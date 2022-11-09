ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O’Malley’s Time in State House Comes to an End, Coffia Wins New 103rd House District

A Grand Traverse County Commissioner will get a promotion of sorts, after winning her bid for the State House.

Democrat Betsy Coffia will head to Lansing, while incumbent Republican Jack O’Malley will not get a chance to represent the newly redrawn 103rd State House district in Leelanau, Benzie and part of Grand Traverse County.

“I’m tired, I’m sad, you know. But Betsy won,” O’Malley says.

O’Malley has been the Republican lawmaker serving the 101st State House District, but found himself in newly drawn boundary lines after redistricting created the brand new 103rd district. Now including Traverse City, he says the redistricting proved to be a challenge, and he predicted an uphill battle; considering this new district to be favorable to democrats.

“I knew I was the underdog, so I knew I was in a fight. I have to accept that,” he says.

Coffia won the race by roughly 750 votes, which is less than one half of one percent. But O’Malley says he accepts it and he will not ask for a recount.

“Of course I’m going to accept the results of the election. It’s a sad state that we have to even ask that question. So yeah, she won. I wish her the best of luck,” he says. “What do recounts get you? Maybe 12 votes. She won. I trust all our clerks. They did a good job. All our election people did a good job. It’s time to move on.”

He says it’s something he wishes more people would also accept on a broader scale. “It’s time to accept the fact that our elections are run very well in this country. Are there things we need to do to maybe, you know, shore up that integrity, especially with absentee ballots? Of course. We just got the Governor to sign four bills that did that.”

O’Malley says he’s proud of his time in the 101st District.

“Childcare is important, and that will be a legacy. But I am proudest of the fact that during the pandemic…. I was on the air doing my updates (via Facebook Live reports). I would say, when the state was in its darkest hour, I was able to help people. And that makes me feel real good,” he says. “I am honored to have served the people and I wish everybody the best of luck, because I love the state. I just hope my colleagues moving forward can tone it down. Stop arguing party and think about the people. And get things done.”

O’Malley says he’s focused now on closing out the final weeks of the lame duck session for GOP lawmakers in Lansing. But he doesn’t have high expectations. “I think this lame duck is going to be sitting on its nest. You know, there’s nothing we Republicans can push through because the Governor’s not going to sign them. And the democrats who are going to be in power – all they have to do is wait ‘til January 1 and they’ve got keys to the kingdom.”

O’Malley says in these last few weeks in Lansing he’s hoping to get a bill past to advance childcare efforts in his current district. He also says he was hoping to rename a road in Leelanau County after the ‘Company K Sharpshooters’ from the Civil War, but that may not be advanced until 2023.

During the Civil War, a group of Native Americans came out of the wilderness of northern Michigan to join the army

.

They fought for the Union in “Company K” of the 1st Michigan Sharpshooters regiment.

This all-Indian unit fought with great courage on the battlefields of Virginia.

You can read more about Company K here.

We did reach out to Betsy Coffia Wednesday. She has not responded to our request for an interview.

The Democrat Party in Grand Traverse County is excited about the change in representation. The County has been represented by a Republican in the State House since at least the 1960’s – so this shift is historic. GT Party Chair Chris Cracchiolo says, “The Grand Traverse Democrats are extremely pleased at Betsy Coffia’s election in the 103rd House district. And this is not a small part of the Democrats taking a majority in the state House.”

“Going back to 2018, in what was the 104th Dan O’Neil lost by 349 votes. So I think that started the momentum in where we saw that this is a winnable area for the Democrats. So and it’s taken some work and has taken some losses and along the way. But finally, it’s come to fruition,” Cracchiolo says he’s not aware of a time the county has been “blue” in at least a generation. “At least in my memory. We have not in this area had any Democrat representing us in the state House or state Senate. So and the other thing that happened (is) the Governor and the Attorney General and the Secretary of State all took Grand Traverse County. And that’s a first in a long time.”

Cracchiolo says it was an emotional night waiting on election returns. “I would say it was a mixture of pride. There’s a lot of hard work went into that into it. Pride not just for what we’ve done, but for what Betsy’s staff has done and what Betsy herself has done. She never shied away from knocking on doors herself. I mean, she did not just leave that to others. She was a wonderful candidate. And I fully trust that she’ll be a wonderful representative of Grand Traverse County.”

