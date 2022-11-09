Read full article on original website
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Many Portland residents should have received $600 stimulus paymentsJ.R. HeimbignerPortland, OR
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, ORTerry MansfieldPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Oregon Air National Guard conducting flyovers in honor of Veterans Day and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
hh-today.com
Once again, this path attracts vandals
Every few weeks a bike ride takes me along the paved path behind Lowe’s in Albany, between the store property and the heavily wooded channel containing Periwinkle Creek. And on Thursday the looks of that place, ostensibly part of Albany’s parks system, provoked me into saying this:. As...
KGW
Top 5 Portland holiday light displays
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the air getting colder and winter weather complicating roadways, it's good to have fun activities close to home. Thankfully, there are five excellent holiday light displays all opening soon in and around the Portland metro area:. Oregon ZooLights. Chief among these are the lights at...
LIST: Top 15 restaurants with fireplaces near Portland
The first week of November has been one of the wettest on record for Portland and now that precipitation is making way for cool, crisp days.
610KONA
Hop Aboard This Oregon Christmas Train For An Amazing Holiday Adventure
Looking For A Holiday Family Adventure? Mount Hood Railroad Has Christmas Train. Just a few hours away from Tri-Cities, you can hop aboard the train headed toward Christmas Town. If you are looking for a magical adventure this holiday season, Mount Hood Railroad is doing its annual "Christmas Train" again.
Portland Tribune
Clutter-filled home heavily damaged by fire in NE Portland
No one was injured in the Thursday evening blaze that displaced the house's residents.A fire heavily damaged a home in Northeast Portland Thursday evening. No one was injured in the blaze in the Cully neighborhood. It is not immediately clear how many people were displaced. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, at 6:09 p.m. Nov. 10, firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire near the intersection of Northeast Emerson Street and Cully Boulevard. The first arriving firefighters found smoke pushing out of the home under pressure at the eave line. There was a glow of fire in a window on the back of the house and firefighters forced entry at the back door. The second engine established a water supply. Crews found excessive clutter inside the home, which was making progress difficult. PF&R said there was concern that the fire had moved into the attic space, so crews opened access holes in the roof to allow water access. The fire was extinguished after about 10 minutes. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Small Portland pound cake shop preps for holiday orders
Millage has enjoyed baking her whole life, but it was her family who encouraged her to turn her love of desserts into a business of her own. Growing up, she watched her aunt make 7 UP pound cakes until her hands wouldn’t allow her to anymore.
Structure fire in Hillsboro contained, three pets rescued
Hillsboro Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire on Connell Avenue on Thursday, Nov. 10. At least one person was hospitalized after a fire near downtown Hillsboro on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 10, according to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue. Hillsboro Fire & Rescue responded to the residential fire on Northwest Connell Avenue, north of downtown Hillsboro. A spokesperson for Hillsboro Fire & Rescue said it was unknown how many occupants were in the structure when the agency responded to the fire. One person was reportedly transported to the hospital for further evaluation. Three pets, two cats and a dog, were also rescued from the structure. Division Chief Jeff Gurske said that five fire engines were dispatched to a residence on Connell Avenue, between Val Street and Darnielle Street, at 12:19 p.m. The fire was under control by 12:37 p.m. and it is not believed to have spread to any other structures. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Beaverton school board weighs tearing down historic building
The school district is looking to make room for the new Beaverton High School.Out with the old, historic buildings — in with the new? The Beaverton school board at its Monday, Nov. 14, meeting is set to consider taking the first step in what could result in the demolition of the historic Merle Davies Building next to Beaverton High School. Planning continues for district projects under the bond measure passed in May, which includes a completely new Beaverton High School building, next door to the existing building. To make room, the board is considering tearing down the former elementary school...
Sandy, East County lose prominent business owner
Lila Leathers-Fitz, 85, created gas station empire, led many local organizations Sandy and East County business woman Lila Leathers-Fitz died surrounded by family members Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Providence Hospital after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer. Leathers-Fitz is known for her long-standing gas station and convenient store businesses across the East County area and Sandy. She started, owned and operated the Leathers Fuels gas station chain. Leathers-Fitz was born on 1937 in Raymondville, Texas, to mother Willie (Long) Skipper and father Clay Skipper. The family moved to Oregon in 1943 and settled in the Sandy area....
Lebanon-Express
What's opened and closed on Veterans Day 2022 in Benton and Linn counties
Friday is the Veterans Day holiday. Here is a list of holiday schedules and closures:. Banks, credit unions: Most will be closed Friday. Buses: Albany Transit System, Call-A-Ride and the Linn-Benton Loop will not run Friday. Corvallis Transit System, Dial-a-Bus, the 99 Express and the Philomath Connection will operate Friday.
kptv.com
1 dead, 2 injured after head-on Hwy 101 crash in Tillamook Co.
TILLAMOOK Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead and two injured after a head-on collision Wednesday on Highway 101, according to the Oregon State Police. At noon, police responded to a crash near milepost 50 in Tillamook County. Investigators said 69-year-old Kenneth Walter Zwald of Tillamook was driving a fully...
Clark County Seeks Volunteers for Railroad Advisory Board
Vancouver, Wash. – The Clark County Council is seeking applicants to fill seven seats on a fifteen-person board that advises the county on matters related to the Chelatchie Prairie Railroad. The Clark County Railroad Advisory Board studies ways to improve the economic stability of the railway and explores recreational...
Officials ask for help solving ‘suspicious’ blaze near Salem Safeway
Authorities are seeking leads in what they called a suspicious fire that was burning behind a Safeway in east Salem over a month ago.
Fire causes Gresham hotel evacuation, suspect arrested for arson
A Gresham motel was evacuated after a fire was intentionally set inside one of the rooms, fire officials said.
KATU.com
Is this your dog? Tigard Police seek owner of lost pup
TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard Police are reaching out to find the owner of a lost dog. They say the female dog was found on Tuesday night near SW 130th Ave & SW Starview Lane. The dog isn't microchipped, but is well-behaved and rode with the police all the way to the vet.
KTVL
Portland Air National Guard to hold Veterans Day flyovers across the state
OREGON — The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base will conduct flyovers across the state on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. "We appreciate the opportunity to honor those that have served before us," says 142nd Wind Commander Colonel Todd Hofford, "the demonstration of air superiority on this day is a great reminder to us all how fortunate we are to be citizens of this country."
KLEWTV
Mayor in Oregon proposes $27M 'down payment' for homeless camping sites
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A mayor in Oregon has proposed a $27 million “down payment” from the city budget to help build six new designated camping sites. Last week, the Portland City Council approved policies to create six designated camping sites and phase in a citywide ban on unsanctioned camping.
It’s freezin’ season: How you can protect your home this winter
"Your insurance policy obligates your insurer to pay for damage to your home or business from wind, theft, fire and other hazards – but most policies also have exclusions for damage that could have been avoided by routine maintenance," Brine said.
Many Portland residents should have received $600 stimulus payments
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) Do you know if you received a payment of $600 from the state of Oregon over the summer? If you're not totally certain, please keep reading.
kptv.com
Detectives seeking information on suspicious Salem fire
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Marion County Sheriff’s Detectives are asking the public for any information about a suspicious fire in East Salem on October 3. The MCSO originally responded to the fire with the Marion County Fire District at about 4 a.m. behind a Safeway at 3380 Northeast Lancaster Drive. The fire, which started in the alleyway, spread to a travel trailer at a nearby RV park.
