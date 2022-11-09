Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man dead after Metro police’s second officer-involved shooting in 24 hours
Metro police are handling their second deadly officer-involved shooting in less than 24 hours, according to authorities gathered along a West Nashville road Saturday night.
Driver facing vehicular homicide charges after deadly crash on Richards Road
A man is facing vehicular homicide by intoxication charges in connection with a deadly crash that occurred early Saturday morning in South Nashville.
WSMV
VIDEO: TBI investigating after Metro Police fatally shoot man who entered existing crime scene
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed by Metro Nashville police early Saturday morning in Madison. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the man entered an existing non-critical shooting scene on Maple Street, armed with a pistol. Three officers shot at the man after he pulled the gun out, aimed it in their direction and began firing. The man died at the scene.
Carjacking suspect arrested after vehicle was spotted at Nashville motel
A 30-year-old man was taken into custody overnight Thursday after he was found with a carjacked vehicle.
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Richards Road
At least one person was killed in a crash involving two vehicles early Saturday morning in Antioch.
Nashville Detectives Arrest Three Young Men and Recover Stolen Car
November 10, 2022 – Investigation by Violent Crimes Division detectives led to Wednesday night’s arrest of three young men after they bailed from a Honda Civic that had been taken in an armed carjacking Friday at an apartment complex on Millwood Drive. Detectives located the Honda parked at...
Suicidal suspect steals loaded gun from off-duty Williamson County deputy
It was an officer's worst nightmare when a suicidal man took an off-duty officer's gun out of his holster.
WSMV
One dead, one teenager injured after head-on crash in Cheatham County
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - One woman is dead and a teenager was injured after a head-on crash in Ashland City. On Friday night, around 9:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Petway Road, 62-year-old Peggy Roberts, of Ashland City was driving north in a Nissan Rogue. A 15-year-old boy...
Police identify driver of car involved in suspected hit-and-run crash
The Clarksville Police Department has identified the driver of a white Chrysler 300 that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday that injured two pedestrians.
Charges pending against 15-year-old driver after fatal crash in Ashland City
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says charges are pending against a 15-year-old following a fatal crash that occurred in Ashland City late Friday night.
WSMV
Police investigating overnight shooting in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was shot just after midnight Friday on Eighth Avenue between Broadway and McGavock Street in Nashville, according to Metro Police. Police said a car pulled up on McGavock Street and an unknown suspect shot the man. The man was able to get away and call police. He was transported to a local hospital.
WKRN
Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting identified
An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly shot and killed by a Mt. Juliet officer following a late night traffic stop from Nov. 2. That officer has since been identified. Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting …. An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly...
WKRN
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Madison
One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting …. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison. Man killed in shooting involving Metro police officers. An investigation is underway in an officer-involved...
Argument leads to woman getting shot in leg, Metro Police say
A search effort is underway for a woman accused of shooting another woman in the Madison area on Thursday.
Three men taken into custody by Nashville detectives following armed carjacking
Three young men were arrested Wednesday night after they reportedly bailed from a car that had been stolen from a Millwood Drive apartment complex during an armed carjacking on Friday.
wkdzradio.com
Man Served Warrants For Theft And Fleeing From Police
A man was served several warrants Saturday morning at the Christian County Jail in connection to a pursuit and a stolen vehicle last year. Hopkinsville Police say on July 23, 2021, 33-year-old Patrick Boston fled from Christian County Sheriff’s Deputies when they attempted to stop him for speeding. He...
WKRN
Nashville sees slight decrease in overdose deaths; animal tranquilizer drugs on the rise
There are two trends emerging from the latest suspected overdose death data from the Metro Public Health Department: a slight decrease in overdose deaths this year compared to the same period last year and an animal tranquilizer showing up in more Davidson County overdoses. Nashville sees slight decrease in overdose...
Traffic stop leads to pursuit, crash, arrest in Simpson County
A Franklin man is facing a number of charges -- including wanton endangerment -- after a weekend traffic stop turned into a chase in Simpson County.
fox17.com
TITANS detectives recover over two pounds of marijuana and $20,733 during drug bust
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Wednesday TITANS detectives were surveilling a home in Antioch. A stolen Jeep Cherokee Track Hawk was parked on the street in front of the home. Detectives believed that Marcus Watson was in possession of the stolen Jeep due to surveillance conducted over the course of a few weeks by detectives. While conducting surveillance on the residence and the stolen Jeep detectives say that they saw Watson arrive driving his Dodge Charger. Watson entered the home for a short time before getting back into the drivers seat of the Dodge Charger carrying two large vacuumed sealed bags of marijuana. TITANS detectives attempted mobile surveillance on Watson and his car but the vehicle passed through multiple red lights and passed multiple vehicles in oncoming traffic lanes. A short time later TITANS detectives once again spotted the vehicle and were able to established surveillance with the help of law enforcement aviation. Watson was positively identified as the driver of the vehicle after surveillance was reestablished.
Woman charged with stabbing another woman in West Nashville
Metro police made an arrest in a West Nashville after a woman grabbed a large kitchen knife and began stabbing the victim.
