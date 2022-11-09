ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whittemore, MI

Whittemore Man Sentenced for Pipe Bombs Left at Cellphone Stores

By 9and10news Site Staff
 6 days ago
UPDATE 11/9/22 5:15 p.m.

On Wednesday, John Allen from Whittemore was sentenced to 75 months for a $5 million extortion plot involving pipe bombs left outside cellphone stores.

7/18/22 4:10 p.m.

A Whittemore man plead guilty on Monday to leaving pipe bombs at cellphone stores in Cheboygan and Sault Ste. Marie last September.

John Allen, 76, faces up to 20 years in prison upon his sentencing in November, according to the United States Department of Justice.

During his plea hearing, Allen admitted that on Sept. 15, 2021, he left a USPS box with black tape and a wire coming out of it outside of an AT&T store in Sault Ste. Marie. He then placed another USPS box at a Verizon store in Cheboygan. Both pipe bombs contained shrapnel and a note demanding $5 million.

Through video collected from both stores and nearby businesses, along with an exhaustive investigation, agents were able to identify Allen as the person who left the packages.

In addition to pleading guilty to placing the pipe bombs, Allen also plead guilty to placing letters containing threats aimed at telecommunications providers at cell towers in the Upper Peninsula.

“The actions of this defendant could have resulted in significant bodily harm or death to citizens in the area,” stated Eastern District of Michigan U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison. “Thanks to the hard work of our law enforcement partners and prosecutors, we were able to find and remove these dangerous devices before the defendant could cause serious harm.”

“Allen’s actions in placing pipe bombs in front of commercial businesses in Sault Ste. Marie and Cheboygan endangered the lives of innocent citizens, first responders, and the bomb technicians who rendered those devices safe,” added Western District of Michigan U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Grievances and disputes cannot be communicated or resolved through threats of violence or extortion.”

