Bowling Green, OH

Forged in close games, Bowling Green football living and dying with turnovers

By By Patrick Andres / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

BOWLING GREEN — It is a truth universally acknowledged that a college football team skilled at winning close games usually finds itself privy to a decent amount of turnover luck, and a college football team skilled at losing close games has the opposite problem.

In Bowling Green’s 13-9 win over Western Michigan — the Falcons’ fourth win in five games decided by single digits — it experienced both sides of the turnover coin en route to a rocky victory.

“That's why we've been winning,” coach Scot Loeffler said. “We've been playing really good defense, and we haven't been turning the ball over. And when you turn over the football like we did and lose the turnover battle, essentially, it's hard to win.”

The story of Bowling Green’s 2022 season is impossible to tell without telling the story of turnovers -— on both sides of the ball.

At every juncture where the Falcons have taken a step forward, the defense has been there with an interception or a fumble recovery.

Against Marshall, for instance, Bowling Green changed the complexion of the game when junior inside linebacker JB Brown jarred the ball loose from running back Khalan Laborn as he drove across the goal line to force a touchback. Sophomore cornerback Jalen Burton’s pick-six against Akron was critical in a razor-thin 31-28 road win.

Most notably, the Falcons forced a trio of turnovers in their dominant 34-18 victory over Central Michigan on Oct. 22, including a scoop-and-score from senior outside linebacker Demetrius Hardamon and a memorable interception by senior defensive lineman Walter Haire.

“I like how we’ve been attacking the ball. That’s been our emphasis the last few weeks, getting the ball,” sophomore cornerback Deshawn Jones Jr. said. “Each game we’ve had two to three turnovers, we’ve won those games. We just want to attack the ball and keep doing that.”

The formula worked to a T against the Broncos. Senior inside linebacker Darren Anders forced and recovered a fumble, and senior safety Chris Bacon added an interception as well as a 39-yard return.

Bowling Green needed both of those turnovers to make up for an off night on offense — the Falcons fumbled the ball three times in all. None was bigger than senior tight end Christian Sims losing the ball as he crossed the goal line looking for a touchdown that would’ve put Bowling Green up by 13.

“Those turnovers kept Western in the game. These next three weeks we can’t let these teams hang around,” senior quarterback Matt McDonald said. “We need to pull away early, so we gotta do a better job with the football.”

All told, the Falcons entered their contest against Kent State having turned the ball over 13 times and forced 18 turnovers on the season. It’s a sharp contrast from past seasons: Bowling Green had a plus-1 turnover margin in 2021 (17 turnovers, 18 forced) and a minus-10 margin in 2020 (11 turnovers, 1 forced).

The Falcons are doing something that good teams do: They are making their own luck, even as they continue to strive for perfection in a conference where games are rarely decided before the closing minutes.

“It's all the little things and even as good as we've played on defense, there's some things that we have to clean up there also,” Loeffler said. “It's always a work in progress. You're never happy. We're just constantly trying to improve in all three phases.”

