Matt Hancock sings Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ on I’m a Celebrity
Matt Hancock sang his rendition of Ed Sheeran 's 2017 hit "Perfect" upon his arrival to the jungle on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here !
This clip shows the former health secretary chatting about music with comedian Seann Walsh .
"Quite a mix really, I'm quite mainstream," the politician says regarding his taste in music, before adding: "I'm not gonna, you know, put a tattoo of Ed Sheeran on my neck."
He then professes that he "loves" the Suffolk singer, and begins singing the song's lyrics.
