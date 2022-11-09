Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 15. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Weekend forecast: Unusually cold weather to continue
ELKO – Cloudy weather is in the forecast for Elko but that doesn’t mean it will be warming up any. Isolated snow showers are possible in parts of northeastern Nevada as a small storm system moves in over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Highs are...
Rewrite: News from past issues
——— The Nevada Business College is now in full blast, having opened Monday with eleven students. The number will be increased the coming week, as several have decided to take up certain studies. ——— A prospector with a train of four little burros was in town the...
Watch Now: 2022 Elko County Veterans Day Parade
Highlights from the 2022 Elko County Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11 with members of VFW Post 2350, Elko Co. Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi and more.
'Love on purpose,' Families celebrate National Adoption Day
ELKO – Adoption is love on purpose. That was the message from one adoptive mother speaking at Elko County’s National Adoption Day Luncheon about her journey in adopting twins a few years ago. “It’s National Adoption Day I’m glad it’s becoming more and more common for people to...
Las Vegas candidate tops Elko for Regents seat
ELKO – Board of Regents representation for much of rural Nevada is expected to be in the hands of a Las Vegas resident beginning in January. After Nevada System of Higher Education Regent Cathy McAdoo of Elko decided not to run for re-election, Great Basin College theater professor John Patrick Rice of Elko faced off against Las Vegas elementary school principal Michelee “Shelly” Crawford in the General Election.
Elko police: Attempted scam reaches new level of danger
ELKO – Elko Police Department officers were dispatched to a local bank Thursday to assist a citizen who was nearly the victim of what could have been a costly scam. The victim received a telephone call from someone who stated they were a member of the Elko Police Department. The suspect told the unsuspecting victim she had a warrant for her arrest, and she would need to pay $12,000 in order to avoid being arrested.
More votes from Elko County residents added to tally
ELKO – More than a thousand additional votes were counted Thursday afternoon in Elko County from ballots that were mailed or placed in drop boxes before the end of Election Day. The new votes did not change any of the election-night results. Several hundred more are expected to arrive...
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Clerk: Nearly 2,000 votes yet to be counted in Elko
ELKO – Plenty of outstanding ballots remain to be counted – enough to potentially change the outcome of some election-night results in Elko County. More than 900 ballots that were postmarked on Election Day or dropped off at an Election Day polling location have been received since Tuesday, according to County Clerk Kris Jakeman.
Veteran servicewomen lead VFW Post 2350
ELKO – At Veterans’ of Foreign Wars Post 2350, Michelle Milam and Merlene Merck are holding down the fort as the first women back-to-back female post commanders. Merck and Milam serve as a team, with Milam as post commander and Merck as vice commander. Merck said part of her job “is to have her back” and encourage Milam to attend conventions and speak to as many people as possible.
'Stand Down' calls community to action for homeless vets
ELKO – Multiple local and regional veterans organizations are seeking to help homeless veterans through the annual Stand Down event. Hosted at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2350 hall, the Stand Down uses a military term to call the veteran community to action and help veterans who are on the streets, facing possible eviction or needing low-cost housing immediately.
