Colleton County, SC

High School Football PRO

Ridgeland, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Calhoun Academy football team will have a game with Thomas Heyward Academy on November 12, 2022, 15:50:00.
RIDGELAND, SC
walterborolive.com

Colleton County High School Band of Blue

The Colleton County High School Band of Blue earned a top 10 ranking at the 2022 4A SCBDA State Marching Band Championships held this past Saturday at Spring Valley High School in Columbia. The Band of Blue placed ninth overall with a score of 81.7. There were 16 finalist bands...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Student-athletes celebrate Early Signing Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Wednesday was a special day in the lives of a lot of student-athletes around Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. November 9 was the first day that high school seniors, in all sports except football, could officially sign a letter of intent. Below is a...
SAVANNAH, GA
counton2.com

City of Charleston preparing for Nicole

Senator Tim Scott Election Night Watch Party (7:00 …. Senator Tim Scott Election Night Watch Party (6:00 …. New North Charleston pedestrian bridge connects Riverfront …. 2YH: Where treatment stands for Alzheimer’s disease. CCSO: Man arrested for shooting into homes. Trident Tech moves to eLearning ahead of Hurricane …
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Colleton County Terrific Kid program

Colleton residents may start seeing blue and yellow bumper stickers on vehicles around town “My child is a Colleton County Terrific Kid.” But just what does it mean?. A Terrific Kid is thoughtful, enthusiastic, respectful, responsible, influential, friendly, impeccable and caring, according to program sponsor Kiwanis International. A...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

CLOSINGS & CANCELATIONS: School districts announce schedule changes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In light of Tropical Storm Nicole, Lowcountry school districts have announced changes to their schedules. The district will not have after-school or extra-curricular activities Thursday. They will keep staff, students and parents updated on any possible closures on Friday as well. Beaufort County School District. Beaufort...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Hampton County Veteran’s Day Parade held Saturday

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Savannah wasn’t the only place celebrating Veteran’s Day with a parade this year. Folks in the Lowcountry also had one to attend. In years past, there hasn’t been a Veteran’s Day Parade in Hampton County, but when Sharon Johnson took over as director of the Hampton County VA, she thought that needed to change.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Summerville PD mourns passing of captain amid cancer battle

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department announced Thursday the passing of Captain Larry “LJ” Johnson following a cancer battle. Capt. Johnson came to the department in 2002 after serving four years with the Medical University of South Carolina’s Department of Public Safety. The department said Capt. Johnson worked his way up from patrolman […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Community recognizes Veterans in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek community gathered to honor Veterans Friday. Newly reelected Mayor Greg Habib was present at the ceremony honoring all veterans in the city who have stood and fought for this country. Col. J. Laurence Hutto Jr. spoke at the event and said this...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

DCSO: Hwy 17-A reopens after ‘Major’ crash

UPDATE: The roadway has reopened.— DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies say Highway 17A is closed following a “major” crash Saturday afternoon. According to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, a crash happened on Highway 17A just south of Summerville near Clubhouse Road. Highway 17A will be closed indefinitely while crews investigate. Limited details are available. Count […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
bcsdschools.net

Students will learn from home on Friday; schools, offices will be closed

Due to the potential for severe weather resulting from Tropical Storm Nicole, Berkeley County School District (BCSD) announced that students will learn from home and complete eLearning Day assignments tomorrow, Friday, November 11. All schools and offices will be closed Friday. Before and after-school care programs, activities, and athletics are...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

'Major' crash closes section of Highway 17A, deputies say

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (5 p.m.) -- Deputies say the road has been reopened. Dorchester County Sheriff's Office deputies say a "major" crash has closed a portion of Highway 17A near Clubhouse Road. The road was closed down around 5:30 p.m. so emergency crews could respond and investigate.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC

Community Policy