Clackamas, OR

hh-today.com

Once again, this path attracts vandals

Every few weeks a bike ride takes me along the paved path behind Lowe’s in Albany, between the store property and the heavily wooded channel containing Periwinkle Creek. And on Thursday the looks of that place, ostensibly part of Albany’s parks system, provoked me into saying this:. As...
ALBANY, OR
KGW

Top 5 Portland holiday light displays

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the air getting colder and winter weather complicating roadways, it's good to have fun activities close to home. Thankfully, there are five excellent holiday light displays all opening soon in and around the Portland metro area:. Oregon ZooLights. Chief among these are the lights at...
PORTLAND, OR
610KONA

Hop Aboard This Oregon Christmas Train For An Amazing Holiday Adventure

Looking For A Holiday Family Adventure? Mount Hood Railroad Has Christmas Train. Just a few hours away from Tri-Cities, you can hop aboard the train headed toward Christmas Town. If you are looking for a magical adventure this holiday season, Mount Hood Railroad is doing its annual "Christmas Train" again.
HOOD RIVER, OR
Portland Tribune

Clutter-filled home heavily damaged by fire in NE Portland

No one was injured in the Thursday evening blaze that displaced the house's residents.A fire heavily damaged a home in Northeast Portland Thursday evening. No one was injured in the blaze in the Cully neighborhood. It is not immediately clear how many people were displaced. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, at 6:09 p.m. Nov. 10, firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire near the intersection of Northeast Emerson Street and Cully Boulevard. The first arriving firefighters found smoke pushing out of the home under pressure at the eave line. There was a glow of fire in a window on the back of the house and firefighters forced entry at the back door. The second engine established a water supply. Crews found excessive clutter inside the home, which was making progress difficult. PF&R said there was concern that the fire had moved into the attic space, so crews opened access holes in the roof to allow water access. The fire was extinguished after about 10 minutes. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Structure fire in Hillsboro contained, three pets rescued

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire on Connell Avenue on Thursday, Nov. 10. At least one person was hospitalized after a fire near downtown Hillsboro on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 10, according to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue. Hillsboro Fire & Rescue responded to the residential fire on Northwest Connell Avenue, north of downtown Hillsboro. A spokesperson for Hillsboro Fire & Rescue said it was unknown how many occupants were in the structure when the agency responded to the fire. One person was reportedly transported to the hospital for further evaluation. Three pets, two cats and a dog, were also rescued from the structure. Division Chief Jeff Gurske said that five fire engines were dispatched to a residence on Connell Avenue, between Val Street and Darnielle Street, at 12:19 p.m. The fire was under control by 12:37 p.m. and it is not believed to have spread to any other structures. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. {loadposition sub-article-01}
HILLSBORO, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton school board weighs tearing down historic building

The school district is looking to make room for the new Beaverton High School.Out with the old, historic buildings — in with the new? The Beaverton school board at its Monday, Nov. 14, meeting is set to consider taking the first step in what could result in the demolition of the historic Merle Davies Building next to Beaverton High School. Planning continues for district projects under the bond measure passed in May, which includes a completely new Beaverton High School building, next door to the existing building. To make room, the board is considering tearing down the former elementary school...
BEAVERTON, OR
Gresham Outlook

Sandy, East County lose prominent business owner

Lila Leathers-Fitz, 85, created gas station empire, led many local organizations Sandy and East County business woman Lila Leathers-Fitz died surrounded by family members Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Providence Hospital after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer. Leathers-Fitz is known for her long-standing gas station and convenient store businesses across the East County area and Sandy. She started, owned and operated the Leathers Fuels gas station chain. Leathers-Fitz was born on 1937 in Raymondville, Texas, to mother Willie (Long) Skipper and father Clay Skipper. The family moved to Oregon in 1943 and settled in the Sandy area....
SANDY, OR
Lebanon-Express

What's opened and closed on Veterans Day 2022 in Benton and Linn counties

Friday is the Veterans Day holiday. Here is a list of holiday schedules and closures:. Banks, credit unions: Most will be closed Friday. Buses: Albany Transit System, Call-A-Ride and the Linn-Benton Loop will not run Friday. Corvallis Transit System, Dial-a-Bus, the 99 Express and the Philomath Connection will operate Friday.
LINN COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

1 dead, 2 injured after head-on Hwy 101 crash in Tillamook Co.

TILLAMOOK Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead and two injured after a head-on collision Wednesday on Highway 101, according to the Oregon State Police. At noon, police responded to a crash near milepost 50 in Tillamook County. Investigators said 69-year-old Kenneth Walter Zwald of Tillamook was driving a fully...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Is this your dog? Tigard Police seek owner of lost pup

TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard Police are reaching out to find the owner of a lost dog. They say the female dog was found on Tuesday night near SW 130th Ave & SW Starview Lane. The dog isn't microchipped, but is well-behaved and rode with the police all the way to the vet.
TIGARD, OR
KTVL

Portland Air National Guard to hold Veterans Day flyovers across the state

OREGON — The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base will conduct flyovers across the state on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. "We appreciate the opportunity to honor those that have served before us," says 142nd Wind Commander Colonel Todd Hofford, "the demonstration of air superiority on this day is a great reminder to us all how fortunate we are to be citizens of this country."
PORTLAND, OR
KLEWTV

Mayor in Oregon proposes $27M 'down payment' for homeless camping sites

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A mayor in Oregon has proposed a $27 million “down payment” from the city budget to help build six new designated camping sites. Last week, the Portland City Council approved policies to create six designated camping sites and phase in a citywide ban on unsanctioned camping.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Detectives seeking information on suspicious Salem fire

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Marion County Sheriff’s Detectives are asking the public for any information about a suspicious fire in East Salem on October 3. The MCSO originally responded to the fire with the Marion County Fire District at about 4 a.m. behind a Safeway at 3380 Northeast Lancaster Drive. The fire, which started in the alleyway, spread to a travel trailer at a nearby RV park.
SALEM, OR

