Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
Related
Salisbury man killed in crash into tree near Statesville
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 33-year-old man from Salisbury died in a crash that happened Thursday evening on a road to Statesville, North Carolina Highway Patrol told Channel 9. The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Highway 70 near Triplett Road, which is about six miles east of...
WBTV
Statesville crash leaves one person dead, troopers say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A single-car wreck left one person dead Thursday night in Statesville. Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on U.S. 70, near Triplett Road. A 2018 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Shaun Michael Pace, 33, ran off the road to...
Crash on inner loop of I-485 causes major backups
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash is causing major backups on Interstate 485 near Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Friday afternoon. Two of three lanes of the inner loop of I-485 were blocked due to the crash at mile marker 67, which is just before the interchange with I-77. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m.
Major delays on I-85 after crash involving 18-wheeler
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Traffic is starting to move on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte but there are major backups after a serious crash caused slowdowns in both directions Friday morning. A tractor-trailer jack-knifed on I-85 north between Graham Street and Statesville Avenue around 5:30 a.m., state troopers said. The...
Fatal crash blocks I-485 outer in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — One person was killed and three others were hurt in a wreck Thursday afternoon on Interstate 485 outer in southwest Charlotte, officials said. The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted at 4:17 p.m. that the outer loop was closed at the Interstate 77 South interchange near Pineville. Expect delays...
wccbcharlotte.com
One Person Killed in Iredell County Accident
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 33-year-old man has died after a crash in Iredell County. The accident happened on Thursday evening around 7:15 p.m. on US 70 near Triplett Road. Troopers say Shaun Pace, of Salisbury, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of US 70 when he ran off the left side of the road and collided with a tree. The accident caused the vehicle to catch on fire.
Large police presence in Winston-Salem on South Hawthorne Road, Ebert Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — There is a large police presence in Winston-Salem on Hawthorne Street and Ebert Street. FOX8 crews captured video showing cars crashed near the front yard of a home in the Ardmore area near the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Police were called and told about guns being fired, and […]
WBTV
5 structures burned from massive fire in Union County
UNION, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a large fire on Union Road in Indian Trail Wednesday night. Two houses, one barn, and two outbuildings were burned according to authorities. Deputies say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
‘Can’t have closure’: After 12 years, Kannapolis man’s death still unsolved
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz is taking a deeper look at a series of cold cases in Kannapolis dating back decades -- starting with Charles Edwards. On May 27, 2010, Charles Edwards and his wife were inside their home on Barlow Avenue in Kannapolis when three men reportedly broke in just after midnight.
wccbcharlotte.com
Second Suspect Taken Into Custody For Fatal Shooting At Concord Bus Stop
UPDATE — (11/10/22) On November 10, 2022, investigators with the Concord Police Department arrested a second suspect, Tadarius Leon Lamar Redfearn, for First Degree Murder in the shooting death of Travoris Richardson on October 7, 2022, near the 400 block of International Drive NW in Concord, N.C. Tadarius Redfearn...
Family copes with loss of 44-year-old man killed in fatal wrong-way crash
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Family members and friends are coping with the death of a 44-year-old man who was killed in a wrong-way crash earlier this week in Cabarrus County. Robert Dion Wilson and three others died in the chain-reaction wreck that happened at about 7 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 85 South in Kannapolis.
WBTV
Concord home damaged by fire
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - At approximately 5:58 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, the Concord Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 124 Winecoff Avenue NW. Firefighters arrived on scene within four minutes and found a house with smoke coming from the attic area. The fire was brought under control within eight minutes.
wccbcharlotte.com
Victims Identified in Wrong-Way Crash on I-85 in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Four people have died after a wrong-way accident in Cabarrus County. The crash happened after 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The North Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident happened on I-85 in the southbound lane near mile marker 61 in Kannapolis. Troopers say, a 2016 Nissan...
WBTV
Salisbury Police looking for person firing shots from back of a scooter
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are looking for the person they say was spotted on surveillance video firing shots from the back of a scooter. According to the report, on Tuesday at approximately 2:05 p.m., the Salisbury Police Department responded to 1614 Standish Street, at the Zion Hills Apartments, regarding a shooting.
WBTV
July assault in Charlotte now classified as homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was assaulted in July in southeast Charlotte has died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. Corey Black was assaulted on Randolph Road, near the Harris Teeter, July 24. He was taken to an area hospital with head injuries, according to police. Officers say Black died...
WBTV
Statesville cold case suspect extradited to N.C. after N.J. arrest
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Statesville police have announced charges against two men in connection with a 30-year-old homicide. Willie Gene Allison, 38, and Michael Scott III, 37, were shot and killed during a 1992 armed robbery at a home in Statesville. A third man, Kirk Douglas Gray, 39, was also shot but he survived.
Find A Fugitive: Police look for Southside Arcade robbery duo
CMPD is looking for two men who robbed the VIP Southside Arcade on South Tryon Street in South End.
Child and three adults injured in Huntersville crash, area road closed: HFD
Huntersville Fire said the wreck happened on Mt Holly-Huntersville Road at Hambright Road.
Police asking for help identifying Statesville ATM robbery suspect
The incident happened on Oct. 21 at the 1200 block of Wilson Lee Boulevard near West Raleigh Avenue.
I-485 Outer near I-77 reopens in south Charlotte following deadly crash
Paramedics pronounced one victim deceased on the scene; they are treating three others.
Comments / 4