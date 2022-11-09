ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kannapolis, NC

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Statesville crash leaves one person dead, troopers say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A single-car wreck left one person dead Thursday night in Statesville. Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on U.S. 70, near Triplett Road. A 2018 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Shaun Michael Pace, 33, ran off the road to...
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Crash on inner loop of I-485 causes major backups

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash is causing major backups on Interstate 485 near Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Friday afternoon. Two of three lanes of the inner loop of I-485 were blocked due to the crash at mile marker 67, which is just before the interchange with I-77. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Major delays on I-85 after crash involving 18-wheeler

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Traffic is starting to move on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte but there are major backups after a serious crash caused slowdowns in both directions Friday morning. A tractor-trailer jack-knifed on I-85 north between Graham Street and Statesville Avenue around 5:30 a.m., state troopers said. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Fatal crash blocks I-485 outer in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed and three others were hurt in a wreck Thursday afternoon on Interstate 485 outer in southwest Charlotte, officials said. The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted at 4:17 p.m. that the outer loop was closed at the Interstate 77 South interchange near Pineville. Expect delays...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Killed in Iredell County Accident

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 33-year-old man has died after a crash in Iredell County. The accident happened on Thursday evening around 7:15 p.m. on US 70 near Triplett Road. Troopers say Shaun Pace, of Salisbury, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of US 70 when he ran off the left side of the road and collided with a tree. The accident caused the vehicle to catch on fire.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

5 structures burned from massive fire in Union County

UNION, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a large fire on Union Road in Indian Trail Wednesday night. Two houses, one barn, and two outbuildings were burned according to authorities. Deputies say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
wccbcharlotte.com

Second Suspect Taken Into Custody For Fatal Shooting At Concord Bus Stop

UPDATE — (11/10/22) On November 10, 2022, investigators with the Concord Police Department arrested a second suspect, Tadarius Leon Lamar Redfearn, for First Degree Murder in the shooting death of Travoris Richardson on October 7, 2022, near the 400 block of International Drive NW in Concord, N.C. Tadarius Redfearn...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Concord home damaged by fire

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - At approximately 5:58 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, the Concord Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 124 Winecoff Avenue NW. Firefighters arrived on scene within four minutes and found a house with smoke coming from the attic area. The fire was brought under control within eight minutes.
CONCORD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Victims Identified in Wrong-Way Crash on I-85 in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Four people have died after a wrong-way accident in Cabarrus County. The crash happened after 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The North Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident happened on I-85 in the southbound lane near mile marker 61 in Kannapolis. Troopers say, a 2016 Nissan...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Salisbury Police looking for person firing shots from back of a scooter

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are looking for the person they say was spotted on surveillance video firing shots from the back of a scooter. According to the report, on Tuesday at approximately 2:05 p.m., the Salisbury Police Department responded to 1614 Standish Street, at the Zion Hills Apartments, regarding a shooting.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

July assault in Charlotte now classified as homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was assaulted in July in southeast Charlotte has died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. Corey Black was assaulted on Randolph Road, near the Harris Teeter, July 24. He was taken to an area hospital with head injuries, according to police. Officers say Black died...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Statesville cold case suspect extradited to N.C. after N.J. arrest

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Statesville police have announced charges against two men in connection with a 30-year-old homicide. Willie Gene Allison, 38, and Michael Scott III, 37, were shot and killed during a 1992 armed robbery at a home in Statesville. A third man, Kirk Douglas Gray, 39, was also shot but he survived.
STATESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy