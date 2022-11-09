Block Communications announces leadership promotions

Block Communications Inc., announced leadership promotions on Wednesday, elevating two longtime executives to new roles and more responsibility within the Toledo-based company.

Jodi Miehls was promoted to president and chief operating officer, and Sara Edinger was named chief financial officer and executive vice president of finance in addition to retaining her title as company treasurer.

The promotions were announced by Allan Block, who retains the title of chairman and chief executive officer of Block Communications, which owns The Blade and Buckeye Broadband.

"Both of these outstanding individuals are very deserving of further responsibility, title, and recognition," Mr. Block said.

The promotions take effect immediately, he added.

Ms. Miehls' service with the company dates back to 1997, he said. She is being promoted from the chief financial officer role.

"I've worked directly with her for more than 20 years, and she's a natural candidate to move from accounting-finance to general management responsibilities at the operating role level," Mr. Block said.

"She's done an outstanding job to make our company successful to this day," Mr. Block said. "She has been involved in all facets in her CFO role. She has been my right hand for more than 20 years and has made a major contribution already to BCI."

"As chief operating officer, she's going to make, in my opinion, a much bigger contribution or have the opportunity to make a much bigger contribution," Mr. Block added. "She's just outstanding."

Ms. Miehls said, "I'm pleased to serve Block Communications as president and chief operating officer, and I look forward to working closely with Allan Block, CEO, to continue to grow and expand BCI."

Ms. Edinger has been with the company since March, 2002.

"Sara is a masterful and brilliant accountant," Mr. Block said, noting her role as treasurer and her expertise as a technical accounting person and in working with auditors.

"And she is certainly ready and capable to move to a different level in the accounting finance area and do more for BCI," Mr. Block said.

Ms. Edinger said, "I am just happy to continue to serve Block Communications in this new capacity."

Both Ms. Miehls and Ms. Edinger have worked on financing deals for Block Communications, Mr. Block said.

He spoke of the importance of Wednesday's announcement for Block Communications, a privately held diversified media company with operations in cable television, broadband, commercial telecommunications, newspaper publishing, and television broadcasting.

"The significance is that we've had a separate president for most of my tenure, but in recent years we have not," Mr. Block said, adding that he also previously held the title of president.

"I have combined all the titles, and I did that so that at the right moment, the title of president could be given to a chief operating officer," Mr. Block said.

Mr. Block said that he selected them for the promotions with assistance from the board of directors of Block Communications.

"It's a joint process," he said, involving "recognizing our talent and recognizing our corporate management needs."

"It happened in a collaborative way between myself and the board," Mr. Block said.