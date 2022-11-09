Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Animal Actors, the Special Effects Show, and More to Permanently Close at Universal Studios Hollywood
Animal Actors, the Special Effects Show, and the Production Central store will be permanently closing on January 8, 2023, at Universal Studios Hollywood. Universal Studios Hollywood states they are “setting the stage for the next chapter in its development,” and there will be “more to come in the months ahead.” No details have been given other than the area is closing to make way for a “future attraction.” We speculate this will be the new site of the rumored Fast and Furious roller coaster.
WDW News Today
Studio Ghibli Teases Lucasfilm Collaboration
In a video shared on Twitter, Studio Ghibli teased an upcoming collaboration with Lucasfilm. The video simply shows each studio’s respective logos with no further information. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.travel. Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm could...
WDW News Today
Classic Monsters Removed From Monsters Cafe Bone Chillin’ Stand in Universal Studios Florida
The large spinning Classic Monster statues have been removed from the Monsters Café Bon Chillin' beverage stand at Universal Studios Florida. The stand only recently closed permanently, months after the permanent closure of the adjacent...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Tarzan’s Treehouse Becoming Swiss Family-Inspired Adventureland Treehouse at Disneyland Park
Tarzan’s Treehouse at Disneyland Park is returning to its roots and being transformed into the Adventureland Treehouse, with an original story partially inspired by “Swiss Family Robinson.”. Before it was Tarzan’s Treehouse, the attraction was Swiss Family Treehouse, based on the 1960 film “Swiss Family Robinson.” It opened...
WDW News Today
Giant Black Panther Coca-Cola Can Available at Pym Tasting Lab in Disney California Adventure
As part of the celebration of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at Disney California Adventure, guests can pick up a souvenir giant Black Panther Coca-Cola can from Pym Tasting Lab in Avengers Campus. "Celebrate Wakanda" Black...
WDW News Today
Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Remix Confirmed to Start on November 25
As expected, Walt Disney World confirmed today that the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Mix overlay will start on November 25. That date is also the day that the Festival of the Holidays and the other EPCOT holiday celebrations begin.
WDW News Today
MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ — Not A Very Worthy Successor To The King
Disney needs to learn something very important. When an actor or an actress dies, that does not mean the character they are playing in a movie should die too. It was very sad for everyone to hear the news that Chadwick Boseman passed away at such a young age, but I am sure that he would have wanted to see the character of T'Challa and The Black Panther live on in the MCU. To make matters worse, during the opening night of the movie's release in some areas, you could only see Wakanda Forever as part of a double feature with Black Panther.
WDW News Today
New ‘Star Wars’ Life Day 2022 Ornament at Disneyland Resort
Top off your Christmas tree with an ornament honoring the "Star Wars" holiday of Life Day. This Life Day 2022 ornament is now available in Jewels of Bith at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Disneyland Park.
WDW News Today
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Celebration Garden Opens at Disney California Adventure
The Black Panther Celebration Garden has opened near Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure as part of celebrations of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which hit theaters today, November 11. The garden honors the Black Panther...
WDW News Today
Full List of 2022 Holiday Treats Coming to Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
Walt Disney World has released their full list of festive treats that will be available at resort hotels during the 2022 holiday season. Apple Tart: Classic apple tart with crunchy streusel and cinnamon glaze (Available Dec. 25 only; mobile order available); Available at the following:. World Premiere at Disney’s All-Star...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: All the Character Meet and Greets (and Santa) at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2022
Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party has kicked off for the season at Magic Kingdom. To help you plan your evening, we’ve compiled all the character meet and greets at the event. Main Street, U.S.A. Character Meet and Greets. Mickey. Mickey Mouse is saying “seasons greetings” in his usual...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor Holiday Overlay at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party
The crew at Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor is putting some “Ha Ha Ha” in their “Ho Ho Ho” at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. We love the overlay work done to the logos, as it gives us a look at how monsters celebrate in their world. You’ll get an even better look at a completed monster Chistmas tree, but more on that later.
WDW News Today
Disney Advises Locals of Late Night Fireworks at Magic Kingdom, Likely Filming for Holiday Specials
Walt Disney World announced today that they will be launching late night fireworks for the next three nights. The update reads:. Tonight through Nov. 14, we will be launching fireworks at Magic Kingdom Park between 11:30 p.m....
WDW News Today
50th Anniversary Gingerbread Castle Featuring Mickey and Minnie Erected at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
This year's gingerbread display has opened at Disney's Contemporary Resort. As usual, it's a gingerbread castle, but instead of "Frozen" or "Cinderella" characters, it features gingerbread versions of Mickey and Minnie's golden Fab 50 statues.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Christmas Popcorn Mix and Mickey Mouse Brownie Return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios
The Christmas popcorn mix and Mickey Mouse brownie have returned to Disney's Hollywood Studios. Guests can find these sweet snacks at outdoor snack carts and kiosks around the park. Christmas Popcorn Mix – $7.50. This...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Teases New Minnie Mouse Annual Passholder Magnet
Walt Disney World is teasing a new Annual Passholder magnet featuring Minnie Mouse that is coming soon. The teaser appears in The Passholder Buzz in My Disney Experience. It shows just a glimpse of Minnie's ears and...
WDW News Today
Dolls in Wheelchairs Coming Soon to “it’s a small world” in Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris
Disneyland opened "it's a small world" Holiday today with two new dolls in wheelchairs as part of their ongoing diversity and inclusivity initiative, Reimagine Tomorrow. It seems dolls in wheelchairs will also be coming soon to the versions of "it's a small world" at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Cookie for the 2022 Holidays at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Nothing says Christmastime at Walt Disney World like a Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Cookie! You can find this with the returning Red Velvet Whoopie Pie at Trolley Car Café in Disney's Hollywood Studios. Mickey Mouse Gingerbread...
