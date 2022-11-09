Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
Why AP hasn’t called the Arizona governor’s race
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not yet called the governor’s race in Arizona between Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Republican former TV broadcaster Kari Lake. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday with officials in the state’s 15 counties releasing tallies of votes as they’re processed. Much of the focus has been on Maricopa, the state’s largest county. Other big releases have been coming from Arizona’s next two most populated counties, Pima and Pinal. The margin in the governor’s race sat at just over 34,000 votes, with Lake about a point and a half behind.
abc17news.com
What to know about the outstanding votes in Nevada and Arizona
The razor-thin elections for Nevada’s Senate seat and Arizona’s governorship have yet to be called on Saturday as counties in both states work to whittle down the tens of thousands of ballots that still need to be counted. Democrat Katie Hobbs leads Republican Kari Lake by about 31,000...
abc17news.com
Police: No powder found in envelopes in candidate’s office
PHOENIX (AP) — Police say no powder was in two suspicious unopened envelopes found at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of the Republican candidate for Arizona governor. The Kari Lake campaign said Saturday that an additional envelope containing a white powdery substance was earlier tossed into the trash by a staffer who did not notify security before it was emptied. Phoenix emergency officials say they were called to the building last weekend on a report of an envelope containing suspicious powder. The gubernatorial race between Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs remained too early to call as of Saturday morning.
abc17news.com
Maricopa County elections official pushes back on allegations of misconduct in vote counting
The chairman of Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors, Bill Gates, pushed back on allegations of misconduct from Arizona Republican senatorial candidate Blake Masters, the Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Arizona on Friday night. “The suggestion by the Republican National Committee that there is something untoward going...
abc17news.com
North Carolina man buys Powerball ticket at Walmart and wins $100,000
A man made a run to Walmart in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and came home $100,000 richer. Michael Buck told North Carolina Education Lottery officials that a store employee convinced him to buy a ticket for the record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing. “The girl at the pharmacy told me they...
abc17news.com
Tracking overnight showers and storms
Today: Winds will switch from the southwest to the northwest late this afternoon and evening as a strong cold front promotes showers and storms. Mid-Missouri can expect strong winds, isolated heavy rainfall, and thunder with tonight's system. Tonight: Overnight lows cool dramatically as showers and storms continue to track to...
abc17news.com
Tracking a return of winter weather
Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the mid-20s tonight aided by strong northwesterly flowing winds up to 20 mph. These cooler temperatures and high winds lead to overnight wind chills into the mid to upper teens. Skies become partly cloudy. Tomorrow: Temperatures Saturday warm into the mid-30s as skies become mostly...
Comments / 0