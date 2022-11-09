WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not yet called the governor’s race in Arizona between Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Republican former TV broadcaster Kari Lake. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday with officials in the state’s 15 counties releasing tallies of votes as they’re processed. Much of the focus has been on Maricopa, the state’s largest county. Other big releases have been coming from Arizona’s next two most populated counties, Pima and Pinal. The margin in the governor’s race sat at just over 34,000 votes, with Lake about a point and a half behind.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO