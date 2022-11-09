Ford launched the Bronco Off-Roadeo back in the summer of 2021, giving owners of the rugged new SUV a chance to explore its capabilities on a number of specially-prepared trails. The Ford Off-Roadeo experience soon expanded to a number of areas across the U.S., with winter dates added later in the year for more of a year-round experience. Back in July, the Ford Off-Roadeo also expanded even further with the launch of Bronco 4xFun, which requires no current reservation or vehicle order to get behind the wheel and participate in. Now, Ford is once again offering winter dates for the Off-Roadeo, according to Bronco Nation.

HORSESHOE BAY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO