Us Weekly

‘Harry Potter’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

All aboard the Hogwarts express! Over the course of 10 years, the stars of Harry Potter brought magic, mischief and more to millions of fans around the world. Based on the series of seven books by J.K. Rowling, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint captured the hearts of viewers between 2001 and 2011. […]
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Animal Actors, the Special Effects Show, and More to Permanently Close at Universal Studios Hollywood

Animal Actors, the Special Effects Show, and the Production Central store will be permanently closing on January 8, 2023, at Universal Studios Hollywood. Universal Studios Hollywood states they are “setting the stage for the next chapter in its development,” and there will be “more to come in the months ahead.” No details have been given other than the area is closing to make way for a “future attraction.” We speculate this will be the new site of the rumored Fast and Furious roller coaster.
WDW News Today

Studio Ghibli Teases Lucasfilm Collaboration

In a video shared on Twitter, Studio Ghibli teased an upcoming collaboration with Lucasfilm. The video simply shows each studio’s respective logos with no further information. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.travel. Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm could...
WDW News Today

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Remix Confirmed to Start on November 25

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. As expected, Walt Disney World confirmed today that the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Mix overlay will start on November 25. That date is also the day that the Festival of the Holidays and the other EPCOT holiday celebrations begin.
WDW News Today

MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ — Not A Very Worthy Successor To The King

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disney needs to learn something very important. When an actor or an actress dies, that does not mean the character they are playing in a movie should die too. It was very sad for everyone to hear the news that Chadwick Boseman passed away at such a young age, but I am sure that he would have wanted to see the character of T’Challa and The Black Panther live on in the MCU. To make matters worse, during the opening night of the movie’s release in some areas, you could only see Wakanda Forever as part of a double feature with Black Panther.
WDW News Today

New ‘Star Wars’ Life Day 2022 Ornament at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Top off your Christmas tree with an ornament honoring the “Star Wars” holiday of Life Day. This Life Day 2022 ornament is now available in Jewels of Bith at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park.
WDW News Today

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Celebration Garden Opens at Disney California Adventure

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The Black Panther Celebration Garden has opened near Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure as part of celebrations of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which hit theaters today, November 11. The garden honors the Black Panther...
WDW News Today

Full List of 2022 Holiday Treats Coming to Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

Walt Disney World has released their full list of festive treats that will be available at resort hotels during the 2022 holiday season. Apple Tart: Classic apple tart with crunchy streusel and cinnamon glaze (Available Dec. 25 only; mobile order available); Available at the following:. World Premiere at Disney’s All-Star...
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Teases New Minnie Mouse Annual Passholder Magnet

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Walt Disney World is teasing a new Annual Passholder magnet featuring Minnie Mouse that is coming soon. The teaser appears in The Passholder Buzz in My Disney Experience. It shows just a glimpse of Minnie’s ears and...
WDW News Today

Dolls in Wheelchairs Coming Soon to “it’s a small world” in Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disneyland opened “it’s a small world” Holiday today with two new dolls in wheelchairs as part of their ongoing diversity and inclusivity initiative, Reimagine Tomorrow. It seems dolls in wheelchairs will also be coming soon to the versions of “it’s a small world” at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris.

