ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Kenneth Walker III named to The Athletic's midseason All-Rookie Team

By Andrew Brewster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bN4yX_0j54MypB00
Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

No surprise to Michigan State football fans, Kenneth Walker III has been a beast so far this year for the Seattle Seahawks, shutting up any doubters who side-eyed his high draft selection in the second round. Walker has put up 570 yards and seven touchdowns so far this year and for his efforts was named to The Athletic’s midseason All-Rookie Team.

Here is what they had to say about the former Spartan:

Since he took over as the Seahawks’ featured back after Rashaad Penny’s injury, Walker has been one of the most productive backs in football. Over the last four games, he is averaging 106 rushing yards per game, with six rushing scores. He has the same number of carries as Christian McCaffery but more 10-plus-yard runs (17) and a better yards per carry (5.1). Ironically, Pierce and Walker also have the two longest rushes in the NFL this season, and both came against the Chargers. Pierce had a 75-yard scamper in Week 4; Walker broke off a 74-yarder in Week 7.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's why Cowboys working out QB, WR ahead of Packers game is significant

All eyes are glued to their devices, feverishly refreshing their social media pages to see if there’s an update on the OBJ Watch. For now, Odell Beckham, Jr. remains a free agent, no matter how many members of the Dallas front office or roster mention his name. While that works its natural course, the front office is remaining diligent in looking for ways to improve the roster.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jalen Hurts tells Jason and Travis Kelce that he thought Pittsburgh would draft him in 2020

Jason and Travis Kelce have one of the top podcasts out as the brothers have teamed up for the critically acclaimed ‘New Heights’ show presented by Jukes. With Philadelphia 8-0 and preparing for a Monday night matchup against the Commanders, Hurts talked powerlifting, the MVP race, cooking for his Eagles offensive line, and the thought that he’d be drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What NBA scouts are saying about Arkansas guard Anthony Black

Arkansas basketball enters the 2022-23 basketball season behind one of the most impressive recruiting classes in program history. The class is ranked No. 2 in the nation and includes three McDonalds All-Americans in Nick Smith Jr., Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh. The most interesting prospect of the three might be guard Anthony Black. He’s a big guard, 6-foot-7 with a smooth handle and pass-first mentality, which is rare to find in young players in today’s game. Black is currently projected to go in the mid-to-late lottery of next year’s NBA draft by most major insiders. What is concerning is that sometimes he’s...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the Big Ten: Lou Holtz sees only one Big Ten team making the College Football Playoff

In terms of the first two editions of the College Football Playoff rankings, count Lou Holtz among those who think the committee got it all wrong. In the first installment of the College Football Playoff, released two weeks ago, the rankings had an SEC team followed by a Big Ten program atop the rankings: No. 1 Tennessee No. 2 Ohio State No. 3 Georgia No. 4 Clemson No. 5 Michigan Now, with losses from Tennessee and Clemson over the weekend, it is now Georgia atop the rankings followed by Ohio State and Michigan. TCU lept up to fourth. Holtz, a former NFL and college head coach who won the national championship with Notre...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska's Mickey Joseph: Michigan football is 'what really good Big Ten teams look like'

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska‘s interim head coach, had an unenviable position on Saturday. While the Huskers avoided Ohio State this year, they had to take on No. 3 Michigan, and got nothing going all game long. While the Wolverines weren’t making big, explosive plays, they leaned into their workmanlike mentality, grinding the game out in dominant fashion to win, 34-3.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 reasons why Penn State will lose to Maryland

Penn State is back home to take on Maryland this Saturday. Despite the Terrapins coming off a 23-10 road loss at Wisconsin last weekend, they are still a .500 team. One notable loss on their defense is Chop Robinson, who transferred to State College to play for James Franklin at Penn State. The Nittany Lions have another productive transfer in Robinson, who has been quite impressive this season. Last season, it was the Arnold Ebiketie show, who went on to be a second-round draft pick in 2022 to the Atlanta Falcons. Penn State’s biggest loss on offense is Jahan Dotson, but they also bring back...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
227K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy