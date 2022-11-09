Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Inflation cools much more than expected in October
Americans and the Federal Reserve got some welcome news Thursday on inflation. The Consumer Price Index rose 7.7% for the year ending in October, a much slower pace of increase than the 8% economists had expected and the lowest annual inflation reading since January. The stock market skyrocketed on the...
News Channel Nebraska
Biden says US is back as a leader on fighting climate change as he urges all nations to step up their ambitions
President Joe Biden on Friday used a short visit to the United Nations climate change summit in Egypt to tell the world the United States was ready to take back its leadership role on fighting a warming planet after the passage of one of the president's key priorities. In a...
Comments / 0