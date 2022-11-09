Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
Related
scstudentmedia.com
Springfield wrestling team takes home City of Springfield Championship
With just seconds remaining on the scoreboard overlooking Blake Arena, slowly winding down toward zero, the energy on the mat was intense. Both the sidelines of the Springfield College and Western New England University wrestling programs were on their feet, emphatically cheering on their 184-pound class teammates. But for Pride junior Max Grzymala, he was completely unfazed by the noise.
Springfield Central OL Ahmari Owens commits to Columbia
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Ahmari Owens is headed to the Ivy League. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
scstudentmedia.com
Student-athletes share their perspective of being queer in their sport
Pride is intertwined with almost every part of campus – after all, Springfield’s mascot is referred to as “The Pride.” To some, this shows the importance of representation regarding the LGBTQIA+ community at Springfield College. Four students explained what Pride means to them as queer athletes in a panel titled, “Understanding the Queer Athlete Experience.”
WMass natives, Wilbraham & Monson seniors JJ Fox, Luke Robinson sign NLIs for Division I lacrosse programs
With roughly 100 people in attendance earlier this week, three members of the Wilbraham & Monson boys lacrosse team signed their National Letters of Intent to Division I programs. JJ Fox, a senior forward from Wilbraham, will move on to play at Sacred Heart University, while teammate Luke Robinson, a...
Daily Collegian
Offensive woes bring UMass down against Towson
Missed opportunities and poor offense led the Massachusetts men’s basketball team to a 67-55 loss against its first tough test of the season, the Towson Tigers. In a tough, physical game from start to finish, UMass (1-1) couldn’t find its footing on offense and failed to take opportunities when the door opened for a comeback. The Minutemen adjusted on defense in the second half, outscoring Towson (2-0) 27-25 in the period, but it wasn’t enough to charge back into the game.
UMass men’s basketball coach Frank Martin looking to make an impact in his first season
The Frank Martin Era as UMass men’s basketball coach started with a win Monday night. He hopes it is the first of many. “I can’t guarantee we’re going to win. It’s hard,” Martin said at his introductory press conference in March. “I tell players all the time, ‘if winning was easy, who would ever lose?’ It’s really complicated. Winning a day is really hard. Winning a championship is crazy hard,” Martin said. “I’m so excited to build our program to compete with the winning that takes place on this campus. We’re going to fight for that every single day. ... We’re going to be relentless in pursuing that ultimate goal or getting another Atlantic 10 championship and getting this program back in the NCAA Tournament.”
Leominster High soccer player scores incredible last-minute goal from 68 yards
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVLEOMINSTER -- Move over Doug Flutie pass, there is a new, notable Hail Mary in town, only this time it comes on the soccer field in the high school state tournament. Framingham broke a scoreless tie with a minute left Sunday, only to foul Leo Giglio of Leominster with 35 seconds left. The senior lined up from 68 yards away hoping to generate a play to save their season. He managed to put the free kick over everyone for a game tying goal. The rocket sent the stands into chaos."Off his foot, I knew it was going...
The best dive bar in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp
A list of the top 10 best dive bars in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp.
AdWeek
Jill Gilardi Joins WFSB Hartford as Weekend Evening Meteorologist
Jill Gilardi has joined Hartford, Ct., CBS affiliate WFSB as weekend evening meteorologist. “For the last 18 years of my career, it’s always been 2 planes ✈️ to get to my family…but now it’s just a 2 hour drive! We have 13 Alabama-born fur babies, who are now transitioning to 10 Connecti-cAts and 3 pups. Hart’s name is a play on words and not only stands for the heart ❤️ ❤️ markings she bares, but also for Hartford, CT, where we now live,” the Massachusetts native wrote on Facebook. “I’ve stayed within the Gray TV family and now work at WFSB Channel 3 Eye Witness News!! I am so thankful for my past endeavors and excited for my future with WFSB. I can’t wait to take you all along on my new adventure!”
earnthenecklace.com
Tony Terzi Leaving Fox 61: Where Is the Hartford News Anchor Going?
To say Tony Terzi is just a news anchor on Fox 61 is an understatement. The long-time journalist has not only reported occurrences on WTIC-TV, but he is part of the station’s legacy with his father—veteran journalist Al Terzi. Now the younger Terzi is taking his career in a different direction. Tony Terzi announced he is leaving Fox 61 in November 2022. Hartford residents naturally want to know where he is going next and if they will see him in broadcasting again. Find out what Tony Terzi said about his departure from WTIC Fox 61 here.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize claimed in Worcester
Some big cities in Massachusetts struck gold on Wednesday, with both Worcester and Springfield lottery players bringing home over a million dollars in lottery prize winnings. There was a $1 million lottery ticket claimed in Worcester on Wednesday, along with two other $100,000 lottery tickets sold. The $1 million Worcester...
thereminder.com
Loss of workshop could end St. Patrick’s parade float tradition
AGAWAM — It’s a surprise every year for Agawam’s colleens when they see their float for the first time when they arrive at staging area for the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade. This year, the surprise may be that there is no float waiting for them. The...
Deneen takes the 4th District probate race
WINDSOR — Democratic candidate Mary Deneen topped Republican candidate Tad Bistor in the race for 4th District probate judge. According to the Secretary of the State’s Office, Deneen won with a tally of 16.909 votes to Bistor’s 9,068. The district covers East Windsor, South Windsor, and Windsor.
Comedian Kevin James spotted at Pasta Mani in Worcester Public Market
Comedian Kevin James stopped by Worcester Public Market Friday while he’s in town to perform stand-up at the Hanover Theatre. James visited Pasta Mani, the city’s first fully handmade pasta eatery. Chef Jay Midwood shared pictures of himself and James and James’s signature on a door on Facebook....
businesswest.com
Dietz & Co. Transitions into New Leadership, ESOP Status
As he talked about the transition in ownership, and leadership, taking place at Springfield-based Dietz & Co. Architects, Jason Newman used the phrase ‘ease-in, ease-out mentality’ to describe the process. By that he meant that Kerry Dietz, founder of the firm and its principal, has been easing out...
Detached house sells in Longmeadow for $790,000
Renee Wetstein and David Dietz acquired the property at 32 Laurel Street, Longmeadow, from Brian M Vandam and Kelly A Vandam on Oct. 17, 2022. The $790,000 purchase price works out to $274 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
Eyewitness News
F-35 flyover scheduled in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A military aircraft was scheduled to make a flyover in East Hartford on Wednesday morning. East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh said the F-35 flyover was set for 10:35 a.m. and will be in honor of the Pratt & Whitney workers who make the F135 engine that powers the plane.
You’ll Never Guess The Most Popular Pizza Chain In Massachusetts
Do you have a preferred pizza place, Berkshire County residents? Most people who enjoy the delicious cheesy goodness of a steaming pie usually do. Many prefer their pizza of choice from a local business and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. If you prefer yours from a national pizza chain,...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to multi-car crash on Springfield Rd. in Westfield
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Westfield responded to Springfield Road Saturday morning for reports of a multi-car crash. According to Westfield Police officials, the call came in around 10:18 a.m. and occurred in the area near the Walmart on Springfield Road. Police said that the accident involved at least...
These Connecticut towns will now allow recreational marijuana sales
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Recreational marijuana is already legal in Connecticut, but it was still on several ballots across the state. It’s a hot-button issue for Connecticut voters. The question of selling recreational marijuana was on Tuesday’s ballot in three municipalities. Ledyard passed the referendum by nearly 300 votes while Litchfield voters decided to prohibit […]
Comments / 0