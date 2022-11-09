ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

WSMV

VIDEO: TBI investigating after Metro Police fatally shoot man who entered existing crime scene

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed by Metro Nashville police early Saturday morning in Madison. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the man entered an existing non-critical shooting scene on Maple Street, armed with a pistol. Three officers shot at the man after he pulled the gun out, aimed it in their direction and began firing. The man died at the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police investigating overnight shooting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was shot just after midnight Friday on Eighth Avenue between Broadway and McGavock Street in Nashville, according to Metro Police. Police said a car pulled up on McGavock Street and an unknown suspect shot the man. The man was able to get away and call police. He was transported to a local hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting identified

An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly shot and killed by a Mt. Juliet officer following a late night traffic stop from Nov. 2. That officer has since been identified. Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting …. An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WKRN

1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Madison

One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting …. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison. Man killed in shooting involving Metro police officers. An investigation is underway in an officer-involved...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Served Warrants For Theft And Fleeing From Police

A man was served several warrants Saturday morning at the Christian County Jail in connection to a pursuit and a stolen vehicle last year. Hopkinsville Police say on July 23, 2021, 33-year-old Patrick Boston fled from Christian County Sheriff’s Deputies when they attempted to stop him for speeding. He...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
fox17.com

TITANS detectives recover over two pounds of marijuana and $20,733 during drug bust

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Wednesday TITANS detectives were surveilling a home in Antioch. A stolen Jeep Cherokee Track Hawk was parked on the street in front of the home. Detectives believed that Marcus Watson was in possession of the stolen Jeep due to surveillance conducted over the course of a few weeks by detectives. While conducting surveillance on the residence and the stolen Jeep detectives say that they saw Watson arrive driving his Dodge Charger. Watson entered the home for a short time before getting back into the drivers seat of the Dodge Charger carrying two large vacuumed sealed bags of marijuana. TITANS detectives attempted mobile surveillance on Watson and his car but the vehicle passed through multiple red lights and passed multiple vehicles in oncoming traffic lanes. A short time later TITANS detectives once again spotted the vehicle and were able to established surveillance with the help of law enforcement aviation. Watson was positively identified as the driver of the vehicle after surveillance was reestablished.
NASHVILLE, TN

