The Independent

Matt Hancock sings Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ on I’m a Celebrity

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DEHoL_0j54UGHb00

Matt Hancock sang his rendition of Ed Sheeran 's 2017 hit "Perfect" upon his arrival to the jungle on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here !

This clip shows the former health secretary chatting about music with comedian Seann Walsh .

"Quite a mix really, I'm quite mainstream," the politician says regarding his taste in music, before adding: "I'm not gonna, you know, put a tattoo of Ed Sheeran on my neck."

He then professes that he "loves" the Suffolk singer, and begins singing the song's lyrics.

The Independent

The Independent

