. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said that one semi is on its side and may be leaking. Jadwin said the eastbound passing lane...
247Sports
58K+
Followers
394K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0