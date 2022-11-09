ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Hokiesports.com

Virginia Tech lacrosse unveils 2023 signing class

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech head coach Kristen Skiera announced the program's 2023 signing class on Wednesday, which includes 10 student-athletes from five different states. "I'm super excited for this group of young women to join our family in Blacksburg," Skiera said about the class. "Not only are they exceptional players, but they are fantastic people that will be tremendous value added to HokieNation. They share in our vision for the program and will achieve amazing things, individually and collectively, during their coming years here."
Hokiesports.com

Hokies fall to Virginia Friday night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- The Virginia Tech volleyball team lost to the Virginia Cavaliers 3-0 (15-25, 23-25, 22-25) Friday on the road at Memorial Gymnasium. The loss dropped Virginia Tech's record to 11-15 overall and 4-11 in ACC play. Cera Powell finished with 10 kills on the day to lead the...
Hokiesports.com

Hokies set for round two of the Commonwealth Clash

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech volleyball team is back on the road this weekend to take on Virginia and Wake Forest. The Hokies will travel to Charlottesville, Va. on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. to take on the Cavaliers. They will then continue the road trip to take on the Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m.
