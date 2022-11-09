Read full article on original website
Midland Landmark: What is the Deal with the ‘The Pepto Bismol House’?
This is one landmark in Midland that has not changed in the 50+ years that I have lived in Midland and if you are new to town, you have to go and see it for yourself. The pink and green house on the corner of 'A' Street and Louisiana in Midland has been known as the Pepto Bismol House all of my life and the story behind why it is painted bright pink and green has been speculated for years but the Midland Reporter-Telegram found out that the stories that have been passed around are all false.
Top 10 Businesses That You Said Made Growing Up In West Texas Awesome
We asked West Texans what businesses made growing up in West Texas awesome. We got some great places. I remember some of them since I grew up here too. Here are the Top 10 from the comments we got on Facebook:. 1. Shakey's Pizza. Shakeys Pizza was located at 3305...
Senior Life Midland holds groundbreaking ceremony for new facility
MIDLAND, Texas — Senior Life Midland held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday in celebration of their new facility. The facility will be able to provide more meals to more seniors, and will act as a way to counteract the growing population in Midland. “So before the renovation, Senior Life was...
Newest Chick-Fil-A Is Now Open In Midland!
Bring it! Say Chic-fil-A in Texas and we say Bring it! And, yes there is another one here in the Permian Basin. Get ready for the newest addition to the Chik-Fil-A family here in West Texas. • CHIC-FIl-A RANKIN HIGHWAY TO OPEN NOVEMBER 10th IN MIDLAND, TEXAS!. Location: 2014 Rankin...
A List Of Restaurants In Midland-Odessa Offering Discounts And Free Meals Today For Veterans!
It is Veterans Day 2022, a day to honor our military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. We honor and appreciate all the brave individuals who have served and protected our country today and every day. Many restaurants and coffee shops are doing the same today with discounts and free meals for those who have served.
Stock Up Your Freezer! 20 Ribeyes for $40 Is Back In Midland This Weekend
I know we are all tired of paying outrageous prices for meat these days. I don't know about you but it hurts to go to the grocery stores these days. It's expensive enough for me to feed just one, I don't know how you guys afford to feed your families. The good news there is relief in sight.
cbs7.com
Odessa Compass falls to Early in Bi-District round
SWEETWATER, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Compass Cougars fell to Early High School 62-0 in the opening round of playoffs ending their season with a 4-7 record.
cbs7.com
Wrapping pipes for that first freeze
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Well, the first freeze is expected tonight for the viewing area and we are advising that people wrap any outside pipes and faucets. CBS7′s Jeff Hill went to the Bosworth company today to get tips to help you through this first freeze night. The Bosworth heating and air company gives us tips on how to prepare for tonight as those temperatures get down to right around that freezing mark. ” Here at the bosworth company we recommend that you inspect all around your house for any miscellaneous outdoor plumbing that you may not even be aware of, such as outside faucets, irrigation equipment such as back flow prevention devices they do sell back flow prevention boxes, they are called valve cover boxes.” Jon Zingerman of Bosworth. They also recommend getting your furnace and HVAC serviced before temperatures start to get too low. The Bosworth company recommends that every fall customers get their furnace checked. and.. what our technicians do is they enjoy going out servicing our customers, so that they can check the furnace, the heater, the gas lines…said, Evie Gandy of Bosworth. When water freezes, it expands and can have enough force to rupture your plumbing. As we get into colder weather, be sure to keep an eye on your outside pipes and to stay tuned to upcoming weather reports.
B93
This Historic Odessa Car Show Set To Celebrate 51 Years With Awesome Cars, Shelly Lares, Z-RO, and More!
The Tradition continues! And, what a tradition it is. Every WEEKEND before Thanksgiving the Ector County Coliseum has been the home of one the biggest and longest CAR SHOWS in the Permian Basin! And this year it's celebrating 51 years!. • TEJANO SUPER SHOW NOVEMBER 19TH AND 20TH. Two big...
‘My livelihood’: Odessa contractor loses all tools & trailer to thief
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An Odessa contractor is out of thousands of dollars after a crime this week. Jesse Reyes, who lives near Ireland Elementary School along 43rd Street, came home Sunday afternoon around 3:30 to find his work trailer stolen from his front yard. A number of power tools and home repair equipment were […]
Mix 97.9 FM
Could This Legendary Downtown Midland Restaurant Be Closing?
It seems so many of the Permian Basin's iconic restaurants have been closing their doors for good. For example, a few months ago, Johnny's BBQ in Midland closed its doors to become Pachecho's. We have lost so many iconic chain restaurants such as Furr's Cafeteria, Luby's, Grandy's, and Pizza Inn. So when the question arises about Luigi's closing is asked, it gets people's attention.
Odessa Animal Shelter to host adoption event at Odessa Jackalopes game
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Shelter will be holding an adoption event during the Odessa Jackalopes game on November 11. The event will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Ector County Coliseum and the adoption fees are $27 cash only. For more information, people...
The Cowboys On Tour trailer to make its way to Midland on November 12
MIDLAND, Texas — United Supermarkets will be hosting The Cowboys On Tour trailer on November 12. The trailer will be in the parking lot of the United Supermarkets, located on 3317 N Midland Drive, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Cowboys trailer provides a unique experience for die-hard...
HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy powers by Franklin for second gold ball
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy beat El Paso Franklin 46-21 to win the bi-district championship. The Rebels advance to the area round of the 6A playoffs. Watch the video above for highlights.
cbs7.com
Midlander returns home after 3 months in Marines for Bootcamp
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Over the last 13 weeks, Midland’s own Jaden Oertling has been at Marine boot camp in San Diego. But last night he got a break from all that hard work and got a surprise welcome home that left him speechless. “Kinda shocking you know just came...
16-Year-Old Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Odessa (Odessa, TX)
According to the Odessa Police, a pedestrian accident occurred in Odessa Tuesday morning. The crash happened at the 2100 block of East 42nd Street. The officials reported that a teenager was attempting to walk across 42nd Street when she was struck by the vehicle.
koxe.com
Lions to Play Canyon Friday Night in Midland
The #8 Brownwood Lions will play Canyon in the Area Championship game Friday night, November 18, at Midland’s Astound Communications Stadium. Game time is 7:00 pm. Canyon defeated Burkburnett 42-14 Friday night improving their record to 10-1. Listen for details through the week on KOXE 101.3. (photo courtesy Derrick...
3 People Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Ector County (Ector County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Ector County on Wednesday. The crash happened on State Highway 302 and FM 1936. According to the authorities, a semi-truck trailer and a Honda Pilot were involved in the collision.
Midland Trinity employees indicted by grand jury
MIDLAND, Texas — Four Trinity School administrators have been indicted by a grand jury for failing to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse, according to the Midland County District Clerk's Office. Todd Freese, Shelby Hammer, Chrystal Myers and Adrianne Clifton were all charged in February of this...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
