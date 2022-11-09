Read full article on original website
The One Race That Could Deprive Both Democrats and Republicans of the Senate
In about a week in Utah, independent challenger Evan McMullin will try to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Mike Lee in the traditionally red state—the only Senate race in the country where Democrats are standing aside. If McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran for president against Donald Trump in...
Fox News Power Rankings: Republicans expected to control House, but both parties hold on to pathways in Senate
The Republican party is expected to take control of the House with a clear majority, even finding votes in typically blue states, Fox News' Power Rankings show.
Gonzales wins Texas border district, eyes holding White House accountable on immigration
One of the harshest critics of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies was elected to a second term in Congress on Tuesday.
thecentersquare.com
Democrats switching voter registrations to the GOP in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania's registered voter numbers are up and Democrats hold an advantage, but Republicans are gaining former Democrats. Early voting is underway and Election Day is Tuesday. As of Monday, the commonwealth had 8.87 million registered voters, according to the Department of State. Slightly more than...
californiaglobe.com
National Democratic Leadership Denounces Gov. Newsom Over ‘Getting Crushed On Narrative’ Remark
During the weekend, Senate Democrats and other high level members of the Democratic Party denounced claims by California Governor Gavin Newsom made last week that the Democratic Party is getting “crushed on narrative” this election, showing further fracturing of the party only days before the election. Last week,...
Laxalt says ‘victory window’ has narrowed in Nevada Senate race as count continues
Adam Laxalt, the Republican candidate for Senate in Nevada, said on Saturday that his “victory window” has narrowed as recent ballot releases have continued to break in favor of incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D). Laxalt is leading by just over 850 votes as of Saturday morning, after...
Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority
Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
Abbott: If Republicans in Congress don’t secure border as promised, Texas will
After winning his third term in office on Tuesday night, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reiterated a promise he made earlier in the week that the Lone Star state would ratchet back its border security operations if Republicans control Congress and implement immigration reforms.
WBKO
Republicans in struggle to break Democrats’ hold on Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — The promise of a red wave receding, Republicans on Wednesday faced the stark reality that any return to power would mean presiding over a narrowly split Congress, and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy was weakened by the party’s dismal performance as he reaches for the speaker’s gavel.
Washington Examiner
Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years
Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
Washington Examiner
Collapsing House? Democratic majority threatened by Republican midterm momentum
Fall has turned politically chilly for House Democrats in their quest to keep the majority they first won in 2018. Midterm election voters are placing more emphasis on inflation and high gas prices, which Republicans bring up constantly on the campaign trail, rather than issues Democrats want to discuss, such as abortion rights and threats to American democracy by Republican election deniers.
Republican Liz Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat in midterm elections – as it happened
Cheney plans to campaign for Representative Elissa Slotkin
John King shows Democrats' possible but very difficult path to keep the House
CNN's John King looks at close House races across the country and explains how Democrats could possibly keep control of the chamber.
Rep. Sharice Davids Beats Back Challenge In Redrawn Kansas District
Davids beat former health care executive Amanda Adkins despite competing in a more Republican-leaning district in suburban Kansas City.
2022 midterms: Republican hopes dashed as control of Congress remains in doubt
As a long Tuesday night bled into a bleary Wednesday morning, it was still unclear whether Democrats or Republicans had won control of Congress in the pivotal 2022 midterms. Yet even amid all the electoral confusion, one thing was already abundantly clear: It was not the night Republicans were hoping for.
Jahana Hayes wins reelection to Congress
Hartford, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - A hard fought and at times personal battle for a Connecticut congressional seat has come to an end. Democratic fifth district Congresswoman Jahana Hayes has declared victory in her bid for a third term. Earlier this evening, the Office of the Secretary of the State...
Josh Harder holds large lead over Tom Patti in race for 9th Congressional District seat
U.S. Rep. Josh Harder, a Democrat, was well ahead of his Republican opponent Tom Patti in Tuesday’s election for a seat in Congress to represent most of San Joaquin County, according to the county’s unofficial election results. Harder, who represented California’s 10th Congressional District prior to redistricting related...
Rosendale wins re-election to Congress in Eastern District race in Montana
Incumbent Rep. Matt Rosendale was re-elected to serve in Congress in Montana’s new eastern district, with the Associated Press calling the election with nearly 70 percent of precincts reporting, according to the Montana Secretary of State’s Office. With 57 percent of the vote, Rosendale won over Democrat Penny...
Democrats Win Full Control of Government in More States
Democrats defied precedent and solidified their power in several state capitols in Tuesday’s elections, but few of their gains came in deep Republican territory and were instead in states where party control was already split. Still, Democrats touted their successes in an election cycle when rising inflation and an...
Porter, Levin, Foley increase leads in OC congressional races
Democrats widened their slim leads in three Orange County congressional races key races with the latest ballot count Thursday evening. In one of the most notable of those congressional races, Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, picked up about 1,400 votes, and now has a 2,970-vote lead over Republican Scott Baugh in the 47th Congressional District.
