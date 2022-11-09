Read full article on original website
Midterm elections – live: Democrats in control of Senate for two more years crushing ‘red wave’ hopes
The Democrats will keep the Senate, repelling Republicans, after senator Catherine Cortez Masto secured a victory in Nevada.Her win reflected the surprising strength of Democrats across the election year who secured the 50 seats required to retain majority.Seeking reelection in an economically challenged state that has some of the highest gas prices in the nation, Ms Cortez Masto was considered the Senate’s most vulnerable member, adding to the frustration of Republicans who were confident she could be defeated.“We got a lot done and we’ll do a lot more for the American people,” Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer said.“The American...
Biden pleased with election turnout, says reflects quality of party's candidates
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday he was “incredibly pleased” with the turnout in the U.S. election, as the Democrats looked on course to keep control of the Senate next year after the party’s candidate won re-election in Nevada.
Democrat Cisco Aguilar wins top Nevada elections post over election denier
Democrat Cisco Aguilar is elected as Nevada's secretary of state, winning the post over Republican Jim Marchant, who pushed to scrap voting machines.
What to know about control of Congress and outstanding votes in other races
The battle for control of the House is now the biggest unanswered question of this year's midterm elections after Democrats kept their narrow Senate majority.
