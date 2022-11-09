BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech head coach Kristen Skiera announced the program's 2023 signing class on Wednesday, which includes 10 student-athletes from five different states. "I'm super excited for this group of young women to join our family in Blacksburg," Skiera said about the class. "Not only are they exceptional players, but they are fantastic people that will be tremendous value added to HokieNation. They share in our vision for the program and will achieve amazing things, individually and collectively, during their coming years here."

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO