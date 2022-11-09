Read full article on original website
Ridgeland, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Huge commit for Clemson, Bakich
Clemson picked up a huge commitment Thursday from an in-state prospect. Charleston 2026 OF Sterling Coaxum committed to play for coach Bakich and the Tigers. Coaxum covers the outfield with ease and (...)
walterborolive.com
Colleton County High School Band of Blue
The Colleton County High School Band of Blue earned a top 10 ranking at the 2022 4A SCBDA State Marching Band Championships held this past Saturday at Spring Valley High School in Columbia. The Band of Blue placed ninth overall with a score of 81.7. There were 16 finalist bands...
Rivals South Carolina, Clemson clash after tough wins
Fresh off a gritty win over The Citadel, Clemson heads to Columbia for Friday night’s annual rivalry matchup with South
WJCL
Student-athletes celebrate Early Signing Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Wednesday was a special day in the lives of a lot of student-athletes around Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. November 9 was the first day that high school seniors, in all sports except football, could officially sign a letter of intent. Below is a...
counton2.com
City of Charleston preparing for Nicole
Senator Tim Scott Election Night Watch Party (7:00 …. Senator Tim Scott Election Night Watch Party (6:00 …. New North Charleston pedestrian bridge connects Riverfront …. 2YH: Where treatment stands for Alzheimer’s disease. CCSO: Man arrested for shooting into homes. Trident Tech moves to eLearning ahead of Hurricane …
walterborolive.com
Colleton County Terrific Kid program
Colleton residents may start seeing blue and yellow bumper stickers on vehicles around town “My child is a Colleton County Terrific Kid.” But just what does it mean?. A Terrific Kid is thoughtful, enthusiastic, respectful, responsible, influential, friendly, impeccable and caring, according to program sponsor Kiwanis International. A...
LIST: Lowcountry school districts announce schedule changes due to Tropical Storm Nicole
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – School districts across the Lowcountry are preparing for the possibility of severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Nicole. While the storm is not expected to make landfall in the Charleston area, the storm will bring numerous impacts to the Lowcountry on Thursday and Friday including strong, gusty winds and heavy rain. […]
live5news.com
CLOSINGS & CANCELATIONS: School districts announce schedule changes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In light of Tropical Storm Nicole, Lowcountry school districts have announced changes to their schedules. The district will not have after-school or extra-curricular activities Thursday. They will keep staff, students and parents updated on any possible closures on Friday as well. Beaufort County School District. Beaufort...
live5news.com
Moms for Liberty candidates secure majority of Charleston Co. School Board seats
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Moms for Liberty-backed candidates are expected to take over the Charleston County School Board. When the new board is sworn in next week, at least five of the nine candidates will have come from the Moms for Liberty slate. Tara Wood is the chair of the...
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry Closings: Schools, offices announce schedule changes due to TS Nicole
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Due to impending weather from Tropical Storm Nicole, some schools, programs, and offices have moved to eLearning or remote work Thursday, Nov. 10. Charleston County School District will switch to eLearning and remote work Friday, Nov. 11. All school and district buildings will be closed...
Some CCSD schools moving to eLearning day Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some schools within the Charleston County School District will move to an eLearning day due to potential flooding from Tropical Storm Nicole. The district announced Wednesday that its schools, programs, and offices located downtown on the peninsula will have an eLearning day or will work remotely on Thursday. All CCSD buildings […]
wtoc.com
Hampton County Veteran’s Day Parade held Saturday
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Savannah wasn’t the only place celebrating Veteran’s Day with a parade this year. Folks in the Lowcountry also had one to attend. In years past, there hasn’t been a Veteran’s Day Parade in Hampton County, but when Sharon Johnson took over as director of the Hampton County VA, she thought that needed to change.
WJCL
Nicole School Closings List: These are the campuses impacted in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: 5:30 p.m. weather update. Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole's impact on Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to...
Summerville PD mourns passing of captain amid cancer battle
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department announced Thursday the passing of Captain Larry “LJ” Johnson following a cancer battle. Capt. Johnson came to the department in 2002 after serving four years with the Medical University of South Carolina’s Department of Public Safety. The department said Capt. Johnson worked his way up from patrolman […]
live5news.com
Community recognizes Veterans in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek community gathered to honor Veterans Friday. Newly reelected Mayor Greg Habib was present at the ceremony honoring all veterans in the city who have stood and fought for this country. Col. J. Laurence Hutto Jr. spoke at the event and said this...
DCSO: Hwy 17-A reopens after ‘Major’ crash
UPDATE: The roadway has reopened.— DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies say Highway 17A is closed following a “major” crash Saturday afternoon. According to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, a crash happened on Highway 17A just south of Summerville near Clubhouse Road. Highway 17A will be closed indefinitely while crews investigate. Limited details are available. Count […]
WJCL
South Carolina Election Results: Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties
Voters decided many races in Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties in the 2022 midterm election. Major seats up for grabs included mayor, school board and county council.
bcsdschools.net
Students will learn from home on Friday; schools, offices will be closed
Due to the potential for severe weather resulting from Tropical Storm Nicole, Berkeley County School District (BCSD) announced that students will learn from home and complete eLearning Day assignments tomorrow, Friday, November 11. All schools and offices will be closed Friday. Before and after-school care programs, activities, and athletics are...
abcnews4.com
'Major' crash closes section of Highway 17A, deputies say
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (5 p.m.) -- Deputies say the road has been reopened. Dorchester County Sheriff's Office deputies say a "major" crash has closed a portion of Highway 17A near Clubhouse Road. The road was closed down around 5:30 p.m. so emergency crews could respond and investigate.
